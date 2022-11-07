Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Star Ocean: The Divine Force's Legendary Character Designer Akiman Discusses His Storied Career
Akira Yasuda, better known by the name Akiman, is a legendary character designer in the video games industry. For years, he worked at Capcom and helped create the iconic characters featured in the Street Fighter series. Akiman also worked on Capcom's Marvel fighting games, including X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, and X-Men vs. Street Fighter, where he put his distinct spin on Wolverine and other iconic Marvel superheroes. His work has expanded into anime, including the Gundam franchise and Code Geass. After coming to the United States to work on Red Dead Revolver, Akiman returned to Japan and left Capcom.
ComicBook
Lewis Tan Teases Future Superhero Role After Deadpool 2 and Iron Fist (Exclusive)
Superhero movies roles are one of the biggest things any actor could land in this day and age, with some even landing roles in different universes. One of those lucky actors just so happens to be Lewis Tan (Deadpool 2, Iron Fist). The Mortal Kombat star has appeared in two different roles in both Iron Fist and the second Deadpool movie, but the actor probably will have another role on his hands in the near future. Tan recently had the chance to talk with ComicBook.con's Brandon Davis at the BoxLunch Holiday Gala benefiting Feeding America, where he reveals that he's had talks about appearing in another superhero project.
ComicBook
Tim Allen Gives Major Galaxy Quest 2 Update (Exclusive)
Since its release in 1999, Galaxy Quest has become a cult classic of cosmic proportions. Fans have long clamored for a direct follow-up to the sci-fi adventure and Tim Allen counts himself amongst those that'd do anything for a sequel. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of The Santa Clauses, Allen revealed he's looking forward to getting Galaxy Quest 2 off the ground any way possible.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ticket Sales Behind Doctor Strange 2
Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever take the crown for Marvel's biggest blockbuster of the year? Box office projections have the Marvel Studios sequel tracking for a domestic opening weekend of $175-185 million and a massive global opening haul of upwards of $335-365 million — the third-biggest pandemic era debut, behind only Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home ($568m) last December and this summer's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($429m). Deadline reports Black Panther 2 has sold $45 million in advanced tickets so far through its first weekend, 40% ahead of July's Thor: Love and Thunder but 20% behind May's Doctor Strange 2 at the same point in time.
ComicBook
Netflix Series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Doubles Viewership in Top 10
Premiering just before Halloween on Netflix, hit new fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has continued to grow its audience on the streaming service, nearly tripling its numbers from week 1 to week 2. According to Netflix's latest batch of viewership data, Bastard Son went from being watched just over 13.8 million hours in its first three days of release to over 30.89 million hours in its first full week. The show premiered as the #7 TV series on the entire service and even held that spot week over week amid a ton of new shows that debuted on Netflix.
ComicBook
Titans Latest Episode Introduces Key DC Comics Character
HBO Max has finally released the first three episodes from the fourth season of Titans, with the third hitting the service just today. While the fourth season of the series seems to be treading similar ground to the first season by focusing on supernatural characters and magic, it definitely hasn't stopped them from introducing some new characters. Just last week we were introduced to one of this season's main antagonists with Mother Mayhem, and now we have been introduced to another major DC character.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Opening Weekend Projections Are Looking Royally Good for Marvel
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is looking like it's set to conquer the box office on opening weekend. Early projections estimate that Black Panther 2 is set to bring in $175-185 million domestically, and between $335-365M worldwide. That's definitely a much-needed break from the box office slump the movie industry has been slogging through since September – even if it doesn't meet the same bar as recent Marvel movie releases. For comparison, Spider-Man: No way Home earned $568 million in its opening weekend (including a record-breaking domestic weekend opening), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earned $429M.
ComicBook
PS Plus Adding One of PlayStation's Most Popular RPG Franchises
PlayStation Plus is adding over 20 PS4, PS5, and PS3 games later this month, including one of PlayStation's most popular RPG franchises. Unfortunately, you need to either be a PS Plus Premium subscriber or a PS Plus Extra subscriber. If you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, you will not be getting access to the RPG franchise in question. For those that don't know: PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium are the two more expensive tiers of PS Plus that launched earlier this year. And if you hopped on board these tiers when they released or since then, you can look forward to playing various Kingdom Hearts games on November 15.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Wonder Man, Spawn, and Miles Morales
Marvel dominates the top 10 list this week! The first appearances of Miles Morales, Scott Lang, White Vision, Abigail Brand, and Wonder Man populate this week's list. First appearances from Fennec Shand and a B.I.G. name in hip-hop join the list, along with a captivating Moon Knight retailer incentive. The only non-Marvel name on the list is the always-trending Spawn!
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Launch: PS5 Bundles and Special Editions In Stock
God of War Ragnarök, Sony and Santa Monica Studio's sequel to the 2018 masterpiece God of War launches on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 today, November 9, 2022. The God of War Ragnarok PS5 console bundle as well as special editions of the game and the limited edition PS5 DualSense controller have been made available for the launch at several retailers. A breakdown of the items and bonuses included with each God of War Ragnarök release can be found right here.
