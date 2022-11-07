UFC 281: Make your predictions for Adesanya vs. Pereira, Esparza vs. Weili title fights
We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC 281 event in New York.
Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC 281 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.
Make your picks for the fights below.
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 281.
Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Carlos Ulberg
Records: Nicolae Negumereanu (13-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC), Carlos Ulberg (6-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC)
Past five: Negumereanu 4-1, Ulberg 4-1
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.07.22): Negumereanu +105, Ulberg -130
Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson
Records: Julio Arce (18-5 MMA, 5-3 UFC), Montel Jackson (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC)
Past five: Arce 3-2, Jackson 4-1
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.07.22): Arce +170, Jackson -220
Seungwoo Choi vs. Michael Trizano
Records: Seungwoo Choi (10-5 MMA, 3-4 UFC), Michael Trizano (9-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC)
Past five: Choi 3-2, Trizano 2-3
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.07.22): Choi -165, Trizano +130
Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Records: Silvana Gomez Juarez (11-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Karolina Kowalkiewicz (13-7 MMA, 6-7 UFC)
Past five: Juarez 3-2, Kowalkiewicz 1-4
Division: Women’s strawweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.07.22): Juarez -120, Kowalkiewicz -105
Ottman Azaitar vs. Matt Frevola
Records: Ottman Azaitar (13-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Matt Frevola (9-3-1 MMA, 3-3-1 UFC)
Past five: Azaitar 5-0, Frevola 3-2
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.07.22): Azaitar -110, Frevola -115
Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman
Records: Andre Petroski (8-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Wellington Turman (18-5 MMA, 3-3 UFC)
Past five: Petroski 4-1, Turman 3-2
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.07.22): Petroski -210, Turman +160
Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann
Records: Erin Blanchfield (9-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Molly McCann (13-4 MMA, 6-3 UFC)
Past five: Blanchfield 5-0, McCann 3-2
Division: Women’s flyweight
Rankings: McCann No. 14
Odds (as of 11.07.22): Blanchfield -420, McCann +300
Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann
Records: Dominick Reyes (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC), Ryan Spann (20-7 MMA, 6-2 UFC)
Past five: Reyes 2-3, Spann 3-2
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: Reyes No. 10, Spann honorable mention
Odds (as of 11.07.22): Reyes -230, Spann +175
Renato Moicano vs. Brad Riddell
Records: Renato Moicano (16-5-1 MMA, 8-5 UFC), Brad Riddell (10-3 MMA, 4-2 UFC)
Past five: Moicano 3-2, Riddell 3-2
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.07.22): Moicano -120, Riddell -105
Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles
Records: Dan Hooker (21-12 MMA, 11-8 UFC), Claudio Puelles (12-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC)
Past five: Hooker 1-4, Puelles 5-0
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: Hooker No. 13
Odds (as of 11.07.22): Hooker -170, Puelles +135
Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez
Records: Frankie Edgar (24-10-1 MMA, 18-10-1 UFC), Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2 MMA, 6-1-1 UFC)
Past five: Edgar 1-4, Gutierrez 4-0-1
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: Edgar No. 11
Odds (as of 11.07.22): Edgar +170, Gutierrez -220
Michael Chandler vs. Dustin Poirier
Records: Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA, 20-6 UFC)
Past five: Chandler 3-2, Poirier 3-2
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: Poirier No. 3, honorable mention pound-for-pound; Chandler No. 8
Odds (as of 11.07.22): Chandler +170, Poirier -220
Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili
Records: Carla Esparza (19-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), Zhang Weili (22-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC)
Past five: Esparza 5-0, Weili 3-2
Division: Women’s strawweight
Rankings: Esparza No. 1, No. 4 pound-for-pound; Weili No. 3, No. 7 pound-for-pound
Odds (as of 11.07.22): Esparza +280, Weili -400
Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
Records: Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC), Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC)
Past five: Adesanya 4-1, Pereira 5-0
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: Adesanaya No. 1, No. 1 pound-for-pound; Pereira No. 6
Odds (as of 11.07.22): Adesanya -190, Pereira +145
UFC 281 fight card (as of Nov. 7, 1 p.m. ET)
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Champ Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira – for middleweight title
- Champ Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili – for women’s strawweight title
- Michael Chandler vs. Dustin Poirier
- Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez
- Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
- Renato Moicano vs. Brad Riddell
- Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann
- Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann
- Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
- Ottman Azaitar vs. Matt Frevola
- Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
- Seungwoo Choi vs. Michael Trizano
- Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson
- Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Carlos Ulberg
