North Dakota State

Former chairman of North Dakota Democratic-NPL remembered as skilled leader and devoted father

(Fargo, ND) -- The former chairman of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL is being remembered not only as a skilled leader and lawyer but also as a loving father. "He couldn't have been a better dad. He was the kind of dad that was always around, whether it's watching football games or choir concerts or whatever it was that his kids were involved with. He was there. The kind of dad that manned the grill for hours at the lake cabin," said Mac Schneider.
Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages

An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
South Dakota stops printing vehicle titles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Due to paper supply issues, the South Dakota Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division stops printing paper titles effective immediately. The paper used for printing titles is very unique as it has built in security features to prevent fraud. The Department anticipates being...
Sections of I-94, US 83, US 52 closed due to weather

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Winter weather continues to cause tricky travel conditions, across North Dakota. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown; U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to Washburn; and U.S. 52 from Jamestown to Harvey due to low visibility, blowing snow, and icy road conditions.
South Dakota statewide weather updates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story will be updated throughout the day. Check here and on the KELOLAND Weather page for al the latest updates in your area. It may still technically be autumn in South Dakota, but wintery weather is in effect across the state. Drivers in...
US Term Limits congratulates North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The national group behind term limit efforts across the U.S. is congratulating North Dakota following its vote Tuesday to approve a term limits amendment to the North Dakota Constitution. Measure 1, which passed with 63 percent approval of the voters, limits the governor to two terms in office and members of […]
Winter-like blast heading for North Dakota, warnings posted

FARGO (KFGO) — Several winter weather warnings and advisories are in effect or will be by the end of Wednesday around North Dakota. A blizzard warning has been posted for much of central North Dakota where the first blast of significant snow could dump up to 18 inches in some areas Thursday.
Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota

NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

