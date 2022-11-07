It’s interesting to think that I can honestly state that there are a handful of movies out there that rely on a child being the antichrist and, therefore, the key to ending the world if they’re allowed to come to power. Whether or not those movies are all that great is another matter entirely, but the point is that they do exist, and it’s not entirely different from one story to another. One thing to note about 11/11/11 is that the threat is a little closer to home when Jack and Melissa, and their son Nathan move into their new home and start to experience various issues that crop up, such as a rat that continues to be seen scampering around the home, a nanny that reads to Nathan out of a book that Jack had already disapproved of and thrown away. Not only that but the neighbors and the realtor that shows them the house before they move all act rather strangely, as does their next-door neighbor, who continually asks about her cat. In reality, one might think that moving away from the problem would be the best choice, but of course, in a horror movie, things are only bound to get worse.

