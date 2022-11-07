ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bring me the doubters,’ chicken restaurant owner on new Morgantown location

By Sam Gorski
 3 days ago

MORGANTOWN W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown will be getting a Layne’s Soon to Be Famous Chicken Fingers location by the end of the year on High Street. The Texas brand is one that many in the area have likely never heard of.

Many Facebook users expressed the need for other chains like Zaxyby’s, Raising Cane’s or KFC instead, to which the owner of the location said in an interview, “bring me the doubters.”

Chicken fast-food chain is coming to Morgantown, West Virginia

“Come say ‘Hi’ to Erik,” said Morgantown franchisee Erik Mansmann. “Give every one of the doubters my name, and tell ’em I’ll be there.”

Mansmann, a Pittsburgher who has already opened other fast-food locations in Clarksburg and Morgantown like Panera Bread and Chipotle on High Street, said he hopes to win over Morgantown with “outstanding food, phenomenal service, and an incredibly clean building.”

The location will share a building with the same Chipotle that Mansmann helped open.

Mansmann says he has opened over 100 restaurants in his career and believes this location will prove successful thanks to the college community that Layne’s Chicken Fingers is known for tapping into.

While there is not yet an opening date, Layne’s Chicken Fingers in Morgantown is expected to open by the end of 2022.

