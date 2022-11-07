Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 58
Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office battling staffing shortages with a Thursday hiring event
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sherrif's Office will be holding an all-day, real-time hiring event on Thursday, Nov. 10 to help combat ongoing staffing shortages. The department is aiming to hire correctional officers, clerical staff as well as medical health workers. Attendees will have an opportunity to apply,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Northridge Mall; owners in court, raze plan ordered by judge
MILWAUKEE - The years-long battle to do something with the vacant Northridge Mall moved forward on Friday, Nov. 11. The owners were back in court – where a judge denied a motion to stay a pending appeal to raze the structure. Judge William Sosnay ordered the property owner, U.S....
CBS 58
Battery-powered electric bus unveiled in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Transit System is introducing a new type of bus to its fleet, unveiling its first battery-powered electric bus this week. This method of power means zero emissions, a priority guiding the future of public transportation in many large cities across America. Officials say...
WISN
Racine County medical examiner steps down
RACINE, Wis. — Michael Payne, Racine County's former medical examiner, stepped down on Sept. 16. Andrew Goetz, Racine County’s communications and media relations director confirmed that Payne gave his notice of resignation on Sept. 2. "Racine County posted the position on several job boards and we are now...
Majority of Milwaukee County residents support military-style gun ban
A majority of community members in Milwaukee County would like to see military-style gun bans, election results showed.
Milwaukee County voter turnout plummets in 2022 compared to 2018
Voter turnout plummeted more than 10 percent in Milwaukee County from 2018 to 2022, county election data shows.
Some of Wisconsin's biggest cities OK marijuana legalization referendums
There is major support for the legalization of marijuana in several local cities, according to election results.
Milwaukee Firefighter Calendar returns, proceeds benefit firefighters in need
Talk about raising funds for a worthy cause. The Ignite The Spirit Fund Milwaukee organization fundraises to support Milwaukee firefighters and their families during times of need.
New Milwaukee County Sheriff details reckless driving plan
She calls it a high visibility approach that uses evidence and data to place deputies in the right spots.
Wisconsin voters showed support for marijuana legalization
Marijuana legalization was on the ballot in several municipalities and counties in Wisconsin and voters said yes. Milwaukee County voters were asked if they’re in favor of the recreational use of marijuana for people of drinking age.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns is headed to Dousman and West Milwaukee!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After visiting Racine County's Union Grove on Thursday, the morning team spun to randomly pick next week's two visits for the 58 Hometowns tour!. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, we'll be visiting the Village of Dousman in Waukesha County followed by staying close to home by exploring West Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 17.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
City of Racine votes in favor of both overturning Wisconsin’s abortion ban and legalizing marijuana
RACINE — Two non-binding referendums on the ballots for voters in the City of Racine, one for the legalization of marijuana and the other for overturning the state’s anti-abortion law, have passed. “Should marijuana be legalized for adult use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol?” received 16,229 “Yes” votes...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dog electrocuted by Milwaukee pole, owner says
A Milwakuee man said his dog was electrocuted by a pole while they were out on a walk just after it rained. The DPW said there was a malfunction.
CBS 58
84-year-old woman helps Milwaukee voters with mobility issues get to the polls
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There are always voters who want to cast their ballot, but for whatever reason, have a hard time getting out. In Milwaukee, Souls to the Polls is one organization helping those people. Annette Ahlman Styche will be driving people from Southeast Wisconsin to the polls all...
CBS 58
Milwaukee alderman continues to urge public safety as a bullet hit his home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee alderman is still in shock after a stray bullet entered his home over the weekend. Fourth District Alderman Robert Bauman wants the community to know that not even elected officials are immune to gun violence. On Sunday, around 2:30 p.m. a car traveling on...
WISN
US marshals arrest man wanted in double homicide at Kenosha bar
KENOSHA, Wis. — A man wanted for shooting and killing two people in a Kenosha bar was arrested Thursday near Atlanta. Kendal T. Readus, 29, is accused of killing Houston R. Oliver, 33, of Kenosha, and James J. Alexander-Hood, 35, of Racine, on Sept. 18 at Las Margaritas. Two...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Police Department's Merit Award Ceremony returns after three years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department hosted its first Merit Award Ceremony since 2019 on Wednesday, Nov. 9. More than 40 sworn and non-sworn members of MPD were awarded for their life-saving and life-changing work. "There's many of us, day to day, working hard for our community," Chief...
CBS 58
Hunger Task Force ramps up turkey, produce distribution efforts ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- While temperatures in the Milwaukee area felt more like summer, the season of giving is ramping up and Hunger Task Force boosted those efforts Thursday, Nov. 10. Hunger Task Force (HTF) distributed about 1,000 turkeys as well as produce to area food pantries, soup...
CBS 58
Fox Point's Gigi's Playhouse receives donation for new tutoring center
FOX POINT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Families affected by down syndrome gathered in appreciation tonight for a center that is served as a solid resource in the Milwaukee community. Everything you see in this room here is all thanks to grants and donations and this right here is the latest. It is a room that is going to be especially made for one-on-one tutoring for kids.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
$30,000 damage in apartment fire in West Bend, WI | By Kenny Asselin
November 8, 2022 – West Bend, WI – About $30,000 in damage was caused following a stove fire in a multi-family apartment building in the 200 block of N. University Drive in West Bend, WI on Tuesday morning, November 8, 2022. West Bend Fire Department said the call...
Comments / 25