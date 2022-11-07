ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Gillette government offices to close Friday for Veterans Day

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette will not open its facilities on Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Solid Waste will run a double route on Monday, Nov. 14, to pick up Friday and Monday’s trash, curbside yard waste and recycling, city staff said in an announcement.
GILLETTE, WY
Jones bests Fralick for Campbell County Cemetery District Board

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Incumbent J.D. Jones will take an unexpired two-year term on the Campbell County Cemetery District board, if unofficial results of Tuesday’s polling hold. Campbell County Elections Department’s preliminary results showed he beat Lucas Fralick 3,243-2,332. The election results still need to be certified before...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (11/10/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Nov. 10:. At 3:22 a.m. to South Emerson Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 6:18 a.m. to South Douglas Highway for an emergency medical response. At 6:23 a.m. to Kristan Avenue for an...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Simonson, Carsrud maintain seats on Gillette City Council

GILLETTE, Wyo. — There will be some new and some familiar faces on the Gillette City Council next year according to the unofficial results reported by the Campbell County Elections Office. Councilwoman Tricia Simonson, representing Ward 1, and Ward 2 Councilman Timothy Carsrud held on to their seats, beating...
GILLETTE, WY
Optional One Percent approved by Campbell County voters

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Campbell County voters have chosen to keep the Optional One Percent Sales Tax going for the next four years. According to the unofficial election results reported by the Campbell County Election’s Office, the tax passed with 7,935 votes in favor of it and 4,305 votes against it.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Campbell County Public Land Board hires new executive director

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Public Land Board tonight officially brought on a new executive director. The board unanimously approved an employment contract with Aaron Lyles, who began work Nov. 7. Lyles attended the board’s meeting this evening remotely. He’ll work a hybrid schedule until Jan. 1, until his...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Lundvall wins bid for Mayor of Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Shay Lundvall will be the next Gillette Mayor having beat out competitor Nathan McLeland in the 2022 General Election, according to the unofficial election results reported by the Campbell County Elections Office. The election results still need to be certified before they become official, but the...
GILLETTE, WY
Kingan remains mayor of Wright

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Incumbent Mayor Ralph Kingan received more than triple Crystal O’Bryan’s votes, with a 298-75 tally, according to Campbell County’s unofficial results from Tuesday’s general elections. Kingan’s current mayoral term began in 2019, Wright’s website said. Among other Wright commitments, Kingan has been...
WRIGHT, WY
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Nov. 9

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Runaway, Nov. 8, Iroquois Lane, GPD. A 15-year-old boy was entered into NCIC...
GILLETTE, WY
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Nov. 10

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Nov. 9, Highway 14-16, CCSO. Deputies arrested a 41-year-old woman and a...
GILLETTE, WY
One dead in head-on crash north of Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Local bank robbed Wednesday morning, suspect in custody

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Texas man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during a bank robbery on South Douglas Highway early yesterday morning, authorities said Thursday. Preston Selph, 33, of Texas, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller...
GILLETTE, WY
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Nov. 10

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Nov. 9

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