ComicBook
Target Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale: 10 Best Video Game Deals
Target has a pretty spectacular deal going on for video games right now. The major retailer is helping people clean up their holiday shopping lists (or just making it easy for you to treat yourself) with big sales and deals. Given Black Friday is imminently approaching and people will want to find the best deals on upcoming games, a lot of retailers have begun revealing how they'll be reining in the holidays. Although Black Friday is really, officially, only meant to be one day a year, that has changed over the years with retailers doing week long and even month long deals.
ComicBook
New PS5 Controller Revealed
PlayStation 5 owners will soon have another DualSense controller alternative now that Razer has revealed its newest controller: the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro. It's licensed by PlayStation and is intended to be used with either the PlayStation 5 or PC platforms, and it boasts quite a few features and the potential for customization which, at a glance, makes it look like it a worthy contender in the premium PlayStation controller space.
ComicBook
Every God of War Game Ranked
God of War has been one of PlayStation's biggest properties for nearly two decades at this point. First beginning back on the PS2, God of War has gone on to receive numerous entries across virtually all PlayStation platforms that have existed since the turn of the century. However, not all of these outings with Kratos have been superb, as the series has definitely seen its ups and downs.
ComicBook
Studio Ghibli Hints at Star Wars Project With Grogu Tease
Studio Ghibli set the anime world on fire earlier this week when it teased a collaboration with Lucas Films, the studio currently owned by Disney that is responsible for all things Star Wars. While the details behind this team-up have yet to be revealed, many fans are debating whether this will be a part of the second season of Star Wars: Visions, the anime anthology that hit Disney+ as the franchise's first anime series. To help fuel speculation, Ghibli has posted an interesting tease with none other than Grogu.
ComicBook
Tom Holland Reportedly Returning as Spider-Man for New Trilogy
Tom Holland's Spider-Man is sticking around the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland reportedly signed a new deal to return as Peter Parker in more Spider-Man sequels for Sony Pictures, which teamed with Disney and Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios to bring the wall-crawler into the MCU. On The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha podcast, insider Jeff Sneider reported the news that Holland "closed a deal" for the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 4, the follow-up to last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home. While unconfirmed, Sneider said Holland's renewed contract includes another Spider-Man trilogy and at least three more appearances. It's unclear whether that means within the MCU or Sony's Spider-Man Universe.
ComicBook
Pokemon: Ash's English Voice Actor Celebrates His Biggest Victory
Pokemon Journeys has changed the game as Ash Ketchum officially defeated Leon during the Masters 8 Tournament, making him the new world champion. While fans are reeling at this moment that some have waited decades to see, one important voice has also shared their thoughts on Ketchum's big win as Ash's English Voice actor, Sarah Natochenny, has chimed in. While we don't know when the English version of this colossal battle will arrive on Netflix, many Pokemon fans will be counting down the days.
ComicBook
Pokemon Fans Celebrate Ash After Finally Becoming a World Master
Ladies and gentlemen, Pokemon fans around the world, the impossible has happened. After decades of traveling the world and catching as many Pokemon as he could, Ash Ketchum has defeated the World Champion Leon in the Masters 8 Tournament, making him the newest world champion. With Pokemon Journeys focusing on Ash's world tour as he attempted to make good on his status as the Alola Tournament's victor, there are few anime fans that could imagine that Ketchum would go the distance, but the time has come and the future of Pokemon's anime is anyone's guess.
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Celebrates Hisoka's Big Comeback
Hunter x Hunter has finally come back to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with new chapters following the longest hiatus in the series' history to date, and one awesome cosplay is celebrating Hisoka's comeback to the franchise in an awesome way! Yoshihiro Togashi ended a nearly four year long hiatus with new chapters hitting for the last couple of weeks, and that means we have finally gotten to see the next steps of the Succession Contest arc. As the series continues, one of the big highlights has been Hisoka's return to the main events of the action.
ComicBook
Marvel Teases Big Change to Wolverine In New Preview
Ahead of the publication of Wolverine #27 this week, Marvel Comics has released an all-new preview of the issue that teases some major changes to Logan and his personality. As teased at the end of last month's issue, Wolverine isn't in a great spot and had a host of Marvel supervillains bidding on his body parts, with Dark Beast hoping to place a bid on being the person that gets to kill him. With this new preview we see Wolverine #27 begins with the implication that someone definitely won that auction and killed him, leading to his rebirth back on Krakoa...with a change.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Calls Out Criticism of Show's Controversial Scenes
HBO had finally released all the episodes of their first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, and it definitely was a big hit for the network. The series focuses on the time 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, with it showing us the history of house Targaryen. House of the Dragon season one leads us to the big war between two factions of the Targaryen dynasty that are both claiming the right to the iron throne. As with all things in the Game of Thrones universe, the new series is pretty gory and features a pretty gruesome childbirth scene in the finale. Emma D'Arcy recently had a chat with GQ, where she called out the criticism of some of the show's controversial scenes.
Comments / 0