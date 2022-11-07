Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Advocate
Versailles allows police cruiser at school
VERSAILLES — The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss Klipstine Road and police cruisers. Mike Busse’s report stated he is asking the Council to approve the bidding of the Klipstine Road Improvement project. If approved, advertisement for the project would be intended for Nov. 16 and 23, and the bids for the project will be concluded on Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. The current project budget is $1,100,000, and depending on how the bids come in, there may need to be amended appropriations for the project.
Daily Advocate
Fair board now has three seats to fill
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors originally scheduled a special meeting to fill one vacant seat on the board due to the resignation of Thomas Shaw and elect officers. On Thursday evening, the board had two more vacancies to fill. The Daily Advocate/Early Bird...
Sidney Daily News
County record
-2:43 a.m.: subject with a knife. Deputies responded to someone with a knife in the 4000 block of Dormire Road. -11:26 p.m.: burglary. Personnel responded to a burglary in the 700 block of Arrowhead Drive. -8:13 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries in the area of Meranda...
miamivalleytoday.com
City of Piqua hires Bowsher as development manager
PIQUA — The city of Piqua is excited to announce the hiring of Taylor Bowsher to fill the position of development manager. Bowsher is an experienced development professional with knowledge in planning and urban design. Previously, Bowsher was the village planner for the village of Plain City facilitating permitting...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— The people of St. Henry, Mercer County, are up in arms over the post office. The town and country around it are strongly Democratic. The Republicans recommended a Republican who lives on a farm near Burkettsville five miles away. So incensed are the St. Henry residents, they have refused to rent space in any business house or dwelling for his office and landowners have refused him ground enough upon which to erect a building.
peakofohio.com
Logan & Champaign County election results
Logan County voters have said no to the Health District Levy, while passing several Township proposals. In Champaign County, Nino Vitale rallied to beat Todd Woodruff for County Commissioner. Statewide the Governor’s race has been called for Mike DeWine. Jim Jordan has been declared the winner in the U.S....
Sidney Daily News
Pleiman receives national award at JailCon
SIDNEY — Shelby County jail administrator, Karla Pleiman, was recently awarded an award for her dedication to excellence from the National Institute for Jail Operations at the 2022 JailCon. Pleiman has a master’s degree in criminal justice administration or leadership from Urbana University. She has been with the Shelby...
Sidney Daily News
Road work continues
SIDNEY – As the construction season winds down, there are still a few road projects underway in the area. The Ohio Department of Transportation said the outlined work is weather permitting. Shelby County. State Route 66 maintenance– Expect lane closures on state Route 66 in Fort Loramie, just north...
Probe of Montgomery County clerk’s office ‘no reason for public concern,’ attorney says
DAYTON — The state auditor’s investigation of the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts office began Wednesday afternoon with the execution of a search warrant, but is believed to be focused on the clerk, an attorney for the clerk said. “The auditor of state’s special investigation unit received information...
wyso.org
Local county election results: Greene, Montgomery
Republicans took several key races in Montgomery County on Tuesday. According to final, unofficial results for Montgomery County:. For county commission, Republican Jordan Wortham beat Democratic incumbent County Commissioner Carolyn Rice. Wortham had just over 50 percent of the vote. Democratic incumbent Karl Keith defeats Republican Karl Kordalis. Keith beat...
Allen County election results
ALLEN COUNTY— Election Day results are in for Allen County. The resolution for Gas Aggregation in unincorporated areas passed. Gas aggregation allows residents to purchase their gas through an aggregation according to the Commissioners press release. Residents, however, are not required to enroll in the aggregation. Residents can opt...
Times-Bulletin
Inn demolished, plans to renovate property
VAN WERT — Demolition got underway last week on the former Van Wert Inn, 820 N. Washington Street. The property, owned by the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, is one of eight properties recently awarded money from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The list of...
Sidney Daily News
City record
-7:09 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of South Pomeroy Avenue. -6:37 p.m.: damage. Police responded to damage in progress in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue. -3:40 p.m.: solicitors. Police responded to solicitors in the 300 block...
hometownstations.com
Bath Township Fire Department called out to structure fire on Lost Creek Blvd.
Press Release from the Bath Township Fire Department: Bath Township Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 2604 Lost Creek Blvd., Lima, Ohio, in Bath Township at 2:25 P.M. on November 10, 2022. Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from a shed which was...
unioncountydailydigital.com
ODOT Drops Wrench In Marysville’s Budget Gearbox
MARYSVILLE – As is common in any governmental budget process, be it for the smallest, most remote township in the state or the U.S. Congress in Washington D.C., a fiscal curveball was thrown at the Marysville City Council during its work session Monday as Finance Director Brad Lutz informed the Council that the Ohio Department of Transportation recently notified the city administration that Marysville is responsible for kicking in $750,000 as part of an $8.5 million reconstruction and resurfacing of approximately four miles of the U.S. Route 33 ‘loop’ that runs through the north side of the Marysville city limits. The payment is due to ODOT in February 2023, or about eight weeks from today.
Auditor: more than $21K in misspent funds in Spencerville
SPENCERVILLE — More than $21,000 was found to be misappropriated or misspent by Spencerville village officials, according to a release Thursday by the Ohio Auditor of State. Findings for recovery have been issued against multiple village officials, Auditor Keith Faber announced, after multiple issues were found in the village’s biennial audit for 2019 and 2020. There were 32 findings in that audit.
Sidney Daily News
Gifts support home building, repairs program
SIDNEY — Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties is a faith-based organization that envisions Miami and Shelby Counties as a place where every resident has access to quality and affordable homeownership opportunities. The organization will use Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day gifts to support its home building and repairs program.
1017thepoint.com
SHERIFF ISSUES WARNING AFTER ACCUSED MURDERERS RELEASED
(Darke County, OH)--Two accused murderers have been released from the Darke County Jail. In Ohio, a Supreme Court ruling has prevented judges from considering public safety when setting a bond. That law was overwhelmingly rejected in Tuesday’s election, but it still applies until the first of the year. Dean Baker and William Fields have both posted bond are out of jail. Sheriff Mark Whittaker said Thursday that, in the interest of public safety, he was compelled to inform the public of their release.
‘Dispute’ leads deputies to respond to Montgomery County polling place
HARRISON TWP. — A mistake in measurements led to a dispute at a Montgomery County polling place on Tuesday. Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a polling place on Turner Road in Harrison Twp. on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said they responded for a “small dispute in line.”
Sidney Daily News
Russia levy approved
SIDNEY — Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. for Tuesday’s Election Day and unofficial results were posted around 9:30 p.m. on the Shelby County Board of Elections website. In Russia, where voters were voting on a bond issue for renovation and additions to the school district, unofficial results from the three precincts in the school district was 533 for the levy and 368 against the levy.
Comments / 0