WCJB
MCSO investigates ‘suspicious death’ at cemetery
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious death” after a man’s body was found at a cemetery. Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting near Reddick on Wednesday. When they arrived they found a man in a cemetery who was dead.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for fentanyl trafficking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael Deon Woulard, 46, was arrested early this morning and charged with fentanyl trafficking and 13 other charges after reportedly promising to cooperate with law enforcement and then fleeing Alachua County. On September 26, Woulard was pulled over on I-75 in a rental car, and Florida...
ocala-news.com
Three teens accused of burglarizing vehicles in Ocala
Three teenagers are facing felony charges for burglary after they were accused of stealing various items from multiple vehicles in Ocala. On Monday, November 7, two Ocala Police Department officers were patrolling in the area of SE 15th Avenue and SE 8th Street when they observed three teenagers who were walking in the neighborhood, according to a social media post from OPD.
villages-news.com
Hairdresser acquitted in DUI arrest at Southern Trace Plaza
A jury has acquitted a hairdresser arrested earlier this year on a drunk driving charge at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. The Sumter County jury on Wednesday acquitted 40-year-old Aimee Pauline Kidd of Lady Lake on a charge of driving under the influence. She had been arrested Feb. 4...
click orlando
19-year-old beat relative to death, badly hurt another in Flagler County home, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – One man was beaten to death and another is badly hurt after a 19-year-old relative visiting Flagler County from Georgia attacked them, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies arrested Luke Ingram Wednesday morning at a home on Clermont Court near Palm Coast. Investigators said...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River man arrested for burglarizing, attacking neighbor
A Crystal River man was jailed for allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s house and attacking its homeowner with a weapon. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 30-year-old Damen Michael Bolinger Saturday, Nov. 5, under a charge of burglary involving battery.
WCJB
Sheriff’s deputies say deadly Newberry shooting appears to be self defense
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman who appears to be the suspect in a shooting in Newberry could also be the victim of a crime. What started as an argument between neighbors, ended with a woman killing a man on SW 87th Ave. “It happens, it happens everywhere unfortunately,” said...
mycbs4.com
Man arrested for stealing from multiple neighborhoods in Alachua County
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), yesterday a deputy responded to the Paddock Club Apartments after receiving call about a suspicious person. The deputy says that the person was seen looking into vehicles and trying to get into them. The suspect later identified as Teshon Johnson,24, was described...
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies investigate a battery case involving 2 teenage boys who some say, sodomized another boy
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a battery case, which has residents talking on social media. “It’s kind of sickening to me that we gotta hear about this through a Facebook post,” stated Paul Frere. According to multiple residents I spoke with, two...
WCJB
Alachua County Sheriff’s response to hurricane Nicole
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are releasing information about their response to Nicole. ASO received 94 weather-related calls for service between midnight and 6 o’clock today . The calls included downed power lines, fallen trees, flooding, accidents and traffic lights being out. In comparison, ASO...
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operation
An Orange Park man was arrested Thursday for trafficking fentanyl, possession of narcotics without a prescription, resisting officers, driving under the influence and attempting to alter or conceal evidence, according to an arrest report.
villages-news.com
Fruitland Park woman jailed without bond after attempting to flee police
A Fruitland Park woman was jailed without bond after attempting to flee from police. Law enforcement this past Saturday went to a home on Shiloh Street looking for 48-year-old Stacey Beth Weber who was wanted on a warrant charging her with violating her probation. She had been placed on probation in July after an attack on her uncle in January. In that arrest, Weber was “extremely intoxicated” and stretched out her uncle’s shirt collar.
WCJB
Tree falls on Alachua County man, nearly hits pregnant woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Strong winds and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole toppled a tree onto a building in Alachua County trapping a man inside. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say a man was taken to a trauma center man in critical condition after being trapped in a home when a tree fell on Thursday around noon.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lake County felon arrested for leading Citrus County deputies on chase with stolen gun
A Lake County man was taken into custody for allegedly driving away from a traffic stop in Inverness, and tossing a stolen gun during the subsequent vehicle chase with local authorities. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Leesburg 21-year-old Justin Aaron Cook the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 7, under charges...
WCJB
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Southwest Alachua County. According to sheriff’s office officials, the shooting happened before 10 a.m. on Southwest 87th Avenue. They say two neighbors got into an argument that ended in shots fired.
Citrus County Chronicle
FHP arrests Crystal River woman for DUI hit-and-run involving sheriff's office cruiser
Authorities took a Crystal River woman into custody for allegedly driving away after rear ending a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office patrol car while drunk behind the wheel. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers arrested 61-year-old Kathy McDonald Stone on Monday, Nov. 7, on charges of DUI involving property damage and/or injury, and leaving a crash scene involving non-serious injuries.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police seek help identifying woman suspected of wallet theft, credit card fraud
The Ocala Police Department is seeking any information from the public that can help identify a female suspect in a theft case who allegedly stole a wallet and used the victim’s credit cards at Walmart and Sam’s Club. In a social media post, OPD shared photos of the...
mycbs4.com
Fatal shooting in Alachua County believed to be self defense, Sheriff's Office says
Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office says they do not plan to charge a person who shot and killed their neighbor. A spokesperson says the shooting happened after a dispute between two neighbors, but they believe the shooter acted in self defense. The Sheriff's Office says this...
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County
UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
WCJB
Man from Pinellas County sentenced to death
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man convicted of murder in Bradford County has been sentenced to death for a 2019 murder. Leo Boatman of Pinellas County is now slated to be executed. Prosecutors say Boatman and another man, William Edward Wells the 3rd, were responsible for killing fellow inmate William Chapman.
Comments / 5