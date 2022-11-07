ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Polling Site Closes After Electrocution Death

A Houston polling site was closed today after a city worker was electrocuted while on the job. KTRK-TV reports the Houston Parks and Recreation employee died in the basket of a cherry picker near a flood light pole at the Melrose Park Community Center. The man has not been identified....
HOUSTON, TX
Man Accused Of Slipping Abortion Drug In Wife’s Drinks

(AP) — A Texas grand jury has indicted a husband accused of slipping an abortion-inducing drug into his wife’s drinks in hopes that it would end her pregnancy. A grand jury in Houston this month indicted Mason Herring, a 38-year-old attorney, on two felony counts, including assault of a pregnant person.
HOUSTON, TX

