Cass County, TX

KSLA

Teen found dead in front yard of house in Cass Co.; arrest made

ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - A teenager is dead after a shooting in Cass County. The Atlanta Police Department says on Nov. 7 around 5 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. When they got there, they found an 18-year-old male lying in the yard dead from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as Brandon Sprayberry.
CASS COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs Highland shooting victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim from a Shreveport shooting Thursday afternoon. Shreveport police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Thursday. 32-year-old Datwaine J. Broomfield of Shreveport was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSST Radio

1 In Custody Following Two-County Interstate 30 Vehicle Pursuit

One person was arrested following a two-county Intestate 30 chase Thursday morning, according to sheriff’s reports. The incident began when officers attempted to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle to see if the motorist needed assistance. The driver of the vehicle in question, reported to be a female, however, took off on I-30 west. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cumby Police Department officers pursued the vehicle.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Pedestrian killed after getting hit by vehicle in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A pedestrian was killed east of Kilgore after a vehicle struck her while her car was parked on the side of the road last week in Gregg County. On the night of Nov. 3, Lennis D. Burrow, 64, of Overton, was driving eastbound on Goforth Road, and Joe Ann Knight, 76, of Kilgore, had her car parked in the eastbound lane facing west, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
CBS19

4 dead after two-vehicle wreck in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Four people, including a 16-year-old girl, were killed after a two-vehicle wreck in Wood County Wednesday night nine miles north of Quitman. Phillipus P. Strydom, 64, of Winnsboro, was driving eastbound on FM 515 and Brandy L. Addicks, 43, of Winnsboro, was driving southbound on FM 2966. She disregarded a stop sign, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Police: Missing woman found, taken to hospital

UPDATE: Nhan Le-Do was found and taken to the hospital, according to police. Officials said she was found in the 2800 block of Clendenen Lane. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police said they are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen on Wednesday. Her car was found near the 2600 block […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Wood County Constable federally indicted for use of excessive force

The church originally wanted a zone change for both of their properties on the eastern side of Judson Road and the western side. The east side is their main church and the west is their Life Family Center. Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado’s destruction...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man from Ashdown, Arkansas has been sentenced to over 17 years in jail on drug trafficking violations. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty on June 28 to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison.
ASHDOWN, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

KTBS

Pedestrian killed in south Bossier Parish accident

ELM GROVE, La. - A 30-year-old Elm Grove man died Wednesday night when he was hit by a pickup on Parish Camp Road in south Bossier Parish. State police say Dallas Broussard was walking in the roadway. Broussard was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he was pronounced dead. Troopers...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Police On The Hunt for Walmart Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On November 2nd 2022 around 0900 hours in the morning a black male subject wearing a yellow t-shirt was captured on surveillance stealing property valued at $100.00 from WALMART located at 2536 Airline Drive in Bossier City La. Suspect was observed leaving the area driving a light colored sedan.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktoy1047.com

Vehicle strikes school bus in Atlanta

A red sedan struck the bus on Highway 59 in Atlanta in front of the Texas T Body Shop. The sedan’s front end completely crumpled from the impact. No injuries have been reported. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are reminding motorists that, with modern gun season opening tomorrow,...
ATLANTA, TX
KSLA

Police looking for person who robbed victim at gunpoint in parking garage of Sam’s Town

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect. The Shreveport Police Department says on Nov. 8 just before 11 a.m., officers were called to an armed robbery that happened the Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. Police say the suspect walked up to the victim in the parking garage and demanded the victim’s wallet at gunpoint.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

2 injured after head-on crash in East Texas

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Two people were injured after a head-on crash in East Texas on Wednesday. The two-vehicle wreck happened on Highway 110 and East Grande Boulevard in Tyler, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. One of the vehicles was going south on Highway 110 and the other was moving north. The vehicle […]
TYLER, TX

