The Terminator franchise, from the pinnacle of action movies to sci-fi, let downs
For some later Terminator movies, the famous “I’ll be back quote” acts as a dystopian omen, but not for the perfect killing machines. While Terminator launched the careers of James Cameroon and Arnold Schwarzenegger, some of the movies in the iconic franchise fall far below the high standards of the best Terminator movies.
Movie Review: Hubie Halloween
Over the years, it’s been easy to see how people have viewed Adam Sandler and the movies he’s put out since the best of them have often been ignored to focus on the missteps that he’s made in other movies. After watching Hubie Halloween, it’s fair to say that it’s not a horrible movie, but the idea of Sandler taking on the look and sound of someone that has lived a moderately sheltered life and speaks in an odd sort of way is something that was done with The Waterboy, and as a result, this effort comes off as few decades too late. The fact that someone in the movie says that he overstayed his welcome is way too accurate since the fact is that Sandler has evolved quite a bit over the years, but this movie felt like a bit of a backward slide that didn’t need to happen. It could have been that he wanted to make a quick movie that people would enjoy or that he was just fooling around and having fun, but the fact is that Hubie Halloween feels like a cross between The Waterboy and You Don’t Mess with the Zohan.
Movie Review: 11/11/11
It’s interesting to think that I can honestly state that there are a handful of movies out there that rely on a child being the antichrist and, therefore, the key to ending the world if they’re allowed to come to power. Whether or not those movies are all that great is another matter entirely, but the point is that they do exist, and it’s not entirely different from one story to another. One thing to note about 11/11/11 is that the threat is a little closer to home when Jack and Melissa, and their son Nathan move into their new home and start to experience various issues that crop up, such as a rat that continues to be seen scampering around the home, a nanny that reads to Nathan out of a book that Jack had already disapproved of and thrown away. Not only that but the neighbors and the realtor that shows them the house before they move all act rather strangely, as does their next-door neighbor, who continually asks about her cat. In reality, one might think that moving away from the problem would be the best choice, but of course, in a horror movie, things are only bound to get worse.
The Expendabelles Spin-off Is No Longer Happening
We’re a little less than a year away from getting the final chapter of the Expendables franchise, though there are several spin-offs in the works following Expendables 4. However, it appears that the longest-developed project has officially been scrapped. Expendabelles was one of the spin-offs confirmed back in 2012, with Legally Blonde screenwriters Karen McCullah and Kirsten Smith tapped to pen the script. The film seemed to be on track when a logline was released in 2014, where “An elite group of highly trained female mercenaries are brought together for a covert hostage rescue mission.” Now this logline came after the misfire of the supposed original logline, which saw the female operatives pose as sex workers to infiltrate an island lair. The official synopsis does confirm that the mercenaries will penetrate the island lair, though it’s not confirmed if the script was changed following the backlash of the ladies having to pose as sex workers.
10 things you didn’t know about the movie ‘Amsterdam’
As we slowly near the end of 2022, we start to get into the best part of the year for big-name titles and feature films. With the movie season climaxing around the December holidays, the end of the year always ensures moviegoers and fans have many options to feast their eyes on. Amsterdam is one of these late-release movies trending on social media because of its cast.
Mirror Mirror on the Wall! Who’s the Fairest of them All?
Snow White is an age-old story, but this Snow White is not to be trifled with! “Snow White and the Huntsman” reinvents the classic narrative with breathtaking beauty and inventiveness. It’s the opposite of what you’d anticipate from a film with this title. Unfortunately, its tale falls short because Snow White must be thoroughly lovely, and the Queen must be entirely evil, with no space for complexity. As a result, the outcome is predetermined. But what a ride that was.
Toy Story 3: The Best Sequel
Nothing beats a Disney movie with a good story, characters, and a magical production. And when you add a story about toys, it becomes the best thing one could ever see. No doubt Disney’s Toy Story did fabulously well across the globe. Toy Story 3 is a 3-D animated...
Most Anticipated Movie Releases in November 2022
November 2022 is going to be excellent for new movie releases. The following month already looks great, with films that some have been anticipating for a while and lesser-known releases. As we’re shifting to the cold season, we’re getting some exciting productions that no movie lover should miss.
Gears of War Movie Confirmed For Netflix
Netflix continues to dive deep into the pool of video game adaptations. Thus far, Arcane and The Witcher have been a massive success for the streaming network, though, given the recent news of Henry Cavill dropping out of the series following season three, it should be interesting to see how many fans stay on board following his departure. Of course, Netflix has also had some misfires, such as the recent Resident Evil series that was canceled shortly after its first season release. However, when done right, video game adaptations can be a huge profit, and the streaming service has picked up one of the most popular Xbox franchises, Gears of War.
Comparing The Loss of Iron Man to Black Panther
Death in the Marvel Universe has rarely ever been a problem apart from the cases of a few individuals who were allowed to stay dead, but in the MCU, death remains constant at this time, at least with those who have died in a meaningful way, since the case of He Who remains it’s fair to state that we’ll be seeing him again, albeit with a different name no doubt. But the deaths of two of the more notable names in the MCU, Iron Man and Black Panther, are losses that many people have felt acutely.
