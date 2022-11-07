Read full article on original website
USD women host #21 Creighton and Emma Ronsiek in 2nd game of the season in Vermillion
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USD Women knew they would have a much tougher challenge Thursday night in Vermillion after winner their opener Tuesday over Midland 106-41. The 21st-ranked Creighton Blue Jays also won the same night in Brookings over #23 SDSU. And tonight they stopped in Vermillion on their way home to play the Coyotes in the 2nd game under Kayla Karius.
SDSU women add two on Signing Day
BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State head women’s basketball coach Aaron Johnston has announced the addition of two players to the 2023-24 roster Wednesday as part of National Signing Day. Hilary Behrens and Jenna Hopp each signed letters of intent and will enroll at SDSU next fall. Hilary Behrens (6-0, Guard — Brandon, S.D., […]
Skyforce win home opener Thursday night at Pentagon against Fort Wayne
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Behind a combined 89 points (26-57 FGA) from DJ Stewart, Jamaree Bouyea and Orlando Robinson, the Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Fort Wayne Mad Ants 127-117 for the team’s first victory of the Showcase Cup. Stewart secured his fifth 30-point game in a...
Bergen Reilly makes it official on Letter of Intent day that she will become a Cornhusker
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was National Letter of Intent signing day for area athletes... And for O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly a chance to make it official. When she signed on the dotted line today in the Knights cafeteria, that meant she will be indeed be a Cornhusker after the first of the year when she graduates early from high school.
Sayler among four to sign with SDSU Men’s Basketball
The South Dakota State men's basketball team has received completed paperwork from four student-athletes that are expected to join the Jackrabbit program ahead of the 2023 fall semester. Slated to don Yellow and Blue as freshmen next season are Joe Sayler (White River, S.D.), Gabriel "Bubz" Alvarez (Houston, Texas), William Whorton (Milwaukee, Wis.) and Conner Kraft (Fargo, N.D.).
LIVE AT STATE FOOTBALL: Special Seniors Deliver Championship For Hitchcock-Tulare
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State Football Championships are underway in Vermillion at the Dakota Dome and the title winner overcame several years of adversity to go out on top in their lone shot at a championship. Bolstered by their seniors, Hitchcock-Tulare pulled away from Herreid/Selby to win...
Skyforce play home opener on Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce host Fort Wayne in their home opener on Thursday. Skyforce Owner & President Mike Heineman joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning to talk about the new season.
Runza Coming to Yankton
Yankton, South Dakota will represent the 90th location in the Runza® Restaurant chain. Donald Everett, Jr., President of Runza® National said, “We are proud to expand our store network and excited to bring a Runza® Restaurant to the area.”. This will be the first location in...
Pierre vs. Tea: The 11AA State Championship rematch
While all 7 state championships bring along their own interesting storylines, perhaps no match up is more intriguing than the showdown in 11AA between the Pierre Governors and the Tea Area Titans.
Plaza Azteca now open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new high end Mexican restaurant is now open on the southwest side of Sioux Falls. “Plaza Azteca originated in Virginia, the first one opened in 1984 in Virginia Beach, which is where we’re actually from,” founding family member Paola Leon said.
Herreid-Selby’s Brenden Begeman loves physical football
HERREID, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -One of the state’s most exciting high school football players will take the field tomorrow in Vermillion hoping to lead Herreid-Selby to a state title in Class 9-B with a win over Hitchcock-Tulare... Brenden is best known for his incredible numbers running the football....
Where to Watch the South Dakota HS Football Title Games
It's just about time for the Championship games for all classes of South Dakota High School Football. Be sure to tune in as teams from across the State compete to finish atop their respective classes after a hard-fought season. Many are wondering where the games will be broadcast, as not...
Progressive Insurance gifts Sioux Falls vet a new ride
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was an emotional early Veterans Day celebration in Sioux Falls. On Thursday, Sandra Aiken joined a select group of veterans across the country being gifted a brand new car from Progressive Insurance. It’s all part of progressive’s keys to progress program. Aiken served in the U.S. Navy, and after getting out, she took a full-time job at the Sioux Falls VA. She’s also an active volunteer with the American Legion. The humble veteran says the new car is truly a new beginning.
Maribella Ristorante now open in downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new upscale Italian restaurant is now open in downtown Sioux Falls, a third concept for restaurant owners Riccardo and Mary Beth Tarabelsi. “We really wanted to design a restaurant that would give our guests a completely different experience than R Wine Bar,” Riccardo Tarabelsi said.
Augustana University Nursing Program ranked ‘The Best in South Dakota for 2023′
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana says that the university’s nursing program was ranked the best program in South Dakota for 2023 by RegisteredNursing.org — a nursing advocacy organization. “We are honored to be recognized by a leading nursing organization for this accomplishment,” said Assistant Professor...
Crews respond to central Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Fall Fire Rescue responded to a fire across the street from the Minnehaha County Administration Building. A KELOLAND News photographer was at the scene as smoke could be seen coming from the building. We have reached out for more information and are waiting...
Wow! Sioux Falls Has Another Huge Powerball Winner
Lately, winning the lottery seems pretty easy in Sioux Falls. But it doesn't happen everyday. Lucky people just happen to purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $2.04 billion. This massive amount finally has a winning ticket sold in Altadena, California. However, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the $2 billion prize. Another Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
Slaughterhouse ban rejected by Sioux Falls voters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE @ 8:35 AM. Sioux Falls voters have rejected a ban on slaughterhouses within Sioux Falls city limits. There is no red light or green light yet for more slaughterhouses to be built in the Sioux Falls city limits, including the planned $500 million Wholestone Farms plant that plans to kill and process six million hogs per year.
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
Sioux Falls veterans honored with ceremony
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota veterans will be honored at a ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, with Senator Mike Rounds as the featured speaker. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. at South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, Inc. The ceremony is free and open to the public and will include a mass colors presentation of flags from various military, veterans, and service/civic club organizations in Sioux Falls and a performance by the Singing Legionnaires of American Legion Post 15.
