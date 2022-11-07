Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Lewis Tan Teases Future Superhero Role After Deadpool 2 and Iron Fist (Exclusive)
Superhero movies roles are one of the biggest things any actor could land in this day and age, with some even landing roles in different universes. One of those lucky actors just so happens to be Lewis Tan (Deadpool 2, Iron Fist). The Mortal Kombat star has appeared in two different roles in both Iron Fist and the second Deadpool movie, but the actor probably will have another role on his hands in the near future. Tan recently had the chance to talk with ComicBook.con's Brandon Davis at the BoxLunch Holiday Gala benefiting Feeding America, where he reveals that he's had talks about appearing in another superhero project.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Wonder Man, Spawn, and Miles Morales
Marvel dominates the top 10 list this week! The first appearances of Miles Morales, Scott Lang, White Vision, Abigail Brand, and Wonder Man populate this week's list. First appearances from Fennec Shand and a B.I.G. name in hip-hop join the list, along with a captivating Moon Knight retailer incentive. The only non-Marvel name on the list is the always-trending Spawn!
ComicBook
Pokemon: Ash's English Voice Actor Celebrates His Biggest Victory
Pokemon Journeys has changed the game as Ash Ketchum officially defeated Leon during the Masters 8 Tournament, making him the new world champion. While fans are reeling at this moment that some have waited decades to see, one important voice has also shared their thoughts on Ketchum's big win as Ash's English Voice actor, Sarah Natochenny, has chimed in. While we don't know when the English version of this colossal battle will arrive on Netflix, many Pokemon fans will be counting down the days.
ComicBook
Dave Bautista Breaks Silence on Gears of War Netflix Movie Role
Dave Bautista is campaigning to be in Netflix's upcoming Gears of War film. Dave Bautista is one of the few incredibly successful professional wrestlers who jumped out of the ring and into Hollywood via some of the biggest film franchises out there. Bautista made a household name for himself in his MCU debut, Guardians of the Galaxy. He then went on to secure incredibly lucrative roles in other franchises such as James Bond and even played a small, but important role in Blade Runner 2049. However, there is one role that Bautista has been fancast in for a while and even he has aspirations for it.
ComicBook
Grey's Anatomy Reveals When Ellen Pompeo Leaves the Series
Meredith Grey is getting ready to leave Seattle, at least for a little while. ABC revealed earlier this year that longtime Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo would be stepping away from her role as a full-time performer on the series during its 19th season. She will continue to narrate and executive produce the series, but Pompeo is only appearing in a handful of episodes this season, and we now know exactly when she'll be leaving.
ComicBook
John Wick: Chapter 4 Gets First Trailer
The wait for the fourth John Wick movie has been quite long due to some pandemic-related delays, but the next chapter in the Keanu Reeves franchise is finally being released in March. The first look at John Wick: Chapter 4 was revealed in August, and fans have been eager to see some footage. Today, fans finally got their wish when Lionsgate officially released a trailer for the movie. Needless to say, the trailer has gotten us extra excited to return to the franchise's wide world of underground assassins.
ComicBook
Black Panther Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright Reveals the Painful Way She Learned of Chadwick Boseman's Death
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not just another Marvel movie – it is a painful and poignant tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, from a cast and director (Ryan Coogler) who were like family to him. The rollout for Wakanda Forever has been meticulously precise in how it addresses Boseman's passing, including how the cast discusses it (or not) in interviews. However, a new feature in Variety seems to be where Coogler and some of Black Panther 2's biggest stars (Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett), opened up about the falling into the dark tunnel of grief and running together toward the light of creating a sequel Chadwick could be proud of.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Mid-Credits Scene Explained
After years of being in the works, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters this weekend, and it definitely significantly changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the process. The film, which is the final feature-length installment of Phase 4, is jam-packed with emotional moments and surprising character revelations — all the way through to the very last scene of the film. Wakanda Forever keeps up the trend of many previous MCU films by including a mid-credits scene, and here's what you need to know about it. Obviously, major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Tim Allen Gives Major Galaxy Quest 2 Update (Exclusive)
Since its release in 1999, Galaxy Quest has become a cult classic of cosmic proportions. Fans have long clamored for a direct follow-up to the sci-fi adventure and Tim Allen counts himself amongst those that'd do anything for a sequel. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of The Santa Clauses, Allen revealed he's looking forward to getting Galaxy Quest 2 off the ground any way possible.
