Wichita Eagle

Buccaneers predicted to bench veteran starter in favor of rising rookie

In what has been a disastrous start to the season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a list of complaints from fans, analysts, and keyboard warriors alike has continued to mount. Naturally, most of those complaints have been accompanied by suggestions for specific changes that need to be made. One of...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Simmons Dealing With Injury ‘Day by Day’

NASHVILLE – Slowly strolling through the locker room with a walking boot on his left foot, Jeffery Simmons hardly looked like a player who will be ready to suit up against the Denver Broncos. The Tennessee Titans defensive tackle missed his second straight day of practice Thursday due to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Lose Identity in Prime-Time Panthers Loss

The NFC South isn't necessarily held in high regard, but the division-leading Atlanta Falcons had a chance to make a statement for all to see. Playing in their lone prime-time game of the season against the struggling Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football, the Falcons entered as favorites. After all, Atlanta held a two-game advantage over the Panthers and beat them just 11 days prior.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Steelers Place Kicker on Injured Reserve

CINCINNATI — The Pittsburgh Steelers are going without longtime kicker Chris Boswell for at least four weeks. According to Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh placed Boswell on injured reserve and signed Matthew Wright to step in for him. Wright will kick against the Bengals next Sunday. He has been solid in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

How Lack of Explosive Plays Has Derailed Lions’ Offense

The Detroit Lions' offense has hit a major bump in the road, after a fast start to the 2022 season. The Lions scored a combined 140 points their first four games, good for an average of 35 points a week. However, since then, Detroit's offense has significantly slowed down. In...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Madison Explains Crossen No-Call, Plus Other Miami Dolphins Cornerback Talk

Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison discussed the big no-call controversy from the victory against the Chicago Bears, as well as sharing his thoughts on a couple of his players Thursday. Madison, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, brought up a very interesting point regarding the Bears' next-to-last offensive play when...
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Commanders Hope to Limit ‘Explosive’ Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

ASHBURN, Va. -- When the Washington Commanders last saw Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, their defense was able to hold him to just 20 yards rushing on nine carries. Of course, they also surrendered 340 yards passing, and three touchdowns, and allowed Hurts to register a quarterback rating (QBR) of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Falcons WATCH: WR Drake London Hauls in Touchdown vs. Panthers

It took the Atlanta Falcons nearly 40 minutes, but they've finally found the endzone against the Carolina Panthers inside a rainy Bank of America Stadium. Holding just 63 passing yards on the night, the Falcons marched down the field via the ground and penalties on Carolina, with running backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley leading the charge.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

NFL Draft Profile: Tyson Bagent, Quarterback, Shepherd Rams

Will Chiefs face tougher test vs. Jaguars than they did vs. Titans? Spagnuolo thinks so. The Chiefs enter Sunday's noon Week 10 NFL game with an opportunity to improve to 7-2 with a win over...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
Wichita Eagle

NFL Draft Profile: Payne Durham, Tight End, Purdue Boilermakers

Will Chiefs face tougher test vs. Jaguars than they did vs. Titans? Spagnuolo thinks so. The Chiefs enter Sunday's noon Week 10 NFL game with an opportunity to improve to 7-2 with a win over...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman misses second straight day of practice

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s availability remains a bit of an unknown approaching Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs on Thursday announced that Hardman wouldn’t practice in the afternoon, marking a second straight day of missed work. Hardman is dealing...
KANSAS CITY, MO

