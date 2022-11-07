EUGENE, Ore. — For the fourth time, the Eugene street bond has been passed by local voters. After being on the ballot in 2008, 2012, and 2017, the levy passed once again, ensuring funding for street repair projects around Eugene. With the current levy and its projects expected to expire by the end of 2023, Ballot Measure 20-333 designates over $60 million dollars in funds for 42 new street repair projects, and other transportation projects.

EUGENE, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO