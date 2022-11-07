With Veterans Day on Friday, Pat Mundy’s presentation on Quilts of Valor at a recent Nu Alpha Gamma meeting was truly timely. The Perry Piecemakers will be awarding two quilts at the Veterans Day assembly at the Perry Performing Arts Center Friday at 11 a.m. The quilting guild will also award seven quilts at a special ceremony at the Hotel Pattee at 2 p.m.

PERRY, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO