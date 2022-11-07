MARYSVILLE – As is common in any governmental budget process, be it for the smallest, most remote township in the state or the U.S. Congress in Washington D.C., a fiscal curveball was thrown at the Marysville City Council during its work session Monday as Finance Director Brad Lutz informed the Council that the Ohio Department of Transportation recently notified the city administration that Marysville is responsible for kicking in $750,000 as part of an $8.5 million reconstruction and resurfacing of approximately four miles of the U.S. Route 33 ‘loop’ that runs through the north side of the Marysville city limits. The payment is due to ODOT in February 2023, or about eight weeks from today.

