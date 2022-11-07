ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 281: Make your predictions for Adesanya vs. Pereira, Esparza vs. Weili title fights

By Matt Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nhsCG_0j247nHp00

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC 281 event in New York.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC 281 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

Make your picks for the fights below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 281.

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Carlos Ulberg

Records: Nicolae Negumereanu (13-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC), Carlos Ulberg (6-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Past five: Negumereanu 4-1, Ulberg 4-1

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Negumereanu +105, Ulberg -130

Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson

Records: Julio Arce (18-5 MMA, 5-3 UFC), Montel Jackson (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC)

Past five: Arce 3-2, Jackson 4-1

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Arce +170, Jackson -220

Seungwoo Choi vs. Michael Trizano

Records: Seungwoo Choi (10-5 MMA, 3-4 UFC), Michael Trizano (9-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC)

Past five: Choi 3-2, Trizano 2-3

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Choi -165, Trizano +130

Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Records: Silvana Gomez Juarez (11-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Karolina Kowalkiewicz (13-7 MMA, 6-7 UFC)

Past five: Juarez 3-2, Kowalkiewicz 1-4

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Juarez -120, Kowalkiewicz -105

Ottman Azaitar vs. Matt Frevola

Records: Ottman Azaitar (13-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Matt Frevola (9-3-1 MMA, 3-3-1 UFC)

Past five: Azaitar 5-0, Frevola 3-2

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Azaitar -110, Frevola -115

Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

Records: Andre Petroski (8-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Wellington Turman (18-5 MMA, 3-3 UFC)

Past five: Petroski 4-1, Turman 3-2

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Petroski -210, Turman +160

Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann

Records: Erin Blanchfield (9-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Molly McCann (13-4 MMA, 6-3 UFC)

Past five: Blanchfield 5-0, McCann 3-2

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: McCann No. 14

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Blanchfield -420, McCann +300

Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Records: Dominick Reyes (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC), Ryan Spann (20-7 MMA, 6-2 UFC)

Past five: Reyes 2-3, Spann 3-2

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: Reyes No. 10, Spann honorable mention

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Reyes -230, Spann +175

Renato Moicano vs. Brad Riddell

Records: Renato Moicano (16-5-1 MMA, 8-5 UFC), Brad Riddell (10-3 MMA, 4-2 UFC)

Past five: Moicano 3-2, Riddell 3-2

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Moicano -120, Riddell -105

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

Records: Dan Hooker (21-12 MMA, 11-8 UFC), Claudio Puelles (12-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC)

Past five: Hooker 1-4, Puelles 5-0

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: Hooker No. 13

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Hooker -170, Puelles +135

Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez

Records: Frankie Edgar (24-10-1 MMA, 18-10-1 UFC), Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2 MMA, 6-1-1 UFC)

Past five: Edgar 1-4, Gutierrez 4-0-1

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: Edgar No. 11

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Edgar +170, Gutierrez -220

Michael Chandler vs. Dustin Poirier

Records: Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA, 20-6 UFC)

Past five: Chandler 3-2, Poirier 3-2

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: Poirier No. 3, honorable mention pound-for-pound; Chandler No. 8

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Chandler +170, Poirier -220

Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili

Records: Carla Esparza (19-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), Zhang Weili (22-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC)

Past five: Esparza 5-0, Weili 3-2

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rankings: Esparza No. 1, No. 4 pound-for-pound; Weili No. 3, No. 7 pound-for-pound

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Esparza +280, Weili -400

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Records: Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC), Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

Past five: Adesanya 4-1, Pereira 5-0

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: Adesanaya No. 1, No. 1 pound-for-pound; Pereira No. 6

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Adesanya -190, Pereira +145

UFC 281 fight card (as of Nov. 7, 1 p.m. ET)

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira – for middleweight title
  • Champ Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili – for women’s strawweight title
  • Michael Chandler vs. Dustin Poirier
  • Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez
  • Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Renato Moicano vs. Brad Riddell
  • Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann
  • Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann
  • Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Ottman Azaitar vs. Matt Frevola
  • Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
  • Seungwoo Choi vs. Michael Trizano
  • Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson
  • Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Carlos Ulberg

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier changes tune on Jon Jones' return at heavyweight: 'He's so talented that he'll be OK'

Daniel Cormier believes that, despite Jon Jones’ long layoff, he could capture the UFC heavyweight title. However, that’s not what Cormier initially thought about his arch rival. Prior to heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s title-unification bout with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January, Cormier said Jones would lose to both due to the time away and weight difference.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alex Pereira: Israel Adesanya would deserve title rematch after UFC 281 but 'isn't going to want it'

NEW YORK – Alex Pereira is confident his business with Israel Adesanya will reach a conclusion at UFC 281 one way or the other. If Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) follows through on his promise to claim the UFC middleweight title from Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) on Saturday, he would be up 3-0 in their head-to-head matchups between kickboxing and MMA competition. “The Last Stylebender” has six consecutive title defenses and would be warranted to get a rematch if he drops the strap, and Pereira agrees. Whether Adesanya would actually want the fight, however, is a different story.
The Independent

Cain Velasquez: Former UFC champion speaks after being released from prison on bail

Cain Velasquez has said he is ‘ready to go home and be with loved ones’ after his release from prison on bail, eight months after being arrested on an attempted murder charge.On 28 February, the former UFC heavyweight champion was arrested in connection with a shooting in San Jose. Velasquez, 40, later pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempted murder.Velasquez claimed that the man he had allegedly shot had molested the former mixed martial artist’s four-year-old son. Velasquez also sued the man and his family, who own a daycare centre where the alleged molestation occurred.After being denied bail...
SAN JOSE, CA
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery

WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saraya says the first person she texted when she was cleared to wrestle again was Sasha Banks

When Saraya made her AEW debut on the Dynamite episode of AEW Grand Slam, wrestling fans who had followed her WWE career as Paige were excited but also a little confused. Was she in the company to be an authority figure of some sort, someone to give on-screen direction to the women’s division? Or had she been cleared from the serious neck injury that ended her in-ring WWE tenure after several years? Seeing as she didn’t get physically involved in any of her first few appearances, it wasn’t clear. As Saraya revealed on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, there was a good...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wrestletalk.com

Injured WWE Star Returning Soon After Seven Months Off TV

A new update has come to light on the status of Robert Roode, who hasn’t wrestled on WWE TV since the beginning of April. Roode hasn’t wrestled at all since a non-televised house show in June, and he revealed in September that he’d undergone a medical procedure at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy