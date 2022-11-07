ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

WCJB

MCSO investigates ‘suspicious death’ at cemetery

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious death” after a man’s body was found at a cemetery. Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting near Reddick on Wednesday. When they arrived they found a man in a cemetery who was dead.
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for fentanyl trafficking

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael Deon Woulard, 46, was arrested early this morning and charged with fentanyl trafficking and 13 other charges after reportedly promising to cooperate with law enforcement and then fleeing Alachua County. On September 26, Woulard was pulled over on I-75 in a rental car, and Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Three teens accused of burglarizing vehicles in Ocala

Three teenagers are facing felony charges for burglary after they were accused of stealing various items from multiple vehicles in Ocala. On Monday, November 7, two Ocala Police Department officers were patrolling in the area of SE 15th Avenue and SE 8th Street when they observed three teenagers who were walking in the neighborhood, according to a social media post from OPD.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Hairdresser acquitted in DUI arrest at Southern Trace Plaza

A jury has acquitted a hairdresser arrested earlier this year on a drunk driving charge at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. The Sumter County jury on Wednesday acquitted 40-year-old Aimee Pauline Kidd of Lady Lake on a charge of driving under the influence. She had been arrested Feb. 4...
THE VILLAGES, FL
mycbs4.com

Man arrested for stealing from multiple neighborhoods in Alachua County

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), yesterday a deputy responded to the Paddock Club Apartments after receiving call about a suspicious person. The deputy says that the person was seen looking into vehicles and trying to get into them. The suspect later identified as Teshon Johnson,24, was described...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Sheriff’s response to hurricane Nicole

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are releasing information about their response to Nicole. ASO received 94 weather-related calls for service between midnight and 6 o’clock today . The calls included downed power lines, fallen trees, flooding, accidents and traffic lights being out. In comparison, ASO...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Fruitland Park woman jailed without bond after attempting to flee police

A Fruitland Park woman was jailed without bond after attempting to flee from police. Law enforcement this past Saturday went to a home on Shiloh Street looking for 48-year-old Stacey Beth Weber who was wanted on a warrant charging her with violating her probation. She had been placed on probation in July after an attack on her uncle in January. In that arrest, Weber was “extremely intoxicated” and stretched out her uncle’s shirt collar.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
WCJB

Tree falls on Alachua County man, nearly hits pregnant woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Strong winds and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole toppled a tree onto a building in Alachua County trapping a man inside. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say a man was taken to a trauma center man in critical condition after being trapped in a home when a tree fell on Thursday around noon.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Southwest Alachua County. According to sheriff’s office officials, the shooting happened before 10 a.m. on Southwest 87th Avenue. They say two neighbors got into an argument that ended in shots fired.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

FHP arrests Crystal River woman for DUI hit-and-run involving sheriff's office cruiser

Authorities took a Crystal River woman into custody for allegedly driving away after rear ending a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office patrol car while drunk behind the wheel. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers arrested 61-year-old Kathy McDonald Stone on Monday, Nov. 7, on charges of DUI involving property damage and/or injury, and leaving a crash scene involving non-serious injuries.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County

UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man from Pinellas County sentenced to death

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man convicted of murder in Bradford County has been sentenced to death for a 2019 murder. Leo Boatman of Pinellas County is now slated to be executed. Prosecutors say Boatman and another man, William Edward Wells the 3rd, were responsible for killing fellow inmate William Chapman.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

