Buccaneers predicted to bench veteran starter in favor of rising rookie
In what has been a disastrous start to the season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a list of complaints from fans, analysts, and keyboard warriors alike has continued to mount. Naturally, most of those complaints have been accompanied by suggestions for specific changes that need to be made. One of...
Simmons Dealing With Injury ‘Day by Day’
NASHVILLE – Slowly strolling through the locker room with a walking boot on his left foot, Jeffery Simmons hardly looked like a player who will be ready to suit up against the Denver Broncos. The Tennessee Titans defensive tackle missed his second straight day of practice Thursday due to...
Falcons Lose Identity in Prime-Time Panthers Loss
The NFC South isn't necessarily held in high regard, but the division-leading Atlanta Falcons had a chance to make a statement for all to see. Playing in their lone prime-time game of the season against the struggling Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football, the Falcons entered as favorites. After all, Atlanta held a two-game advantage over the Panthers and beat them just 11 days prior.
Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie overcame ‘monster turf’ injury by creating a system
When a player falls to the ground without being tackled, credit’s often given to “the turf monster,” an imaginary creature that lives below the surface of the field. But the Chiefs dealt with something worse than a turf monster in their season opener at Arizona. Monster turf.
Report: Steelers Place Kicker on Injured Reserve
CINCINNATI — The Pittsburgh Steelers are going without longtime kicker Chris Boswell for at least four weeks. According to Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh placed Boswell on injured reserve and signed Matthew Wright to step in for him. Wright will kick against the Bengals next Sunday. He has been solid in...
How Lack of Explosive Plays Has Derailed Lions’ Offense
The Detroit Lions' offense has hit a major bump in the road, after a fast start to the 2022 season. The Lions scored a combined 140 points their first four games, good for an average of 35 points a week. However, since then, Detroit's offense has significantly slowed down. In...
Madison Explains Crossen No-Call, Plus Other Miami Dolphins Cornerback Talk
Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison discussed the big no-call controversy from the victory against the Chicago Bears, as well as sharing his thoughts on a couple of his players Thursday. Madison, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, brought up a very interesting point regarding the Bears' next-to-last offensive play when...
Truss Levelz Podcast: Sproles Joins Cam and Mark, Talk Brees’ Attention to Details
Saints players Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram welcome former Saints great Darren Sproles to the Truss Levelz podcast. Brees was a stickler for the details. Most of the great quarterbacks are while preparing for a game. Mark and Cam spoke with Sproles about if there was a difference between former...
Commanders Hope to Limit ‘Explosive’ Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
ASHBURN, Va. -- When the Washington Commanders last saw Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, their defense was able to hold him to just 20 yards rushing on nine carries. Of course, they also surrendered 340 yards passing, and three touchdowns, and allowed Hurts to register a quarterback rating (QBR) of...
Falcons WATCH: WR Drake London Hauls in Touchdown vs. Panthers
It took the Atlanta Falcons nearly 40 minutes, but they've finally found the endzone against the Carolina Panthers inside a rainy Bank of America Stadium. Holding just 63 passing yards on the night, the Falcons marched down the field via the ground and penalties on Carolina, with running backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley leading the charge.
NFL Draft Profile: YaYa Diaby, EDGE, Louisville Cardinals
Why this is the most important adjustment Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has made in 2022
On Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, the Chiefs implement the finer points of an offensive game plan, and somewhere during the session, the focus narrows to blitz routines. And, well, that entails a bit of irony. Because what no one says out loud, as they cycle through everything from a delayed...
Why Chiefs’ victory over Tennessee Titans still nags at me: SportsBeat KC podcast
Tell me I’m wrong to believe that Chiefs fans should be more concerned about last weekend’s victory over the Tennessee Titans than the team’s more-hyped loss to the Buffalo Bills. We start today’s SportsBeat KC podcast there with Kansas City Star sports columnist Sam McDowell and beat...
NFL Draft Profile: Tyson Bagent, Quarterback, Shepherd Rams
NFL Draft Profile: Tyson Bagent, Quarterback, Shepherd Rams
NFL Draft Profile: Payne Durham, Tight End, Purdue Boilermakers
NFL Draft Profile: Payne Durham, Tight End, Purdue Boilermakers
Live at 10 a.m. today: Join us on SportsBeat to talk Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
After their great escape against the Tennessee Titans, the Chiefs swing back into action Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But will some of the issues exposed by the Titans remain for the Chiefs? Should they be content with their running game, offensive line play or kicker Harrison Butker?. We cover...
NFL Draft Profile: Gottlieb Ayedze, Offensive Lineman, Frostburg Bobcats
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman misses second straight day of practice
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s availability remains a bit of an unknown approaching Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs on Thursday announced that Hardman wouldn’t practice in the afternoon, marking a second straight day of missed work. Hardman is dealing...
