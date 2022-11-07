ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water Mill, NY

therealdeal.com

Hamptons, North Fork pass affordable housing fund

East End voters — with two exceptions — approved a real estate transfer tax to fund affordable housing. Three towns — East Hampton, Southampton and Southold — backed the 0.5% levy by fairly comfortable margins, according to unofficial election results. The exceptions were Shelter Island, where...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
newcanaanite.com

Retail Butcher Shop Planned for Downtown New Canaan

A new butcher shop is planned for a vacant commercial space on Burtis Avenue. A $40,000 interior fit-out is planned for 12 Burtis Ave., future home of a single-room retail butcher shop, according to a permit application filed Tuesday with the New Canaan Building Department. The space, located at the...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Herald Community Newspapers

Building a virtual gated community in Hewlett Harbor

Despite not being a gated community, Hewlett Harbor might be on its way to being one digitally. The village has a history of incorporating technology to protect residents, and have continually added to its mission. “The goal in the last two years is to create a digital gated community,” said...
HEWLETT, NY
therealdeal.com

Simon surrenders Connecticut mall to lenders

Simon Property Group is out at a Connecticut mall. The real estate investment trust and its partners recently relinquished the Crystal Mall in Connecticut to its lenders, CT Insider reported. David Simon’s firm owed $81 million on a commercial mortgage for the Waterford property. Oversight of the commercial mortgage-backed...
WATERFORD, CT
Herald Community Newspapers

Apartments, thrift shop damaged after blaze

Smoke could be seen billowing above Hempstead Avenue just across the street from the West Hempstead Public Library on the afternoon of Wednesday Nov. 2 as a fire broke out above Mi Closet Thrift Shop. Multiple fire departments including the West Hempstead and Lakeview Fire Departments responded to the blaze....
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
longislandadvance.net

Bellport’s breach closes after 10 years

The breach at Bellport’s Old/New Inlet, opened during Superstorm Sandy nearly 10 years ago to the day, has completely closed, meaning there is no longer exchange of tidal waters between the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
BELLPORT, NY
Hamptons.com

The Restaurant Secret in Hampton Bays is Canal Café

Whenever you are in Hampton Bays around lunchtime, you have a lot of wonderful options. Instinctively, you always drive towards the ocean, because of course that’s where a lot of the restaurants are. But if you were a wise local, or are lucky enough to know one, you’ll have Canal Café on your list.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
27east.com

Body Found on Shelter Island Beach

The Shelter Island Town Police Department said that the body of a man, who had apparently drowned, had been found on the beach on the south side of the Mashomack... more. A decade ago, Superstorm Sandy roared through the New York region. This week, the editors ... 3 Nov 2022 by 27Speaks.
SHELTER ISLAND, NY
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Calverton, NY

Calverton is a tiny hamlet or community in Suffolk County, New York State. Considered a census-designated place, most of Calverton is within the town of Riverhead, while the rest is in Brookhaven. This place went by the name Baiting Hollow Station, getting the name from the Long Island Rail Road...
CALVERTON, NY
Daily Voice

Popular Pie Shop's New Rye Location Praised For 'Amazing Selection'

A beloved Hudson Valley pie shop's second location in Westchester County has earned much praise from visitors. Noble Pies, which opened a location in Rye at 22 Purdy Ave. on Dec. 15, 2021, is known for making both savory and sweet pies from scratch using their own local ingredients, according to the pie shop's website.
RYE, NY
CBS New York

Officials warning Tri-State Area residents of potential outages from Nicole

NEW YORK -- Tri-State Area residents are already preparing for the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole.As CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Thursday, some local officials are warning of power outages and postponed events.Crews have been sweeping the storm drains in Millstone Township, New Jersey, clearing out the autumn leaves and trying to prevent flooding come Friday on streets and in homes."We've invested in equipment to help blow some of these leaves out of streets quicker," Millstone Administrator Kevin Abernathy said.Abernathy is warning residents that outages are possible."Everything out here is well and septic, so if you lose power, you're gonna be...
MILLSTONE, NJ
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Port Jefferson (NY)

Port Jefferson is a village in Brookhaven in Suffolk County, New York, United States. The incorporated village is on the Long Island’s shore. During the 2020 United States census, the population of Port Jefferson was 7,962, and it is still increasing. Port Jefferson is a wonderful town with beautiful...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Heavy Rain, Wind Gusts Forecast for Huntington

Optimum and PSEG-LI said Thursday that they are preparing as remants of Tropical Storm Nicole hit the Northeast on Friday. And Gov. Hochul directed state agencies Thursday to prepare emergency response assets. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory effective Friday at 10 p.m. through Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Jobs: Chick-fil-A, ShopRite Hiring Ahead of Openings

Two new Huntington businesses are close to opening their doors are in hiring mode. Chick-fil-A Huntington is looking to fill multiple positions. Job listings say that the store is expected to open in late November or early December. Team Leaders Responsibilities include: Insures that Team Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY

