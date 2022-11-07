UFC 281: Make your predictions for Adesanya vs. Pereira, Esparza vs. Weili title fights

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC 281 event in New York.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC 281 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

Make your picks for the fights below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 281.

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Carlos Ulberg

Records: Nicolae Negumereanu (13-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC), Carlos Ulberg (6-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Past five: Negumereanu 4-1, Ulberg 4-1

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Negumereanu +105, Ulberg -130

Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson

Records: Julio Arce (18-5 MMA, 5-3 UFC), Montel Jackson (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC)

Past five: Arce 3-2, Jackson 4-1

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Arce +170, Jackson -220

Seungwoo Choi vs. Michael Trizano

Records: Seungwoo Choi (10-5 MMA, 3-4 UFC), Michael Trizano (9-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC)

Past five: Choi 3-2, Trizano 2-3

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Choi -165, Trizano +130

Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Records: Silvana Gomez Juarez (11-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Karolina Kowalkiewicz (13-7 MMA, 6-7 UFC)

Past five: Juarez 3-2, Kowalkiewicz 1-4

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Juarez -120, Kowalkiewicz -105

Ottman Azaitar vs. Matt Frevola

Records: Ottman Azaitar (13-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Matt Frevola (9-3-1 MMA, 3-3-1 UFC)

Past five: Azaitar 5-0, Frevola 3-2

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Azaitar -110, Frevola -115

Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

Records: Andre Petroski (8-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Wellington Turman (18-5 MMA, 3-3 UFC)

Past five: Petroski 4-1, Turman 3-2

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Petroski -210, Turman +160

Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann

Records: Erin Blanchfield (9-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Molly McCann (13-4 MMA, 6-3 UFC)

Past five: Blanchfield 5-0, McCann 3-2

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: McCann No. 14

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Blanchfield -420, McCann +300

Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Records: Dominick Reyes (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC), Ryan Spann (20-7 MMA, 6-2 UFC)

Past five: Reyes 2-3, Spann 3-2

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: Reyes No. 10, Spann honorable mention

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Reyes -230, Spann +175

Renato Moicano vs. Brad Riddell

Records: Renato Moicano (16-5-1 MMA, 8-5 UFC), Brad Riddell (10-3 MMA, 4-2 UFC)

Past five: Moicano 3-2, Riddell 3-2

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Moicano -120, Riddell -105

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

Records: Dan Hooker (21-12 MMA, 11-8 UFC), Claudio Puelles (12-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC)

Past five: Hooker 1-4, Puelles 5-0

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: Hooker No. 13

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Hooker -170, Puelles +135

Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez

Records: Frankie Edgar (24-10-1 MMA, 18-10-1 UFC), Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2 MMA, 6-1-1 UFC)

Past five: Edgar 1-4, Gutierrez 4-0-1

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: Edgar No. 11

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Edgar +170, Gutierrez -220

Michael Chandler vs. Dustin Poirier

Records: Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA, 20-6 UFC)

Past five: Chandler 3-2, Poirier 3-2

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: Poirier No. 3, honorable mention pound-for-pound; Chandler No. 8

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Chandler +170, Poirier -220

Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili

Records: Carla Esparza (19-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), Zhang Weili (22-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC)

Past five: Esparza 5-0, Weili 3-2

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rankings: Esparza No. 1, No. 4 pound-for-pound; Weili No. 3, No. 7 pound-for-pound

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Esparza +280, Weili -400

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Records: Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC), Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

Past five: Adesanya 4-1, Pereira 5-0

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: Adesanaya No. 1, No. 1 pound-for-pound; Pereira No. 6

Odds (as of 11.07.22): Adesanya -190, Pereira +145

UFC 281 fight card (as of Nov. 7, 1 p.m. ET)

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira – for middleweight title

Champ Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili – for women’s strawweight title

Michael Chandler vs. Dustin Poirier

Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Renato Moicano vs. Brad Riddell

Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann

Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)