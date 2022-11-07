SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was an emotional early Veterans Day celebration in Sioux Falls. On Thursday, Sandra Aiken joined a select group of veterans across the country being gifted a brand new car from Progressive Insurance. It’s all part of progressive’s keys to progress program. Aiken served in the U.S. Navy, and after getting out, she took a full-time job at the Sioux Falls VA. She’s also an active volunteer with the American Legion. The humble veteran says the new car is truly a new beginning.

