Roseburg, OR

Veterans ride free on LTD buses on Veterans Day

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — On Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, Lane Transit District (LTD) will offer free rides on its buses to United States Armed Forces veterans. In a press release, LTD says all veterans need to do to take advantage of the offer is to tell the bus driver that they served in the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, or Coast Guard.
EUGENE, OR
Eugene street levy passes for fourth time with 65% of the vote

EUGENE, Ore. — For the fourth time, the Eugene street bond has been passed by local voters. After being on the ballot in 2008, 2012, and 2017, the levy passed once again, ensuring funding for street repair projects around Eugene. With the current levy and its projects expected to expire by the end of 2023, Ballot Measure 20-333 designates over $60 million dollars in funds for 42 new street repair projects, and other transportation projects.
EUGENE, OR
Lakeside passes measure for ATV route access

LAKESIDE, Ore — Just over half of voters in Lakeside have said yes to a ballot measure allowing access to the city's ATV route via city streets. Before this general election, ATV's would have to be transported to the route, often on trailers, to gain access. The measure allows...
LAKESIDE, OR
How different counties voted in the race for the 4th District

Taking a closer look at how different counties voted in the race for the fourth district. As of right now, Douglas County has the biggest gap, with Skarlatos taking nearly two-thirds of the vote there. It's much slimmer in Lane County, where Val Hoyle is ahead with 56-percent, compared to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Lane County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy locates wanted man

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office credits K-9 deputy, Ripp, with the capture of a wanted man, James Gilvin (31). On November 8, around 1:30 p.m., a Lane County Sheriff's Deputy had attempted to make contact with Gilvin on Sears Road, near Molitor Hill Road. Officials...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Gateway Grill hosts SMART reading night to benefit early literacy

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Wednesday, November 9th, and friends will be at the Gateway Grill in Springfield for evening benefitting early literacy. There will be raffle prizes including swag from Hop Valley and Wildcraft Ciders, and a round of golf provided by Shadow Hills Country Club. Gateway Grill will be...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
In-N-Out Burger set to open in Roseburg Thursday

ROSEBURG, Ore. — After nine months of construction, In-N-Out Burger is set to open Thursday, November 10 in Roseburg. The restaurant at 2844 NW Aviation Drive will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday. According to a press...
ROSEBURG, OR
Lane County 8th graders explore future career options

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Eighth graders from around Lane County made their way to Spark on 7th to participate in Connected Lane County's annual Middle School Career Exploration event. Local businesses and state departments had booths set up where the students who stopped by could interact, experience, and learn...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Lane closures on Ferry Street Bridge Wednesday may cause delays

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Department of Public Works says drivers should be prepared for lane shifts and slowdowns Wednesday afternoon as contractors install temporary striping on the bridge and connected viaduct. According to a press release, the work is expected to be done between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00...
EUGENE, OR
Val Hoyle celebrates victory in 4th District race

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Tuesday night, Democratic congressional candidate Val Hoyle celebrated her victory with her campaign team in Springfield. She says she is incredibly honored to represent the district and that she looks forward to working with other representatives who also want to "get things done." "I'm incredibly honored...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Races to watch in Coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County voters have already turned out in higher numbers than anticipated according to the County Clerks Office. There are several big races for the county including county sheriff that many voters will watch as ballots are counted. With well over 40 percent of ballots...
COOS COUNTY, OR
Lane County Sheriff's Office seeking tips in missing person case

EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office continues seeking tips regarding to the disappearance of 47-year-old Manuel 'Manny' Joseph Bayya. LCSO says Bayya was last seen in the Elmira area on March 7, 2022. Police say around the time he went missing, Bayya regularly drove a red sport-bike...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Former Coos Bay resident found guilty of Criminally Negligent Homicide

Former Coos Bay resident, Jeremy Thomas Robertson (42), was sentenced to 26 months in prison after being found guilty of Criminally Negligent Homicide. According to a press release from the Coos County District Attorney, on October 27, after a three-day jury trial, Robertson was found guilty for the death of Amber LaBelle.
COOS BAY, OR
Lakeside elects a new mayor

The city of Lakeside elects a new mayor. Lakeside city council member Sherry Kinsey is expected to replace current Mayor James Edwards at the end of his term. Edwards, who was re-elected as mayor in the last general election said he would not run for re-election due to health reasons.
LAKESIDE, OR
Altman not worried about Ducks shooting

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Men's hoops will be back on the floor of Matthew Knight Arena Friday night taking on UC Irvine. The Ducks were dominant in their first game of the season Monday night but lacked the accuracy from three that we've seen from other Oregon teams. Head...
EUGENE, OR

