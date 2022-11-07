ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Man threatens tellers, robs bank in West Manchester Township

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man robbed a bank Monday morning in West Manchester Township, York County, according to police. The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. at the York Traditions Bank on White Street. - Watch the video above to see the surveillance images. "The pictured suspect entered...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Dover High School to hold Holiday Craft Show

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Ready for some holiday shopping? One long-time York County event returns this upcoming weekend, showcasing over 120 local crafters. Dover Area High School will be holding a holiday craft show on Saturday, Nov. 12. abc27 photojournalist Zack Lang traveled to the school to see how...
DOVER, PA
FOX 43

Police respond to small aircraft crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — There was a reported plane crash in York County on Wednesday, Nov. 9. According to Ted Czech with the York County Office of Emergency Management, the crash happened at 2:18 p.m. According to the North Hopewell-Winterstown Volunteer Fire Company, crews were dispatched to an ultralight...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Manhunt underway for shooting suspect in Snyder County

MCCLURE BOROUGH, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Snyder County are actively searching for a suspect in a Mifflin County shooting. According to officials, Adam Fink is wanted for allegedly shooting Shane Gardner in the leg in Mifflin County around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The victim has been transported to Hershey Medical Center and […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Burtal assault in downtown Chambersburg

A brutal assault Monday night in downtown Chambersburg sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Chambersburg Police Department news release. Police arrested two juveniles following the attack; three other individuals are still at large. Chambersburg Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln West at...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
sanatogapost.com

Oley Man Victim of Road Rage in Brecknock Twp.

BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP PA – A 21-year-old Oley man who was the victim of a Monday night (Nov. 7, 2022) road rage incident, while driving northbound on Lancaster Pike in Brecknock Township, Berks County, escaped injury. However, the 2016-model Kia Optima he was driving sustained rear-end damage, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

FOUND SAFE: York County Regional Police looking for missing man

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police, as well as Pennsylvania State Police, is searching for a missing man. According to a release, on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m., the family of a 75-year-old man had discovered that he walked off from his home in the 200 block of Palomino Way in York Township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crews respond to garage fire in Lancaster County

MARIETTA, Pa. — A fire damaged a garage in Lancaster County. Crews responded Wednesday morning to the structure on Hazel Avenue in Marietta. Firefighters said it took some time to extinguish the fire because of hoarding conditions. The fire chief said a space heater may be to blame for...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Suspected Road Rage Shooter Arrested: Reading Police

The man who police say shot a teen in the face during a road rage incident in Berks County last month has been arrested, authorities announced. Francisco Rivera, 41, was taken into custody in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Reading police said in a release. He's charged with attempted...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Wormleysburg man sentenced after federal courthouse theft

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that a man from Wormleysburg has been sentenced to plead guilty to one count of theft of government property back in May of 2022. According to a release, 47-year-old Christopher Gontaryk has been sentenced to 18 months in prison,...
WORMLEYSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers

The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Langhorne - Levittown Times

Langhorne, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Langhorne - Levittown, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/langhorne-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy