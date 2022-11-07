Read full article on original website
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: Victim Identified in Dorchester Homicide
At about 1:13 PM, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to a call for a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located Elijah Pinckney, 35, of Dorchester suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS pronounced the victim deceased on scene.
bpdnews.com
Death Investigation in the Area of Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester
At about 1:13 PM, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to a call for a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS pronounced the victim deceased on scene.
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: One Suspect Arrested in Connection to an Armed Robbery Incident
At about 7:10 AM, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, arrested a 15-year-old male juvenile from Boston, on a warrant out of Boston Juvenile Court in connection to an armed robbery incident that took place in October.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Sergeant Frederick Schlehuber Killed in the Line of Duty 112 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Sergeant Frederick Schlehuber who was killed in the line of duty 112 years ago today. In the early morning hours on Thursday, November 10, 1910, Sergeant Frederick Schlehuber, the first superior office to be killed in the line of duty was shot and killed at the District Attorney’s Office at Ashburton Place and Somerset Street. While waiting to present the case to the District Attorney involving the suspect who was accused of sexual assault on a minor, the suspect opened fire, mortally wounding Sergeant Schlehuber who died on his way to the hospital. The suspect was convicted of second-degree murder and in 1919, he was transferred to Bridgewater State Mental Hospital.
bpdnews.com
Boston Police Officer Stuck by Hypodermic Needle While Attempting to Defuse Volatile Situation at Rowe’s Wharf
At about 8:00 PM on Saturday November 5, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to a call for a vandalism in progress at the Boston Harbor Hotel on Rowes Wharf after a man shot flares onto a dock on the harbor side of the hotel causing damage to the dock and nearby water vessels.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect in Dorchester
At about 10:05 AM, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury), responded to a call for shots fired in the area of 4374 Washington Street in Roslindale and arrested Sylvester Coburn, 36, of Dorchester. It was reported that the suspect followed two victims into a...
bpdnews.com
BPD Detectives Seeking Charges After Loaded Firearms and Multiple Magazines Recovered as Part of Investigation into Non-Fatal Triple Shooting in Hyde Park
At about 9:46 PM on Sunday November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District E-18 responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 1 Rosa Street in Hyde Park. On arrival, one adult male victim was located suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and transported to a local area hospital for treatment. A short time later, two additional gunshot victims presented themselves at a nearby emergency room.
bpdnews.com
Boston 24 and Public Journal for Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Data includes 24–Hour-Period Beginning Tuesday@ 10 AM through Wednesday@ 10 AM. Note: The information above is preliminary information and should not be considered official crime statistics. The information is based on an initial review of incident reports and may not be a comprehensive listing of events. It is not a statistical analysis but rather an initial tally of significant events.
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Arrest Suspect After Recovering Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop Following Response to Shots Fired in Jamaica Plain
At about 8:21 PM on Monday November 7, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Donnie Daniels, 32, of Roxbury, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 185 Dudley Street in Roxbury. The vehicle was stopped after it was observed fleeing the area of a call for shots fired near the Bromley-Heath Housing Development. During the course of their investigation, officers removed the operator, later identified as the suspect, and recovered a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun from inside the vehicle.
bpdnews.com
Boston Police Officer Arrested for Operating Under the Influence
On Monday, November 7, 2022, Christopher Long, a Boston Police Officer, was arrested by Officers from the Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit and charged with Operating Under the Influence of Drugs. Commissioner Michael Cox stated “These allegations, if proven to be true, are unacceptable for any police officer. We...
bpdnews.com
Veteran's Day 2022: The Men and Women of the BPD Acknowledge the Service and Sacrifice of All of Our Veterans Including Those Who Are Also Boston's Finest
THANK YOU: On this Veterans Day, November 11, 2022, the men and women of the Boston Police Department would like to honor and thank all who have served and sacrificed while protecting the United States of America. Today, we recognize those who have protected and safeguarded the liberties and freedoms that define our Country. For their selfless service and unwavering dedication to the United States of America, we say thank you to all of our Veterans.
