The Clearest Lake In North Dakota Is About An Hour From Bismarck
A look at the most pristine lake in North Dakota.
Welcome to winter: North Dakota blizzard shutting down everything in its path
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Nearly all photos taken in recent hours tell the same story in North Dakota: Snow, blowing snow and more snow. The first winter storm of the season is making itself known in grand fashion as it moves across the state. Schools here are closed, businesses and government offices are shuttered and […]
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
North Dakota could see 18 inches of snow in first major storm of the season
FARGO, N.D. — The first winter storm of the season to blast off from the Rockies was unloading its energy Thursday primarily in North Dakota, where it could dump up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow and kick up winds as high as 50 mph (80 kph). The...
6 Things You Better Have For North Dakota Winters
If you're new to the area or would like a few tips to survive our insanely cold winters, here you go!
Near white-out conditions reported in North Dakota during season's first major winter storm
A coating of ice followed by blinding snow across North Dakota had authorities advising against travel in the region Thursday.
Was A New State Record Walleye Just Caught In North Dakota?
Not many people can say they've ever caught a 34 1/2-inch Walleye before.
Former chairman of North Dakota Democratic-NPL remembered as skilled leader and devoted father
(Fargo, ND) -- The former chairman of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL is being remembered not only as a skilled leader and lawyer but also as a loving father. "He couldn't have been a better dad. He was the kind of dad that was always around, whether it's watching football games or choir concerts or whatever it was that his kids were involved with. He was there. The kind of dad that manned the grill for hours at the lake cabin," said Mac Schneider.
Is North Dakota Ready To Smoke Pot Legally?
Voters Today Will Determine Whether You Can Torch Up Legally Or Not
Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages
An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
Plan Now Your Christmas Tour Across North Dakota
Mark the calendar! This last Road Trip of the year will have you all excited for the holidays with these Christmas Festivities!
South Dakota stops printing vehicle titles
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Due to paper supply issues, the South Dakota Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division stops printing paper titles effective immediately. The paper used for printing titles is very unique as it has built in security features to prevent fraud. The Department anticipates being...
Sections of I-94, US 83, US 52 closed due to weather
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Winter weather continues to cause tricky travel conditions, across North Dakota. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown; U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to Washburn; and U.S. 52 from Jamestown to Harvey due to low visibility, blowing snow, and icy road conditions.
South Dakota statewide weather updates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story will be updated throughout the day. Check here and on the KELOLAND Weather page for al the latest updates in your area. It may still technically be autumn in South Dakota, but wintery weather is in effect across the state. Drivers in...
Easy FAST Way To Defrost Those Windshields In North Dakota
So the temperature's dropped out, and a big winter storm coming possibly by the weekend... Here's a bright note! Tip to easily defrost those windshields in seconds.
How Long Would It Take To Save $1 Million Living In ND?
We all want to be rich and live comfortably. So, what exactly is rich? According to GoBankingRates.com, a person is considered rich when they have $1 million. Next question: What does it take to get there?. A study was done by GoBankingRates.com to find out just how long it would...
US Term Limits congratulates North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The national group behind term limit efforts across the U.S. is congratulating North Dakota following its vote Tuesday to approve a term limits amendment to the North Dakota Constitution. Measure 1, which passed with 63 percent approval of the voters, limits the governor to two terms in office and members of […]
A 20 Picture Introduction To This North Dakota “Shouse”.
What is a shouse? For that matter, what is a barndominium?
Winter-like blast heading for North Dakota, warnings posted
FARGO (KFGO) — Several winter weather warnings and advisories are in effect or will be by the end of Wednesday around North Dakota. A blizzard warning has been posted for much of central North Dakota where the first blast of significant snow could dump up to 18 inches in some areas Thursday.
Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota
NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
