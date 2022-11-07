ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

CBS 58

Battery-powered electric bus unveiled in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Transit System is introducing a new type of bus to its fleet, unveiling its first battery-powered electric bus this week. This method of power means zero emissions, a priority guiding the future of public transportation in many large cities across America. Officials say...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Racine County medical examiner steps down

RACINE, Wis. — Michael Payne, Racine County's former medical examiner, stepped down on Sept. 16. Andrew Goetz, Racine County’s communications and media relations director confirmed that Payne gave his notice of resignation on Sept. 2. "Racine County posted the position on several job boards and we are now...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns is headed to Dousman and West Milwaukee!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After visiting Racine County's Union Grove on Thursday, the morning team spun to randomly pick next week's two visits for the 58 Hometowns tour!. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, we'll be visiting the Village of Dousman in Waukesha County followed by staying close to home by exploring West Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 17.
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

US marshals arrest man wanted in double homicide at Kenosha bar

KENOSHA, Wis. — A man wanted for shooting and killing two people in a Kenosha bar was arrested Thursday near Atlanta. Kendal T. Readus, 29, is accused of killing Houston R. Oliver, 33, of Kenosha, and James J. Alexander-Hood, 35, of Racine, on Sept. 18 at Las Margaritas. Two...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Fox Point's Gigi's Playhouse receives donation for new tutoring center

FOX POINT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Families affected by down syndrome gathered in appreciation tonight for a center that is served as a solid resource in the Milwaukee community. Everything you see in this room here is all thanks to grants and donations and this right here is the latest. It is a room that is going to be especially made for one-on-one tutoring for kids.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

$30,000 damage in apartment fire in West Bend, WI | By Kenny Asselin

November 8, 2022 – West Bend, WI – About $30,000 in damage was caused following a stove fire in a multi-family apartment building in the 200 block of N. University Drive in West Bend, WI on Tuesday morning, November 8, 2022. West Bend Fire Department said the call...
WEST BEND, WI

