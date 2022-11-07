Read full article on original website
Related
cottagesgardens.com
This Circa-1872 Southampton Manor For Sale Harkens to the Start of Hamptons Summer Society
Presiding over Southampton’s Main Street, this impressive 12-bedroom manse known locally as “Barney Green’s House” has hit the market for $ 24.99 million. Sporting a mansard roof in the Second Empire style, the residence was built in 1872 by retired whaling captain Barney Green as a 40-guest boarding house.
therealdeal.com
Hamptons, North Fork pass affordable housing fund
East End voters — with two exceptions — approved a real estate transfer tax to fund affordable housing. Three towns — East Hampton, Southampton and Southold — backed the 0.5% levy by fairly comfortable margins, according to unofficial election results. The exceptions were Shelter Island, where...
newcanaanite.com
Retail Butcher Shop Planned for Downtown New Canaan
A new butcher shop is planned for a vacant commercial space on Burtis Avenue. A $40,000 interior fit-out is planned for 12 Burtis Ave., future home of a single-room retail butcher shop, according to a permit application filed Tuesday with the New Canaan Building Department. The space, located at the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Building a virtual gated community in Hewlett Harbor
Despite not being a gated community, Hewlett Harbor might be on its way to being one digitally. The village has a history of incorporating technology to protect residents, and have continually added to its mission. “The goal in the last two years is to create a digital gated community,” said...
therealdeal.com
Simon surrenders Connecticut mall to lenders
Simon Property Group is out at a Connecticut mall. The real estate investment trust and its partners recently relinquished the Crystal Mall in Connecticut to its lenders, CT Insider reported. David Simon’s firm owed $81 million on a commercial mortgage for the Waterford property. Oversight of the commercial mortgage-backed...
Herald Community Newspapers
Apartments, thrift shop damaged after blaze
Smoke could be seen billowing above Hempstead Avenue just across the street from the West Hempstead Public Library on the afternoon of Wednesday Nov. 2 as a fire broke out above Mi Closet Thrift Shop. Multiple fire departments including the West Hempstead and Lakeview Fire Departments responded to the blaze....
longislandadvance.net
Bellport’s breach closes after 10 years
The breach at Bellport’s Old/New Inlet, opened during Superstorm Sandy nearly 10 years ago to the day, has completely closed, meaning there is no longer exchange of tidal waters between the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Hamptons.com
The Restaurant Secret in Hampton Bays is Canal Café
Whenever you are in Hampton Bays around lunchtime, you have a lot of wonderful options. Instinctively, you always drive towards the ocean, because of course that’s where a lot of the restaurants are. But if you were a wise local, or are lucky enough to know one, you’ll have Canal Café on your list.
27east.com
Body Found on Shelter Island Beach
The Shelter Island Town Police Department said that the body of a man, who had apparently drowned, had been found on the beach on the south side of the Mashomack... more. A decade ago, Superstorm Sandy roared through the New York region. This week, the editors ... 3 Nov 2022 by 27Speaks.
Restaurant Chain Holds Ribbon Cutting For New Copiague Location
A popular restaurant chain known for its chicken wings held the ribbon-cutting for its new Long Island location. Wing It On hosted the event for its new eatery on Copiague on Saturday, Nov. 5, according to the Copiague Chamber of Commerce. Officials said the restaurant, located at 854 Montauk Highway,...
Long Island Restaurant Week: Marias Mexican and Latin Cuisine, Mirabelle Restaurant & Tavern, Ruvo
At Marias Mexican and Latin Cuisine, in Smithtown, start with the soup of the day, then you can get anything from shrimp, to chicken, to steak.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Calverton, NY
Calverton is a tiny hamlet or community in Suffolk County, New York State. Considered a census-designated place, most of Calverton is within the town of Riverhead, while the rest is in Brookhaven. This place went by the name Baiting Hollow Station, getting the name from the Long Island Rail Road...
NBC New York
Family Dog Rescued After Falling 10 Feet Into Open Cesspool in Long Island Backyard
A Labrador retriever who fell into a cesspool was rescued by quick-thinking Long Island firefighters Wednesday night. The 3-year-old dog, named Duke, ran into the backyard of his home in Melville while the family cesspool was being pumped. He didn’t see the hole and fell in. Firefighters estimated he...
Popular Pie Shop's New Rye Location Praised For 'Amazing Selection'
A beloved Hudson Valley pie shop's second location in Westchester County has earned much praise from visitors. Noble Pies, which opened a location in Rye at 22 Purdy Ave. on Dec. 15, 2021, is known for making both savory and sweet pies from scratch using their own local ingredients, according to the pie shop's website.
Officials warning Tri-State Area residents of potential outages from Nicole
NEW YORK -- Tri-State Area residents are already preparing for the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole.As CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Thursday, some local officials are warning of power outages and postponed events.Crews have been sweeping the storm drains in Millstone Township, New Jersey, clearing out the autumn leaves and trying to prevent flooding come Friday on streets and in homes."We've invested in equipment to help blow some of these leaves out of streets quicker," Millstone Administrator Kevin Abernathy said.Abernathy is warning residents that outages are possible."Everything out here is well and septic, so if you lose power, you're gonna be...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Port Jefferson (NY)
Port Jefferson is a village in Brookhaven in Suffolk County, New York, United States. The incorporated village is on the Long Island’s shore. During the 2020 United States census, the population of Port Jefferson was 7,962, and it is still increasing. Port Jefferson is a wonderful town with beautiful...
Heavy Rain, Wind Gusts Forecast for Huntington
Optimum and PSEG-LI said Thursday that they are preparing as remants of Tropical Storm Nicole hit the Northeast on Friday. And Gov. Hochul directed state agencies Thursday to prepare emergency response assets. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory effective Friday at 10 p.m. through Read More ...
27east.com
Amagansett Homeowners Call for New Contempt Charges, This Time Against Trustees Over ‘Truck Beach’ Protests
Attorneys for the Amagansett homeowners who have been locked in a 13-year legal battle with East Hampton Town and the East Hampton Town Trustees have asked a judge to charge... more. Southampton and East Hampton voters on Tuesday approved the creation of a Community Housing Fund, ... by Michael Wright.
Jobs: Chick-fil-A, ShopRite Hiring Ahead of Openings
Two new Huntington businesses are close to opening their doors are in hiring mode. Chick-fil-A Huntington is looking to fill multiple positions. Job listings say that the store is expected to open in late November or early December. Team Leaders Responsibilities include: Insures that Team Read More ...
Huntington's 75-foot Christmas tree on Wall Street will not return this year due to safety concerns
The tree light will take place at Heckscher Park on Nov. 26 following the Huntington Holiday Parade on Main Street.
Comments / 0