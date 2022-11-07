Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North Cass, North Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 11:46:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; South Itasca; Southern Lake, North Shore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY Light snow showers may linger through the afternoon hours but the bulk of accumulating precipitation has passed.
