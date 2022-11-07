Read full article on original website
WGAL
Man threatens tellers, robs bank in West Manchester Township
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man robbed a bank Monday morning in West Manchester Township, York County, according to police. The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. at the York Traditions Bank on White Street. - Watch the video above to see the surveillance images. "The pictured suspect entered...
31-Year-Old York County Mom Dies Following Crash On RT 30
A 31-year-old mother died following a car crash in York County on Tuesday, Nov. 8, authorities say. Shaela Bolen of Hanover died at WellSpan York Hospital a 2:48 p.m., as certified by Deputy Coroner Carissa McLyman, according to a release by the York County coroner's office. Bolen had been traveling...
Lebanon man was among the three killed in shooting rampage in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT — A Lebanon man was one of three individuals killed Saturday in a shooting rampage in eastern Lycoming County. Jerry Zhering, 55, was shot after returning to a cabin along Route 239 in Jordan Twp. from archery deer hunting, Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said. He was the...
abc27.com
Dover High School to hold Holiday Craft Show
DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Ready for some holiday shopping? One long-time York County event returns this upcoming weekend, showcasing over 120 local crafters. Dover Area High School will be holding a holiday craft show on Saturday, Nov. 12. abc27 photojournalist Zack Lang traveled to the school to see how...
WGAL
Man with dog vandalizes Dallastown church, looks right into security camera, police say
DALLASTOWN, Pa. — A man who brought his dog along as he vandalized a church in York County gave investigators a nice look at him when he walked up to a surveillance camera and tried to cover it with his hand, police say. The incident happened Tuesday around 10:45...
Club closes after Harrisburg city flags ‘illegal activity’ with hookah lounge
A Harrisburg restaurant and nightclub along Second Street has permanently closed after city officials said they informed the owner about illegal activity taking place at the venue. Owner Joe Hobbs said he recently shutdown Nyree’s Lounge at 321 N. Second St., citing frustrations operating in the city. Nyree’s opened in...
Police respond to small aircraft crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — There was a reported plane crash in York County on Wednesday, Nov. 9. According to Ted Czech with the York County Office of Emergency Management, the crash happened at 2:18 p.m. According to the North Hopewell-Winterstown Volunteer Fire Company, crews were dispatched to an ultralight...
Manhunt underway for shooting suspect in Snyder County
MCCLURE BOROUGH, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Snyder County are actively searching for a suspect in a Mifflin County shooting. According to officials, Adam Fink is wanted for allegedly shooting Shane Gardner in the leg in Mifflin County around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The victim has been transported to Hershey Medical Center and […]
22-Year-Old Woman Killed In Crash On I-81 In Lebanon County ID'd: Pennsylvania State Police
A 22-year-old waitress from Frackville has been identified as the victim of a single-vehicle crash that shutters Interstate 81 in Lebanon County for three hours on Monday, Nov. 7, authorities say. Trina Marie Stoudt was driving a 2004 Honda Civic when she traveled off I-81 north near Exit 100 by...
Burtal assault in downtown Chambersburg
A brutal assault Monday night in downtown Chambersburg sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Chambersburg Police Department news release. Police arrested two juveniles following the attack; three other individuals are still at large. Chambersburg Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln West at...
sanatogapost.com
Oley Man Victim of Road Rage in Brecknock Twp.
BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP PA – A 21-year-old Oley man who was the victim of a Monday night (Nov. 7, 2022) road rage incident, while driving northbound on Lancaster Pike in Brecknock Township, Berks County, escaped injury. However, the 2016-model Kia Optima he was driving sustained rear-end damage, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading said.
abc27.com
FOUND SAFE: York County Regional Police looking for missing man
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police, as well as Pennsylvania State Police, is searching for a missing man. According to a release, on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m., the family of a 75-year-old man had discovered that he walked off from his home in the 200 block of Palomino Way in York Township.
Historic central Pa. home with dramatic religious past is demolished
David H. Peiffer was astounded by what he discovered after he was asked to dig into the history of a dilapidated, centuries-old farmhouse visible from Route 581 near Camp Hill. The house was built in the late 1700s by John Shopp Sr., who had connections to founders of the United...
WGAL
Crews respond to garage fire in Lancaster County
MARIETTA, Pa. — A fire damaged a garage in Lancaster County. Crews responded Wednesday morning to the structure on Hazel Avenue in Marietta. Firefighters said it took some time to extinguish the fire because of hoarding conditions. The fire chief said a space heater may be to blame for...
2 juveniles critically injured in Harrisburg crash involving tractor-trailer
Police said a tractor-trailer and a sedan were involved in a crash on Cameron Street in Harrisburg on Thursday morning.
WGAL
York County school district receives threat through social media post
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Hanover Public School District in York County was made aware of a social media post, which threatened students at the Hanover Middle School. A statement was released by the school district on its website:. "Hanover Public School District is dedicated to student safety. For...
Suspected Road Rage Shooter Arrested: Reading Police
The man who police say shot a teen in the face during a road rage incident in Berks County last month has been arrested, authorities announced. Francisco Rivera, 41, was taken into custody in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Reading police said in a release. He's charged with attempted...
abc27.com
Wormleysburg man sentenced after federal courthouse theft
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that a man from Wormleysburg has been sentenced to plead guilty to one count of theft of government property back in May of 2022. According to a release, 47-year-old Christopher Gontaryk has been sentenced to 18 months in prison,...
Faulkner begins construction on new multi-dealership campus at former bank HQ
The largest car dealer company in the Harrisburg area has been impacted by the I-83 expansion project. Faulkner Toyota and Faulkner Honda on Paxton Street will be forced to move by PennDOT, but they won’t be moving very far. Faulkner has purchased the former Commerce Bank/Metro Bank headquarters and...
Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers
The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
