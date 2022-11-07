Read full article on original website
Nick Saban takes blame for Tide's struggles: 'I put it on me'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Nick Saban is frustrated that his football team has lost two games by four points total, with both defeats coming on the last play of the game. ended a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide when Chase McGrath kicked a 40-yard field goal for a 52-49 victory as time expired at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 15. Last week, LSU handed Alabama a 32-31 loss when Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a 2-point conversion pass to Mason Taylor in overtime at Tiger Stadium.
Nick Saban's Comment About Fans Storming The Field Going Viral
Alabama suffered a devastating loss on Saturday against LSU. Alabama and LSU went into overtime and it looked like it was going to go to double overtime before the latter won on a two-point conversion. This loss sent the Crimson Tide to 7-2 overall as their odds to make the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff have gone down.
Nick Saban discusses impact of Justin Eboigbe injury on Alabama defense
Nick Saban discussed the impact of Justin Eboigbe’s injury on his team in 2022. Eboigbe had been one of the best run-stuffers in college football. Unfortunately, Eboigbe suffered a neck injury in Week 4 against Vanderbilt and is expected to miss the rest of the season. Before the injury, Eboigbe collected 11 tackles and 0.5 TFLs in 4 games.
Desmond Howard Asked If He Thinks Alabama's Dynasty Is Over
It's been ages since the Alabama Crimson Tide have looked as vulnerable as they have in some of their losses this season. But does ESPN analyst Desmond Howard agree with the idea that Alabama's 15-year dynasty might be over?. On Friday's edition of Get Up, Howard disagreed with the idea,...
Nick Saban Has Message For Alabama Fans After LSU Loss
The Alabama Crimson Tide were effectively eliminated from the College Football Playoff race with another loss last weekend. After falling to LSU in overtime, the Tide sit at 7-2 on the season. Head coach Nick Saban doesn't think it's time to panic just yet. During his weekly radio show, Saban...
Look: Nick Saban's Daughter Has Warning For Alabama Fans
Alabama's recent loss to LSU has sparked a handful of conversations about whether Nick Saban's dominant run in Tuscaloosa is over. As they always do, the Crimson Tide entered this year with "championship or bust" expectations. They didn't expect to already have two losses before December. With so much negativity...
Nick Saban's Comment On Alabama's Kicker Is Going Viral
Will Reichard has brushed off a brief rough path to get back into Nick Saban's good graces. The Alabama kicker missed four field goals during a three-game window from Weeks 5 to 7. However, the senior made all seven of his tries against Mississippi State and LSU. Per Charlie Potter...
Nick Saban Explains Why He's More Calm On Sidelines This Season
In years past there usually hasn't been a more animated coach on the sidelines in any sport than Alabama's Nick Saban. But some have noticed that he's appeared more calm on the sidelines (by his standards at least). During his weekly radio show, a caller pointed out how he hasn't...
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Alabama vs. Auburn
One of college football's best rivalries is set to be renewed soon. The Iron Bowl, which consists of Alabama playing Auburn, is set to be played on Nov. 26 down in Tuscaloosa. Usually, it's one of the games of the year, but this year's version is shaping up to be a complete dud.
247Sports: 2022 Signing Day storylines, potential flips, surprises and one massive what-if
While much of the conversation these days might be centered around the College Football Playoff after a wild Week 10, it's time to remind everyone that Signing Day (Dec. 21) is right around the corner. While some fans might be ready to check out on the 2022 season because of...
Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder
Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
Kiffin: Thought of Alabama Dynasty Wavering is "Ridiculous"
The Ole Miss head coach has rejected the idea of the Crimson Tide losing its luster.
Ole Miss band reveals new uniforms to debut for Alabama game
It should be an electric atmosphere in Oxford on Saturday when No. 11 Ole Miss hosts No. 9. Alabama. In addition to the action on the field, the Ole Miss band has revealed new uniforms that will debut for the critical contest. The band unveiled the new uniforms on Twitter...
Nick Saban Responds To Concern From Former Alabama Quarterback
The Alabama Crimson Tide have likely been eliminated from College Football Playoff contention after suffering their second loss of the season this past weekend. In response to this development, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy raised some concerns about the powerhouse program:. “This is the first time that I have ever...
Alabama Commit Earns Class 6A Mr. Football in Mississippi
Alabama commitment Brayson Hubbard was named Class 6A Mr. Football in the state of Mississippi for the second consecutive year on Thursday. The Ocean Springs quarterback committed to the Crimson Tide on June 26, securing another pick up for Alabama from the class of 2023. Hubbard received other offers from schools such as Mississippi State, Southern Miss, and Troy.
Lane Kiffin Reveals What Relationship With Nick Saban Is Like
Another massive game in the SEC West is on the horizon. No. 11 Ole Miss is set to host No. 9 Alabama on Saturday afternoon in a game that has major implications for the conference and the College Football Playoff. No, it's not the winner-take-all game that some wanted it...
Alabama hires Josh Pierre as director of basketball operations
The Alabama men's basketball head coach Nate Oats announced Thursday morning the hiring of Josh Pierre as the men's basketball director of basketball operations. “Josh comes to us from a basketball family who has been in the business his whole life,” head coach Nate Oats said. “Josh is a hard worker with high character and had a lot of great references with people that I trust so I am excited to get him in our program and continue to help build a winning culture here at Alabama.”
Has Everyone Forgotten Who Nick Saban Is? All Things CW
The 2022 football season hasn't gone the way that Crimson Tide fans had hoped, but don't make any long-term assumptions based on two losses by a combined four points.
Local “legend” Brody Peebles returning home to play at Alabama
Liberty sophomore guard Brody Peebles grew up about 100 miles from Tuscaloosa, Alabama in Hartselle. It was natural for him to become a fan of the Crimson Tide growing up, even dreaming of one day playing basketball for the hometown team. As he attended high school at Hartselle High School,...
College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Playoff Ranking
The Alabama Crimson Tide have likely been removed from College Football Playoff contention. With two losses in their last three games, the typically-dominant SEC powerhouse earned a No. 9 spot in this week's CFP rankings. The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Should be higher...
