TN Voter’s Guide: What you need to know before heading to poll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Polls will open early tomorrow for registered voters to cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 State and Federal elections.

A total of 882,310 people took part in early voting in Tennessee, according to the Secretary of State’s office. For those waiting for Election Day, we’re helping you prepare with information you need before heading to the polls.

Make sure you vote at the right place

You must be a registered voter. Check your status here . While early voting can take place at places other than local precincts, Election Day ballots can only be cast at your designated polling location.

You can find your polling location at this link on GoVoteTN.gov .

Bring valid photo identification

Valid IDs

Tennessee driver license with your photo

United States Passport

Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government

United States Military photo ID

Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo

IDs not accepted

Student ID

Library Card

City or county ID

Out of state photo ID

If you have questions about your ID you can call the Division of Elections at 1-877-850-4959 .

Polling locations are campaign-free zones

Voters are not allowed to wear campaign-related clothing or paraphernalia to vote. State law requires within 100 feet of the polling location to be campaign-free zones.

How to report fraud and polling issues

If anyone suspects voter fraud, they’re asked to text ‘TN’ to 45995 to make a report.

Tennesseans can call a toll-free number with any questions about Election Day and to report any issues at the polls. That number is 1-877-850-4959 .

Best time to vote

All voting locations in Tennessee close at 7 p.m. CST. However, some open at different times.

The Secretary of State’s Office suggests to avoid a longer wait time to cast your ballot midmorning or midafternoon. Typically early morning, lunch breaks and after 5 p.m. are peak voting times.

For more election information, including answers to Frequently Asked Questions, click on this link to the state’s website .

Stay connected to WKRN.com for election results.

