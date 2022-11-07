ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

amtrib.com

Texas History Minute: William Barret Travis of the Texas Revolution

William Barret Travis is perhaps one of the most memorable figures from the Texas Revolution and the siege of the Alamo. His name has since been honored with the naming of Travis County, a park in San Antonio, and numerous schools across the state. Like many heroic figures, his life was one fraught with difficulty.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Old photos show Texas Rangers history as far back as 1884

SAN ANTONIO – The history of the lawmen known as the Texas Rangers spans nearly two centuries. “The Ranger story begins many years ago. In 1823, the Father of Texas, Stephen F. Austin realized the need for a body of men to protect his fledgling colony, the land settlement effort that marked the beginning of Texas’ development,” the Texas Department of Transportation website states.
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

Who won the biggest San Antonio and Texas races?

SAN ANTONIO — Election Day votes continued to slowly roll in as the clock struck midnight Tuesday night, but many of the biggest local and state races were all but finalized. No major surprises were in store for the big-ticket Texas races, where Gov. Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Why San Antonio will see multiple days of cold weather

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready San Antonians for a cold snap that will bring rain and chilly weather as the next cold front arrives in less than 24 hours. Showers and storms are possible ahead of the front beginning Friday afternoon followed by a big drop in temperatures overnight into Saturday morning.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Peter Sakai elected the next Bexar County Judge

Peter Sakai, the former children’s court Judge, will trade in the bench for the Commissioner’s Court dais in January. Bexar County voters awarded the Democrat nearly 59% of the vote. Former Pct. 3 County Commissioner Trish DeBerry, a Republican who vacated her seat to run for judge, received...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KENS 5

20-degree drop comes to San Antonio with next cold front

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians get those jackets out of storage as a strong cold front heads to the Alamo City this week. Our cooler weather is right on schedule as the average time of year for high temperatures to fall below 60 degrees is around Nov. 9. San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texas Observer

Roland Gutierrez Won’t Let Greg Abbott Forget Uvalde

A version of this story ran in the November / December 2022 issue. As he watched a couple load ice chests into their car at a gas station, something didn’t sit right with Roland Gutierrez. The pair were likely on their way to the lake to enjoy the late May sunshine in San Antonio—a normal way to spend the day, he knew. But Gutierrez, the state senator for District 19, couldn’t help thinking how surreal it is that life continues after a tragedy. He was on his way to Uvalde just days after an 18-year-old had opened fire on a classroom at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 students and two teachers.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

PINSTACK Rolls Into San Antonio Today, November 8

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- PINSTACK opens its San Antonio location today, November 8. This is the entertainment and dining destination’s fifth location and its first in south-central Texas. PINSTACK is located in the Park North Shopping Center on Loop 410 between San Pedro Avenue and Blanco Road. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005429/en/ PINSTACK offers 28-state-of-the art bowling lanes with lane-side dining. The Modern American restaurant, fully-stocked bar, game room and indoor attractions complete the unique dining and entertainment experience for friends, family, corporate and group events. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAN ANTONIO, TX

