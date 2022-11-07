GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A pedestrian was killed east of Kilgore after a vehicle struck her while her car was parked on the side of the road last week in Gregg County. On the night of Nov. 3, Lennis D. Burrow, 64, of Overton, was driving eastbound on Goforth Road, and Joe Ann Knight, 76, of Kilgore, had her car parked in the eastbound lane facing west, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

