Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team to compete at No. 4 Auburn on Friday
The fifth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will compete against No. 4 Auburn at 3 p.m. Friday at the Auburn University Horse Center in Auburn, Alabama. A&M (3-2, 1-1) lost its last match at Georgia 10-8 on Oct. 22, while Auburn (4-1, 2-0) topped South Carolina 13-6 on Nov. 4 in Columbia, South Carolina.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M cross country teams take high expectations into South Central Regional
The previous three times Texas A&M hosted the NCAA South Central Regional at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course, it somewhat signified the end of the season, but this time the vibe is different. The Aggies head into Friday’s meet with the men ranked third in the region and the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Vicor Povzner earns weekly SEC diving award
Texas A&M’s Victor Povzner was named the Southeastern Conference men’s diver of the week Tuesday. Povzner won the 1- and 3-meter springboard dives last week in the Aggies’ victory over No. 22 TCU. A&M will compete in the Texas Diving Invitational in Austin on Nov. 17-19.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M to face rejuvenated program Saturday night at Auburn
Before the season, many anticipated Auburn having an interim head football coach by the time it played Texas A&M. That indeed is the case, but few anticipated both teams would be struggling as much as they are. A&M and Auburn are each 3-6, including 1-5 in Southeastern Conference play heading...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Third-quarter spurt puts Aggie women's basketball team in control for Taylor's first victory
The future for the Texas A&M women’s basketball program looks much brighter after Thursday night’s 69-45 season-opening victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Reed Arena. The Aggies made head coach Joni Taylor’s debut a smashing success by putting the game away with a 14-0 run in the third...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball team to host Abilene Christian on Friday night
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will host Abilene Christian at 7 p.m. Friday at Reed Arena. A&M opened the season Monday with an 87-54 victory over Louisiana-Monroe. Sophomore Wade Taylor IV led the Aggies with 18 points, while junior guard Hayden Hefner had 12. Abilene Christian also won...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated’s Goodwin, College Station’s Roberts signs with Texas A&M
The A&M Consolidated soccer team’s Ella Goodwin and the College Station track and field team’s Megan Roberts both signed scholarships with Texas A&M on Wednesday. Goodwin is a four-year starter for the Lady Tigers, helping them reach the 5A regional quarterfinals last season. Roberts finished seventh recently at...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan football team embracing challenging first-round matchup at No. 3 Duncanville
Ricky Tullos hasn’t sugarcoated anything with his team this week. Bryan’s head football coach and his players know they are set to face one of the state’s best teams in third-ranked Duncanville this Friday in a Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Duncanville’s Panther Stadium. The winner plays either Wylie or Mesquite Horn in the area round.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Three recruits from The Woodlands Christian Academy sign with Aggie men’s golf team
The Texas A&M men’s golf team signed three players this week — Jake Maggert, Aaron Pounds and Jack Usner, all from The Woodlands Christian Academy. The trio helped the Warriors win back-to-back TAPPS Class 5A state championships. Maggert, the son of former Texas A&M golfer Jeff Maggert, is...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie softball team signs four recruits to 2023 class
The Texas A&M softball team signed recruits Hailey Golden, Reagan Jones, Scout Lovell and Mya Perez this week. Golden is an outfielder at Pearland and ranked 55th nationally in this recruiting class. Jones is an infielder at Alvin and ranked 14th nationally. Lovell is a shortstop at Lovelady and ranked 71st, and Perez is a first baseman and pitcher for Norco High School in California and ranked seventh nationally.
Bryan College Station Eagle
TAMUCC Preview: Aaliyah Patty, McKinzie Green
Texas A&M women's basketball's Aaliyah Patty and McKinzie Green preview the season opener against A&M-Corpus Christi at the Aggies' media availability inside Reed Arena. (November 9, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station football team 'ready to seize it' against San Antonio Wagner
Logan Bradshaw and the College Station football team have been waiting for this since last year. The playoffs are finally here, and they’ve been on Bradshaw and his teammates’ minds since last season ended for the Cougars, who lost to Katy Paetow 27-24 in overtime in the Class 5A Division I state championship game.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team signs four recruits
The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team signed four recruits this week — Roberto Bonilla, Logan Brown, Ben Scholl and Brendan Studdert. Bonilla is a four-year letterwinner at The Woodlands who competes in the breaststroke, butterfly and individual medley. He helped the Highlanders win the state title in 2021 and finish second at state last season.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated preparing for tricky Seguin Matadors in playoff opener
Will Hargett and A&M Consolidated are fired up for Friday. One of the Tigers’ annual goals is to open the playoffs at home, and they accomplished that by earning the top seed in District 11-5A Division I. Consol gets to play in front of its home crowd one last time this season when the Tigers host Seguin in the Class 5A Division I bi-district playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Tigerland Stadium.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team signs three recruits
The Texas A&M volleyball team signed Brynn Covell, Bianna Muoneke and Alayna Pearson on Wednesday. Covell is a 6-foot setter and three-year starter at the NC Volleyball Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina. She is ranked 97th nationally in the class of 2023 and made the 2023 Junior Volleyball Association All-National Team.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Franklin's defense, ground game propel Lions past Hallettsville 33-7 in bi-district playoffs
WALLER — It took some time, but the Franklin Lions found their roar Thursday night as their stifling defense guided them past Hallettsville 33-7 in the first round of the Class 3A Division I football playoffs at Waller ISD stadium. “Our defense played really well tonight,” Franklin head coach...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Caldwell football coach, AD Boone Patterson resigns after two seasons
Caldwell head football coach and athletic director Boone Patterson has resigned his post after two seasons with the Hornets. Patterson was 2-18 as Caldwell's head coach. The Hornets went winless this season for the first time since 1965 after moving up to Class 4A Division II and played in a competitive District 12. Its last two games were the most competitive, a 17-7 loss to Giddings and a 21-14 loss to Smithville with both those teams making the playoffs.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Falls City 40, Bremond 36
GIDDINGs — Falls City’s Jacob Swierc scored on an 87-yard run in the fourth quarter, and the Beavers held on to top the Bremond Tigers 40-36 in the Class 2A Division II bi-district playoffs Thursday night. Bremond’s Braylen Wortham ran for 165 yards and four touchdowns, including a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Madisonville's Williams throws six TD passes in playoff win over La Grange
For Madisonville, Thursday night’s playoff matchup was a game five years in the making. After qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2017, the Mustangs made the most of the opportunity, taking down La Grange 41-21 in Class 4A Division II bi-district action at College Station’s Cougar Field.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn men's basketball team tops Lone Star-CyFair
BRENHAM — The Blinn men’s basketball team used a big second half to beat Lone Star-CyFair 89-59 on Tuesday night at the Kruse Center. Blinn sophomore Marco Foster scored 23 points, and. The Buccaneers (2-1) will host the second annual Blue Bell Classic on Friday and Saturday. Blinn...
Comments / 0