Effective: 2022-11-11 11:46:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; South Itasca; Southern Lake, North Shore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY Light snow showers may linger through the afternoon hours but the bulk of accumulating precipitation has passed.

CASS COUNTY, MN ・ 57 MINUTES AGO