“The Boss Baby: Family Business” – Characters Ranked
The Boss Baby: Family Business,s aka The Boss Baby 2, is an American animated film based on Marla Frazee’s book “The Bossier Baby.” Universal Pictures released this film in 2021, while DreamWorks Animation Studio produced it. This was the follow-up to the first boss baby film, which was released in 2017. Tom McGrath directed it, Jeff Hermann produced it, and Tom McGrath and Michael McCullers penned the story. This film was an instant success, as if the dynamite of cuteness and authority had suddenly detonated in the animated film industry.
Remembering Pixar’s “Up” – The Beloved Animated Tale
Pixar Animation Studios created the 2009 American animated film “Up,” which Walt Disney Pictures released. Tom McCarthy, Bob Peterson, and Pete Docter wrote the script and directed the movie. Up was directed by Pete Docter and produced by Jonas Rivera. Everyone around the globe adored this film, which was a worldwide hit among animation fans.
Where is the Home Improvement Cast Now?
From 1991 until 1998, we all watched Tim Allen star as Tim the Toolman Taylor, the inept home improvement show host on the sitcom Home Improvement. There was nothing we loved more than the Home Improvement cast. Tim Allen is a comedic genius who always comes up with the best sitcom families, and the Home Improvement cast is one of the best. In fact, the Home Improvement cast is so good that most of them made guest appearances on his second hit sitcom, Last Man Standing, to hang out with his new family. However, there are many fans wondering where exactly the Home Improvement cast is now. What are they doing, and what have they been up to?
True Detective: Night Country Has Officially Been Confirmed For HBO
True Detective is back! Just when you thought that the HBO series was dead and gone, it comes back with a strong cast and intriguing story. In truth, the True Detective name has been somewhat damaged following season two. The first season with Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey is highly regarded as some of the best television ever made. Season Two, in retrospect, is not bad by any means. It helps that it has an excellent cast leading the charge; however, it doesn’t match up to the greatness of the previous season.
Millie Bobby Brown Shared What It's Really Like Kissing Her "Stranger Things" Costar Finn Wolfhard
I'm howling laughing at this interview, OMG.
Andor: One Way Out-Recap
It feels as though Andor took a long time to build to this current moment, but it stands to reason that the man had to be convinced that there was a reason to fight against the Empire rather than just run and hide from it. Being sent to a labor camp without committing a serious crime appears to have solidified the idea that fighting is a better idea finally, as this episode makes it clear that Cassian is finally going to do what he can to make the Empire tremble just a bit if he can do so.
In Entertainment: 'Black Panther' Preview Haul, Mark Cuban on Musk & Ash Ketchum the Very Best
"Wakanda Forever PreviewsThe talk of the town is clearly Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel opens in theaters this weekend but is already leaving its mark in previews with $28 million earned on Thursday. It lands at being the 15th highest preview haul, surpassing the first film in 2018, which took in $25 million. The movie is projected to make up to $200 million in its opening weekend, which would make it the biggest opening of the year.Mark Cuban on Elon MuskDallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Elon Musk killed the most valuable part of Twitter by allowing users to...
5 Predictions About the John Wick Spinoff
The Ballerina spin-off feels like it’s going to be an interesting look at another aspect of the world that John Wick has essentially created with the help of so many others, as Ana de Armas will get the chance to show off what else she can do when given an action role. Some might think that she might not be the type of woman that’s needed for this role, but considering that she’s been around long enough and has been shown to take on an action role before, it could be that the story might be intriguing enough to get the Wick fans on board and give them something else to look at.
Broadway’s Playbill Joins Twitter Exodus Citing Platform’s “Hate, Negativity, And Misinformation”
Playbill, the monthly magazine that serves as official programs for Broadway, most of Off Broadway and other arts institutes, is signing off Twitter for good, citing the platform’s “greatly expanded” tolerance for “hate, negativity, and misinformation.” “As a respected news outlet for the Broadway community, we feel we can no longer continue to utilize a platform where the line between actual news and insidious rhetoric has become blurred beyond recognition,” the company said today in a statement. The announcement was made today by Philip S. Birsh, Playbill Chairman and CEO, and Chief Operating Officer Alex Birsh, in a final tweet to...
Documentary Review: Killer Sally
Trying to fully understand the world of bodybuilding is tough at first, especially since understanding whether it’s a sport, a pageant, or just a really expensive hobby can confuse a lot of people. But the truth is that a lot of people have made good money at making their body appear as though it was chiseled from rock. There have been plenty of bodybuilders that have come and gone and several who have gained a great deal of fame, but a lot of people might not remember Sally and Ray McNeil unless they knew something about bodybuilding and those to sought to reach the top spot among the many who attempted to gain some measure of fame.
