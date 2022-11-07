Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans are already calling this ‘Andor’ scene one of the best in the entire franchise
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 10. It’s been 45 years since A New Hope released into theaters and changed the world of cinema. Since then, Star Wars has gone on to dominate every conceivable form of entertainment media with a practically bottomless flood of content. Even after all of that, some diehard fans are already naming a scene in this week’s Andor as one of the all-time greatest moments in the history of the franchise.
Shawn Levy Developing a ‘Star Wars’ Movie
Shawn Levy, the prolific director and producer behind Free Guy and Stranger Things, is headed to the Star Wars galaxy. The filmmaker is developing a feature for Lucasfilm, possibly to direct, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. It is unclear when this project could happen. Levy has a full plate, and is on board to direct the upcoming third Deadpool movie for Marvel Studios. That feature, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has a release date of Nov. 8, 2024. As a producer, he and his 21 Laps also have the final episodes of Stranger Things coming up, with the fifth season...
ComicBook
Netflix Series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Doubles Viewership in Top 10
Premiering just before Halloween on Netflix, hit new fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has continued to grow its audience on the streaming service, nearly tripling its numbers from week 1 to week 2. According to Netflix's latest batch of viewership data, Bastard Son went from being watched just over 13.8 million hours in its first three days of release to over 30.89 million hours in its first full week. The show premiered as the #7 TV series on the entire service and even held that spot week over week amid a ton of new shows that debuted on Netflix.
ComicBook
Grey's Anatomy Reveals When Ellen Pompeo Leaves the Series
Meredith Grey is getting ready to leave Seattle, at least for a little while. ABC revealed earlier this year that longtime Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo would be stepping away from her role as a full-time performer on the series during its 19th season. She will continue to narrate and executive produce the series, but Pompeo is only appearing in a handful of episodes this season, and we now know exactly when she'll be leaving.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Cosplay Introduces a New Bride, Mikasa
Attack on Titan's anime will be returning soon to round out the final episodes of its run overall, and one awesome cosplay has imagined a very happy ending for Mikasa Ackerman as she preps for her wedding day! The fourth and final season of the series has been spread out over the last couple of years as fans had seen not only an entirely different region introduced as a major enemy, but this was flipped on its head anyway when it was revealed that Eren Yeager was the real foe all along. But caught in the middle of all of this turmoil has been Mikasa as she struggles to wrap her head around it all.
Women's Health
Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals Her Killer Legs In A Cutout, Backless Dress During A Night Out In London In New Photo
Anya Taylor-Joy just showed off her super-toned legs during a night out in London. The 26-year-old The Queen's Gambit alum wore an open-back black dress paired with matching heels. To stay fit, Anya does a mix of dancing, Pilates, and kickboxing. She's also been a vegetarian since she was eight...
ComicBook
John Wick: Chapter 4 Gets First Trailer
The wait for the fourth John Wick movie has been quite long due to some pandemic-related delays, but the next chapter in the Keanu Reeves franchise is finally being released in March. The first look at John Wick: Chapter 4 was revealed in August, and fans have been eager to see some footage. Today, fans finally got their wish when Lionsgate officially released a trailer for the movie. Needless to say, the trailer has gotten us extra excited to return to the franchise's wide world of underground assassins.
ComicBook
Tim Allen Gives Major Galaxy Quest 2 Update (Exclusive)
Since its release in 1999, Galaxy Quest has become a cult classic of cosmic proportions. Fans have long clamored for a direct follow-up to the sci-fi adventure and Tim Allen counts himself amongst those that'd do anything for a sequel. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of The Santa Clauses, Allen revealed he's looking forward to getting Galaxy Quest 2 off the ground any way possible.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans react accordingly after ‘TIE Fighter’-inspired movie gets the axe
Though Star Wars has been blossoming on Disney Plus, the same can’t be said for the silver screen. It’s now been three years since The Rise of Skywalker, and no upcoming movie even has a firm release date. Projects like Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron or Rian Johnson’s trilogy have been announced with great fanfare then sputtered out, and Taika Waititi and Kevin Feige’s movies still appear to be very early on in development.
ComicBook
Lewis Tan Teases Future Superhero Role After Deadpool 2 and Iron Fist (Exclusive)
Superhero movies roles are one of the biggest things any actor could land in this day and age, with some even landing roles in different universes. One of those lucky actors just so happens to be Lewis Tan (Deadpool 2, Iron Fist). The Mortal Kombat star has appeared in two different roles in both Iron Fist and the second Deadpool movie, but the actor probably will have another role on his hands in the near future. Tan recently had the chance to talk with ComicBook.con's Brandon Davis at the BoxLunch Holiday Gala benefiting Feeding America, where he reveals that he's had talks about appearing in another superhero project.
