GOP redistricting ‘weakened’ Hispanic vote in South Texas, groups say
Two nonpartisan civil rights organizations on Wednesday said redistricting by the Texas Legislature diluted and "weakened" the Hispanic vote, especially in South Texas where a Republican Latina was elected to represent a border district for the first time ever.
Texas cannabis decriminalization victories in midterms bode well for San Antonio petition drive
San Antonio activists are collecting signatures for a petition that would let local voters decide whether to decriminalize pot, among other city charter changes.
Here's what Texas' political leaders are doing on Election Day
Polls are open until 7 p.m. today.
This Texas City Is The Most Festive City In The US
Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season.
KSAT 12
What happened and who won in the midterm elections in Texas, San Antonio area
Tuesday’s midterm election results amounted to few surprises in Texas and Bexar County. Republicans won all statewide races while Democrats performed relatively well in Bexar County. The state saw a drop in turnout — as did Bexar County — compared to the 2018 midterm. Less than 550,000...
amtrib.com
Texas History Minute: William Barret Travis of the Texas Revolution
William Barret Travis is perhaps one of the most memorable figures from the Texas Revolution and the siege of the Alamo. His name has since been honored with the naming of Travis County, a park in San Antonio, and numerous schools across the state. Like many heroic figures, his life was one fraught with difficulty.
KSAT 12
Old photos show Texas Rangers history as far back as 1884
SAN ANTONIO – The history of the lawmen known as the Texas Rangers spans nearly two centuries. “The Ranger story begins many years ago. In 1823, the Father of Texas, Stephen F. Austin realized the need for a body of men to protect his fledgling colony, the land settlement effort that marked the beginning of Texas’ development,” the Texas Department of Transportation website states.
KENS 5
Who won the biggest San Antonio and Texas races?
SAN ANTONIO — Election Day votes continued to slowly roll in as the clock struck midnight Tuesday night, but many of the biggest local and state races were all but finalized. No major surprises were in store for the big-ticket Texas races, where Gov. Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan...
CPS Energy restores power to 4 polling locations in San Antonio
Officials are asking others to use different polls.
11 veteran-owned San Antonio restaurants to support now and always
Show your support and eat well this Veterans Day.
Texas election results: Greg Casar wins Congressional District 35 race
The congressional district represents more than 800,000 residents. The district runs along I-35 and includes parts of the San Antonio metropolitan area, portions of Bexar County, thin strips of Comal and Hays counties, a portion of Caldwell County and portions of southern and eastern Austin in Travis County.
KENS 5
Why San Antonio will see multiple days of cold weather
SAN ANTONIO — Get ready San Antonians for a cold snap that will bring rain and chilly weather as the next cold front arrives in less than 24 hours. Showers and storms are possible ahead of the front beginning Friday afternoon followed by a big drop in temperatures overnight into Saturday morning.
tpr.org
Peter Sakai elected the next Bexar County Judge
Peter Sakai, the former children’s court Judge, will trade in the bench for the Commissioner’s Court dais in January. Bexar County voters awarded the Democrat nearly 59% of the vote. Former Pct. 3 County Commissioner Trish DeBerry, a Republican who vacated her seat to run for judge, received...
KSAT 12
San Antonio anti-abortion, abortion rights advocates weigh in after Gov. Abbott’ss re-election
San Antonio – Greg Abbott’s re-election as Texas governor marks a victory for the San Antonio Coalition for Life, but abortion rights advocates aren’t sharing the same sentiment. “He has always spoken clearly about the protection of the unborn and their moms, and he was fundamental in...
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Voters In Five Cities Approve Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiatives
Texas voters in five cities approved local marijuana decriminalization initiatives on Tuesday. Voters in Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos had the chance to weigh in on the reform—and each of them passed the cannabis measures on their ballots.. This follows a trend of local cannabis policy...
KENS 5
20-degree drop comes to San Antonio with next cold front
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians get those jackets out of storage as a strong cold front heads to the Alamo City this week. Our cooler weather is right on schedule as the average time of year for high temperatures to fall below 60 degrees is around Nov. 9. San...
kgns.tv
Cassy Garcia says lifelong Democrats voting Red due to inflation, drug crisis
SELMA, Tex. (KGNS) - Cassy Garcia, the Republican challenger against Democratic incumbent congressman Henry Cuellar, will be holding her watch party in Selma, Texas. Garcia is a lifelong south Texan and the wife of a Border Patrol agent who said she does not like what she is seeing on the border.
LGBTQ+ community mourns beloved San Antonio drag queen Miss Peaches
Miss Peaches was the 'fabric' of her community.
Roland Gutierrez Won’t Let Greg Abbott Forget Uvalde
A version of this story ran in the November / December 2022 issue. As he watched a couple load ice chests into their car at a gas station, something didn’t sit right with Roland Gutierrez. The pair were likely on their way to the lake to enjoy the late May sunshine in San Antonio—a normal way to spend the day, he knew. But Gutierrez, the state senator for District 19, couldn’t help thinking how surreal it is that life continues after a tragedy. He was on his way to Uvalde just days after an 18-year-old had opened fire on a classroom at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 students and two teachers.
PINSTACK Rolls Into San Antonio Today, November 8
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- PINSTACK opens its San Antonio location today, November 8. This is the entertainment and dining destination’s fifth location and its first in south-central Texas. PINSTACK is located in the Park North Shopping Center on Loop 410 between San Pedro Avenue and Blanco Road. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005429/en/ PINSTACK offers 28-state-of-the art bowling lanes with lane-side dining. The Modern American restaurant, fully-stocked bar, game room and indoor attractions complete the unique dining and entertainment experience for friends, family, corporate and group events. (Photo: Business Wire)
