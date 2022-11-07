Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin has apologised to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after joking about the attack on her husband Paul Pelosi. Mr Youngkin privately sent a handwritten note to Ms Pelosi, according to HuffPost. “The apology has been accepted,” a spokesperson for the speaker told the outlet. “My full intention on my comments was to categorically state that violence and the kind of violence that was perpetrated against Speaker Pelosi’s husband is not just unacceptable, it’s atrocious. And I didn’t do a great job with that,” the governor told HuffPost. “And so listen, it was a personal...