ComicBook
Netflix Series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Doubles Viewership in Top 10
Premiering just before Halloween on Netflix, hit new fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has continued to grow its audience on the streaming service, nearly tripling its numbers from week 1 to week 2. According to Netflix's latest batch of viewership data, Bastard Son went from being watched just over 13.8 million hours in its first three days of release to over 30.89 million hours in its first full week. The show premiered as the #7 TV series on the entire service and even held that spot week over week amid a ton of new shows that debuted on Netflix.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Cosplay Introduces a New Bride, Mikasa
Attack on Titan's anime will be returning soon to round out the final episodes of its run overall, and one awesome cosplay has imagined a very happy ending for Mikasa Ackerman as she preps for her wedding day! The fourth and final season of the series has been spread out over the last couple of years as fans had seen not only an entirely different region introduced as a major enemy, but this was flipped on its head anyway when it was revealed that Eren Yeager was the real foe all along. But caught in the middle of all of this turmoil has been Mikasa as she struggles to wrap her head around it all.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Addresses Letitia Wright Vaccine Pushback
At the height of the COVID pandemic, Letitia Wright took to her Twitter account to share a now-deleted video featuring somebody skeptical about the new-at-the-time COVID vaccines. Then a report from The Hollywood Reporter broke suggesting Wright was filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever unvaccinated, reportedly even being vocal of the vaccines while working on the Disney-owned set. Now, Black Panther producer Nate Moore has responded to the reports, saying Marvel Studios didn't ask actors if they were vaccinated.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ticket Sales Behind Doctor Strange 2
Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever take the crown for Marvel's biggest blockbuster of the year? Box office projections have the Marvel Studios sequel tracking for a domestic opening weekend of $175-185 million and a massive global opening haul of upwards of $335-365 million — the third-biggest pandemic era debut, behind only Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home ($568m) last December and this summer's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($429m). Deadline reports Black Panther 2 has sold $45 million in advanced tickets so far through its first weekend, 40% ahead of July's Thor: Love and Thunder but 20% behind May's Doctor Strange 2 at the same point in time.
'Tulsa King' star Sylvester Stallone: 'Gangster going west? I'm in!'
Sylvester Stallone says it didn't take much to get him to star in "Tulsa King," a new crime drama from "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan and "Sopranos" writer-producer Terence Winter.
ComicBook
Titans Latest Episode Introduces Key DC Comics Character
HBO Max has finally released the first three episodes from the fourth season of Titans, with the third hitting the service just today. While the fourth season of the series seems to be treading similar ground to the first season by focusing on supernatural characters and magic, it definitely hasn't stopped them from introducing some new characters. Just last week we were introduced to one of this season's main antagonists with Mother Mayhem, and now we have been introduced to another major DC character.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals Two Major MCU Characters Used to Be Married
Marvel Studios' latest film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, focuses almost entirely on the characters living in Wakanda and the arrival of Namor. That being said, this is a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it should come as no surprise that a couple of other notable characters from the franchise appear for a handful of scenes. In those scenes, fans learn that two important MCU characters not only know each other, but that they were actually married before their stories in the MCU began.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Calls Out Criticism of Show's Controversial Scenes
HBO had finally released all the episodes of their first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, and it definitely was a big hit for the network. The series focuses on the time 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, with it showing us the history of house Targaryen. House of the Dragon season one leads us to the big war between two factions of the Targaryen dynasty that are both claiming the right to the iron throne. As with all things in the Game of Thrones universe, the new series is pretty gory and features a pretty gruesome childbirth scene in the finale. Emma D'Arcy recently had a chat with GQ, where she called out the criticism of some of the show's controversial scenes.
ComicBook
Watch AEW Star Chris Jericho's Appearance on The Masked Singer
Chris Jericho can be seen every week on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, but when he's not sports entertaining in the ring he is always up for jumping on the stage, and his latest appearance was part of FOX's hit series The Masked Singer. Jericho showed up on the show as The Bride, who was a pink dragon in a wedding dress and veil, though the judges had no idea, so you can imagine their shock when Jericho's voice hit the speakers, singing Walk The Moon's Shut Up and Dance. You can watch the full appearance by Jericho on The Masked Singer in the video below.
ComicBook
PS Plus Adding One of PlayStation's Most Popular RPG Franchises
PlayStation Plus is adding over 20 PS4, PS5, and PS3 games later this month, including one of PlayStation's most popular RPG franchises. Unfortunately, you need to either be a PS Plus Premium subscriber or a PS Plus Extra subscriber. If you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, you will not be getting access to the RPG franchise in question. For those that don't know: PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium are the two more expensive tiers of PS Plus that launched earlier this year. And if you hopped on board these tiers when they released or since then, you can look forward to playing various Kingdom Hearts games on November 15.
ComicBook
Wonder Woman Lynda Carter Joins Tumblr to Put Deadpool Ryan Reynolds in His Place
Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter has joined Tumblr to put Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds in his place. Recently, the Marvel actor announced that he would be joining the social media platform after the myriad changes at Twitter caused him to start looking around. Because the Merc With A Mouth needs to be reined in, Carter stepped up to the task. On Twitter, her account has been a bonafide success story as she built up a following of fans of all ages who loved her as the DC Comics superhero. Tumblr isn't nearly as dominated by brands and celebrities, so it will be interesting to see how the two fare over there. With the Wonder Woman actress' penchant for reposting art with attributing credit, she'll probably be just fine. Check out how animated their back and forth was down below!
