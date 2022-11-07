Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCCI.com
Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner
NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
theperrynews.com
Perry Piecemakers to award nine quilts to veterans Friday
With Veterans Day on Friday, Pat Mundy’s presentation on Quilts of Valor at a recent Nu Alpha Gamma meeting was truly timely. The Perry Piecemakers will be awarding two quilts at the Veterans Day assembly at the Perry Performing Arts Center Friday at 11 a.m. The quilting guild will also award seven quilts at a special ceremony at the Hotel Pattee at 2 p.m.
KCCI.com
Webster City building collapsing
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — A building is falling down in Webster City. On Tuesday, the city shared a photo of the building on its Facebook page. You can see the side of the building collapsing. The city says a portion of the 700 block of 1st Street will be...
Aspiring nurse and Homecoming Queen among Iowa crash victims
The impact of Friday's deadly crash in Marshalltown's 1800 block of South Sixth Street has been heartbreaking for family, students, teachers, and first responders like Chief Tupper.
Algona Upper Des Moines
longest married couple in iowa
Robert and Jeanette Buscher of Algona were surprised when John and Sue Fink with Marriage Encounter arrived at Homestead of Algona on November 7 to honor them as the longest married couple in Iowa. The Buschers received a plaque, a dozen roses and a box of chocolates.
Iowa wrestling champ charged with felony assault
A Roland teenager and two-time state wrestling champion is being charged with felony assault.
theperrynews.com
New flag poles at Violet Hill Cemetery raised by local donors
Just in time for Veterans Day, 26 new flag poles with flags have been raised in the Veterans Circle at Violet Hill Cemetery. Some of the people who made the new installation possible gathered Wednesday morning to survey the recent work carried out by Violet Hill Sexton Richie Steadman and his crew of city workers.
KCCI.com
Iowa woman celebrates 115th birthday
LAKE CITY, Iowa — At 115 years of age, Bessie Hendricks has lived through some things. Twenty-one presidents. Two world wars. A depression. The sinking of the Titanic. And even two Chicago Cubs World Series championships (1908 and 2016). According to the Gerontology Research Group, she is the oldest...
beeherald.com
$12 million jail bond falls short by three percent, facility may close
Future construction of a new Greene County jail was dealt a crippling blow on Election Night. A $12 million bond issue meant to fund the replacement of a nearly 50-year old jail was rejected Nov. 8, falling less than three percent short of the required 60 percent threshold. The ballot...
KCCI.com
Waukee moving forward with site behind Target speculations
WAUKEE, Iowa — The city of Waukee is moving forward with anew development that may include a Target store. The planning and zoning commission approved the site plan on Tuesday night for a development on Southeast Alice's Road, just south of Hickman. The plans include images that resemble what...
10 thoughts on Iowa basketball's three signees in the 2023 class
On Wednesday, Iowa basketball will announce the signing of three prospects in the 2023 class in Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort and Moline (Ill.) three-star forward Owen Freeman and three-star point guard Brock Harding. HawkeyeInsider.com has covered the 2023 class for Iowa from the beginning to the end, and...
KCCI.com
No change in results after recount in Warren County
INDIANOLA, Iowa — The administrative recount inWarren County started a little after 10 a.m. Thursday morning. "We've had five precincts we had to recount, do to some equipment difficulty, "said Traci VanderLinden, Warren County auditor. On election night, VanderLinden realized there was an issue with the five machines, she...
KCCI.com
Marshalltown mourns loss of four teenagers
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Over the weekend, Marshalltown lost four teens in a deadly one-vehicle crash. The deaths included Marshalltown high school students, sisters Yanitza and Linette Lopez and Isacc Lara and his brother Adrian Lara, a student at Miller Middle school. All four died after the vehicle they were...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Historic Des Moines cemetery’s roads getting major makeover
DES MOINES, Iowa — The final resting spot for many of Des Moines’ founding men and women is going to be easier to reach. The City of Des Moines is planning a major project rehabbing the roads at Woodland Cemetery. Des Moines Parks and Recreation Director Ben Page said the historic preservation project will rehab […]
Robert “Rob” Lovell Obituary
Robert James Lovell, the son of Michael Lee and Susan Marie (James) Lovell, was born December 18, 1972, in Atlantic, IA. He died November 4, 2022, in Fort Myers, FL, at the age of 49 years, 10 months, and 17 days. He is preceded in death by his father Michael,...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67
Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
KCRG.com
More small towns are adding speed cameras and leaders say they’re working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cities like Cedar Rapids and Des Moines have had automated speed cameras for years, but many smaller towns in the state have adopted them just recently. 3,279 citations were issued in the first year a camera was installed in Fayette. It keeps watch where Highway 150...
WQAD
KCRG alleges Iowa GOP blacklisted the station from election results party
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — ABC-affiliated Iowa news station KCRG was reportedly blacklisted from the Iowa GOP's election results party, according to a report written by station staff. According to KCRG, it was denied media credentials for the Iowa Republicans' GOP Victory Party at a downtown Des Moines Hilton hotel...
Medical issue eyed as cause of serious Des Moines crash Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was critically injured in a car vs. utility pole crash Thursday evening. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a utility pole around 4:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Grand Ave. When emergency crews arrived […]
Comments / 0