Artist Needed To Create Sculpture for City Center at Hanna AvenueModern GlobeTampa, FL
Operation Helping Hand Aids Injured Veterans and Their FamiliesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonightRose BurkePinellas County, FL
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynard Skynard, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Student organizations react to 2022 Midterm Elections, DeWine and Vance victoriesThe LanternOhio State
Wichita Eagle
Buccaneers predicted to bench veteran starter in favor of rising rookie
In what has been a disastrous start to the season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a list of complaints from fans, analysts, and keyboard warriors alike has continued to mount. Naturally, most of those complaints have been accompanied by suggestions for specific changes that need to be made. One of...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Dealing With Five Injuries Early in Week 10
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened practice for Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints with five injuries. The Steelers were without kicker Chris Boswell (groin), inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee), and cornerbacks William Jackson (back) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) to start the week. Head...
Wichita Eagle
Which Player Will Step up for the 49ers in the Second Half of the Season?
The second half of the season will demand the best out of the 49ers. With only nine games remaining, they have to start getting a rhythm if they're going to build themselves up for a serious playoff run. Acquiring Christian McCaffrey is giving them a massive boost along with the several players returning from injury.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons’ Smith Sidesteps Question on Potential QB Change
The Falcons lost their second straight game on Thursday night, this time to the 3–7 Panthers, and quarterback Marcus Mariota struggled once again. The quarterback failed to take advantage of opportunities to try and regain first place in the NFC South. The loss led many to question whether it...
Wichita Eagle
Will Chiefs face tougher test vs. Jaguars than they did vs. Titans? Spagnuolo thinks so
The 6-2 Chiefs play host to a second straight AFC South opponent when the 3-6 Jacksonville Jaguars take the field Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The two organizations have met 13 previous times, with the Chiefs holding a 7-6 edge in the all-time series. Kansas City has won...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers vs Saints: 4 Things to Watch
The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to hit the reset button thanks to their bye week and welcome the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. The Saints are working on a short week, having played the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football while the Steelers are well rested. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has never beaten the Saints thus far in his career. What needs to happen in order for that to change on Sunday?
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Jaguars prediction: Why (big picture) this KC test is similar to the last one
The Chiefs did not come through for their bettors as nearly two-touchdown favorites last week, needing overtime to take down Tennessee at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s worth bringing that up now, as Jacksonville — truthfully — is about the same caliber team as Tennessee, even if its strengths and weaknesses lie in different areas.
Wichita Eagle
Inside the Play: Alim McNeill Describes Stopping Aaron Rodgers
Alim McNeill was on the sidelines taking it all in when the Packers came out of the huddle on fourth-and-10, late in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Green Bay trailed, 15-9, and needed to secure a first down in order to extend the game. With 00:42 remaining in the...
Wichita Eagle
Bijan Robinson Heisman Talk? Longhorns’ Steve Sarkisian Shares His Thoughts
There's little doubt that Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson has Heisman-worthy talent. Projected to be the top ball carrier selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, Robinson has unteachable athleticism and skill with the stats to back it up. And though Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has always showered his star...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie overcame ‘monster turf’ injury by creating a system
When a player falls to the ground without being tackled, credit’s often given to “the turf monster,” an imaginary creature that lives below the surface of the field. But the Chiefs dealt with something worse than a turf monster in their season opener at Arizona. Monster turf.
Wichita Eagle
D’Onta Foreman is Making the Most of His Opportunity as the Panthers’ Lead Back
When the Carolina Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, the fan base felt a feeling of deflation. The front office traded its best player just a couple of weeks after firing head coach Matt Rhule and to many, it signified a long season ahead. Prior to the...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Payne Durham, Tight End, Purdue Boilermakers
NFL Draft Profile: Payne Durham, Tight End, Purdue Boilermakers
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Tyson Bagent, Quarterback, Shepherd Rams
NFL Draft Profile: Tyson Bagent, Quarterback, Shepherd Rams
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Doing ‘Everything Exactly the Way We Like’ Says Pete Carroll
Sitting at 6-3 and in possession of first place in the NFC West, there aren't many teams that have shocked the NFL as much as the Seattle Seahawks have. What was once considered a rebuilding, if not a flat-out tanking season, has evolved into a playoff push. As the Seahawks...
Wichita Eagle
2022 NFL Rookie Rankings: Standouts at Midseason
This has been an all-hands-on-deck kind of season. Teams that are winning consistently are doing so with help from all corners of their roster. Teams that are just surviving are also drawing on contributions from players who we may not yet consider to be the face-of-the-league types. Rookie power has much to do with this. And while the NFL always ebbs and flows from a trend perspective, we are at the tail end of two Super Bowl-winning teams—the Rams and the Buccaneers—who opted for more immediate success, and the beginning of a handful of teams—the Jets, Giants, Texans, Seahawks, Dolphins, etc.—who accumulated draft picks en masse to try and build something more whole and sustainable.
Wichita Eagle
Chargers Aim to Overcome Double-Digit Deficits in First Quarter of Games
COSTA MESA – The Chargers have routinely gotten off to slow starts the last four games, but have managed to come out of it with a 3-1 record during that stretch. “I know this record of us getting behind by double-digits and us being 3-1 when you should be like 0-4. I know that we’re making it seem like we are comfortable being down 10-0 or 14-0," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. "But we know that you can’t live like that.”
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Captain Devin McCourty Lands Guest TV Gig
FOXBORO — New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty apparently cannot get enough football. Despite the Pats currently being on their bye week, the defensive team captain will be involved with the NFL’s Week 10 slate by joining CBS Sports as a guest analyst this weekend. The 13-year veteran...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Gottlieb Ayedze, Offensive Lineman, Frostburg Bobcats

Wichita Eagle
Jalen Hurts Has Surprising SEC Answer for Loudest Stadium
View the original article to see embedded media. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has achieved an impressive level of NFL stardom this season, putting together an MVP-caliber campaign at quarterback for the undefeated Eagles. Hurts has always been a gamer. It was the case when he commanded the Alabama offense under...
Wichita Eagle
Madison Explains Crossen No-Call, Plus Other Miami Dolphins Cornerback Talk
Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison discussed the big no-call controversy from the victory against the Chicago Bears, as well as sharing his thoughts on a couple of his players Thursday. Madison, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, brought up a very interesting point regarding the Bears' next-to-last offensive play when...
