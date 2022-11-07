Google Says Cloud Division Now a Solana Validator, Reveals More Projects Designed for Top Ethereum Competitor

Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin, Solana and FTT Price Targets
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Completely Nailed 2022 Crypto Crash Sets New Targets for Bitcoin and Ethereum
The crypto analyst who called this year’s crypto crash is forecasting imminent new lows for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo tells his 618,400 Twitter followers that Bitcoin has lost key support and predicts that the price may drop significantly. Capo’s prediction comes as...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Issues Ethereum Alert, Says ETH Could Mirror 2018 Bear Market and Plummet Over 73%
A popular crypto strategist is warning that leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) is likely now en route to print fresh bear market lows. Crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 110,700 Twitter followers that leading smart contract platform Ethereum appears to be setting up for an even deeper plunge after losing nearly 15% of its value in the last 24 hours.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Solana, Says One Ethereum Rival Still Looking Strong
A widely followed analyst is laying out his forecast for Bitcoin (BTC) and two Ethereum (ETH)-rivals as the crypto market goes deeper into the red territory. In a new video, Jason Pizzino tells his 279,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin may see a recovery from the crypto exchange FTX-driven market crash if it breaches above $18,150.
dailyhodl.com
Why Digital Identification Is Essential to a Seamless Cross-Chain Experience
It’s common knowledge that Web 3.0 needs a better user experience for the next massive wave of adoption to take place. However, what isn’t discussed enough is the key role that identity plays in user experience. It’s now accepted that the future will be cross-chain, but how do...
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bear Market Bottom Outlines Path to Bitcoin Recovery As BTC Prints New 2022 Lows
The crypto strategist who accurately nailed the 2018 Bitcoin (BTC) bear market low is mapping out what’s ahead for the king crypto after it reached fresh 2022 lows. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 214,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin may be near a final low after it printed a new bear market bottom of around $15,700.
dailyhodl.com
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Issues Warning, Says 2008-Style Market Crash To Claim More Crypto Casualties
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes thinks the recent news about FTX could send Bitcoin (BTC) lower than $17,500. In a new tweet, Hayes compares the current crypto price downtick to the stock market crash in 2008. “FTX = Lehman. That wasn’t the bottom. SPX [S&P 500] hit 666 in March of...
dailyhodl.com
BTC Firebrand Michael Saylor Says FTX Implosion Could Set Off a Rapidly Growing Crypto Industry – Here’s How
MicroStrategy founder and Bitcoin (BTC) bull Michael Saylor says the collapse of FTX could actually spark further growth in the crypto industry. In a new interview with CNBC, Saylor says the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX is likely going to speed up the implementation of US crypto regulations.
dailyhodl.com
Binance CEO Says Crypto Industry Can Learn Two Big Lessons From Collapse of FTX
The CEO of crypto exchange giant Binance says the nascent industry has much to learn from the collapse of the embattled exchange FTX. Hours ago, Changpeng Zhao announced that Binance intends to acquire FTX pending a full due diligence analysis of the business. The stunning turn of events followed a...
dailyhodl.com
Polygon, Solana and Five Ethereum (ETH) Rivals Are Top Altcoins for Accumulation: InvestAnswers
A popular crypto analyst says the best altcoins to accumulate right now include Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) and five Ethereum (ETH) rivals. In a new strategy video, the host of InvestAnswers says five layer-1 altcoins, TRON (TRX), Tezos (XTZ), Harmony (ONE), Flow (FLOW), and Fantom (FTM), are currently a solid value based on the price per daily active users (DAU) metric.
dailyhodl.com
Changpeng Zhao Reveals Internal Note to Binance Employees, Says FTX Takeover Agreement Wasn’t Planned
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says that its tentative agreement to acquire rival crypto exchange FTX wasn’t a planned event. In a memo sent to Binance employees, Zhao says that there was no “master plan” to acquire FTX and that FTX’s financial issues don’t bode well for the health of the crypto industry.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Says FTX Implosion Will Cause Issues for Whole Crypto Industry – Here’s Why
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson warns that the FTX crypto exchange fiasco is likely to have negative implications for the digital asset industry. In a new video, Hoskinson says that while the liquidity troubles facing FTX won’t directly affect the Cardano ecosystem, they will “cause issues” for the crypto industry.
dailyhodl.com
Ambire x Swappin.gifts Collab Brings Real-World Goods and Services to Crypto Users
Ambire Wallet has launched its latest plug-in integration and partnership – the Swappin.gifts app is now available straight from the Ambire Wallet DApp Catalog. Ambire is the first open-source self-custodial smart contract wallet that focuses on improving the crypto user journey. The release is celebrated with an exclusive crypto...
dailyhodl.com
Incoming Kraken CEO Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Will Become Benchmark Asset in Traditional Currency Markets – Here’s Why
Incoming Kraken CEO David Ripley predicts Bitcoin (BTC) will become an important financial benchmark as use cases increase along with adoption. In a new interview with SALT’s managing director John Darsie, Ripley says Bitcoin could start performing independently of fiat currencies like the US dollar and become used as a standard financial measurement.
dailyhodl.com
Over $250,000,000 in Bitcoin Withdrawn From FTX, but One Group of Investors Isn’t Touching Their BTC: Glassnode
Blockchain metrics platform Glassnode says that FTX witnessed a massive Bitcoin (BTC) outflow amid news of liquidity challenges at the crypto exchange. Glassnode says that approximately 14,500 Bitcoin left FTX at the height of the panic caused by information filtering out that the crypto exchange was on the cusp of insolvency.
dailyhodl.com
Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire Says Stablecoin-Issuer Not Affected by Troubles at Crypto Exchange FTX
The CEO of USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle says that crypto exchange FTX’s liquidity issues bear no significant impact on the stablecoin company. Jeremy Allaire says that Circle provides services to both FTX and Alameda Research, the quantitative crypto trading firm founded by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. “Circle has...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Lending Platform BlockFi Announces Withdrawal Freeze, Blames ‘Lack of Clarity’ at FTX and Alameda Research
In the latest sign of fallout from the collapse of the digital asset exchange FTX, crypto lending platform BlockFi now says it has stopped allowing its customers to withdraw funds. The company just posted a message to customers on Twitter stating that a “lack of clarity” on the status of...
Comments / 0