ComicBook
Titans Latest Episode Introduces Key DC Comics Character
HBO Max has finally released the first three episodes from the fourth season of Titans, with the third hitting the service just today. While the fourth season of the series seems to be treading similar ground to the first season by focusing on supernatural characters and magic, it definitely hasn't stopped them from introducing some new characters. Just last week we were introduced to one of this season's main antagonists with Mother Mayhem, and now we have been introduced to another major DC character.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Didn't Know About Easter Eggs Until Episodes Premiered
Star Wars: Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy has made it clear with fans that he was interested in this project largely because of how little reverence he had for the franchise, which freed him up to tell a story he wanted to tell regardless of expectations or set criteria. The filmmaker was so unaware of the deep lore of the galaxy far, far away that he didn't even realize how many Easter-egg nods there were to other parts of the franchise until episodes would premiere and he would see fans analyzing the various references scattered throughout the dense sets. More specifically, Gilroy was largely unaware of just how many Easter eggs there were in Luthen's gallery.
digitalspy.com
First look at Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel in new movie Megalopolis
Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel is featured in first-look photos for her new movie Megalopolis, which comes from legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola. Emmanuel, who played Missandei in Game of Thrones, stars in Coppola's movie opposite a stacked cast that includes plenty of Hollywood A-listers. Zendaya, Adam Driver, Shia...
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man's Creator Runs Into Twitter Drama
Twitter has been in the news a lot these past few weeks, for obvious reasons, as Elon Musk's ownership has made headlines across the board. Surprisingly, the social media platform has a new headline that has nothing to do with Musk's recent decisions but rather, focuses on the hot manga artist known as Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man. With the first season of the bloody Shonen franchise's anime adaptation becoming a runaway success thanks to Studio MAPPA, the series remains a heavy hitter in the anime world at present.
IGN
The English Premiere Review: First Two Episodes
The English will premiere on Prime Video in the U.S., and on BBC Two in the U.K., on Nov. 11. The violent intentions are clear from the cold open of Episode 1 in Hugo Blick’s latest small-screen endeavor, The English. In Nebraska, sweaty, white soldiers murder an indigenous man for harming one of their own and argue whether to deliver the same bloody fate to his wife and daughter. That is until cavalry sergeant Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer) pulls up on a horse from above to prevent further carnage. But he is no white man; he is a Pawnee scout whose high-ranking position in the U.S. army introduces the outsider conflict he will face throughout this series: both a traitor to some Native people and a second-class citizen to the white colonizers. Right away, it’s an intriguing set-up, putting a fresh twist on the traditional Western.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Wonder Man, Spawn, and Miles Morales
Marvel dominates the top 10 list this week! The first appearances of Miles Morales, Scott Lang, White Vision, Abigail Brand, and Wonder Man populate this week's list. First appearances from Fennec Shand and a B.I.G. name in hip-hop join the list, along with a captivating Moon Knight retailer incentive. The only non-Marvel name on the list is the always-trending Spawn!
18 Spin-Off Shows People Say Are Better Than The Original TV Series (But You Might Disagree)
" Young Sheldon is 100 times better than The Big Bang Theory. It’s funnier and has more heart, and it doesn’t rely on negative or one-dimensional stereotypes."
ComicBook
All Three NCIS Shows to Crossover in NCISverse Event
All three of CBS's NCIS shows, which make up the NCISverse, will crossover for the first time in a new event starting in January. The original NCIS launched in 2003 and began its 20th season in September. Since then, it's been joined by NCIS: Hawai'i and NCIS: Los Angeles. NCIS has become one of the biggest franchises at CBS, amassing over 4.1 trillion minutes viewed when you also include NCIS: New Orleans. The newly-dubbed NCISverse will continue to grow with the addition of the three-hour crossover event that will be available on CBS and to stream on Paramount+.
Black Panther post-credits scene: What it means for future of Marvel franchise?
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has ended Marvel’s Phase Four in an extremely moving manner.The new film, a sequel to 2018’s blockbuster, had the tough task of continuing the story without its lead star following the death of Chadwick Boseman in August 2020.Boseman, who had been diagnosed with cancer four years before, kept his illness secret from the world. After his death, director Ryan Coogler reshaped the film to focus on Shuri, the sister of Boseman’s King T’Challa, played by Letitia Wright.The new film, which is out now, sees Shuri and her fellow Wakandans faced with a threat in the...
