ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansdale, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckersspine.com

12 surgeons who are leaving orthopedic groups for private practices

Since Oct. 14, 12 orthopedic surgeons have departed from major health systems in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in favor of starting private practices. 1. Kris Radcliff, MD, left Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia, where he practiced for over 12 years, to start his own private practice, the Spinal Disc Center in New Jersey.
WISCONSIN STATE
WTAJ

AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
penncapital-star.com

Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Driver loses control, crashes into Philadelphia fire station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a fire station in Philadelphia overnight Wednesday. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 4500 block of Van Kirk Street in Wissinoming. Video shows the car has heavy damage to the front end. The crash also damaged the fire station's garage door, putting the station out of commission for the night. No further information is available at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

With the election over, here's how to recycle campaign yard signs

The midterm elections have passed, and though votes are still being tallied in several Pennsylvania races, most of the winners have been declared. In the aftermath, many people are left with campaign lawn signs that no longer have much use. Though signs made of cardboard or paper can be put...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Upcoming Program Will Indeed Engage Area Homeowners Seeking Info on Their Dwellings and Their Pasts

A Dec.7 program presented by the Historical Society of Montgomery County will help attendees dig into the pasts of their homes. There’s a good chance many Montgomery County homeowners don’t know much about the very roofs over their heads. An upcoming presentation — “Reading Your House, Researching Your Home” — can answer residents’ questions about their domestic surroundings.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?

Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pentucketnews.com

The Unsolved Case of the Boy in the Box

The body of a boy between ages four and five was found in a cardboard box in the woods. The body was discovered on February 25, 1957 off the Susquehanna Road in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The identity of the boy has remained unknown for sixty five years. An autopsy was performed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Wawa sells $100K Powerball ticket ahead of historic $2B jackpot drawing

The Bethlehem Wawa on Schoenersville Road sold a $100,000 Powerball ticket ahead of the historic drawing that yielded a more than $2 billion jackpot ticket. Six lottery tickets worth $1.5 million comprised Monday’s Powerball jackpot total in Pennsylvania. The ticket sold in Bethlehem and four others are worth $100,000. A fifth ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
BETHLEHEM, PA
sanatogapost.com

Limerick to Close Portion of Royersford Road

LIMERICK PA – A section of Royersford Road, between Linfield-Trappe Road and Broadleaf Circle, in Limerick Township will be closed for three days next week, the township announced on its website. Crews will restrict access daily from Monday through Wednesday (Nov. 14-16, 2022) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., it said.
LIMERICK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy