FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
There’s No Crying In Basketball...Is There?
The place was the SEC Basketball Tournament in March of 1984. The game is a punch counter punch event with the score tied at 49-49 inside Memorial Gymnasium in Music City. Coach Joe B. Hall gathered the team during a timeout and drew up a play. He was confident it would work; he was also extremely confident in the player who would be taking the shot. As the team returned to the floor, the shoes squeaked on the hardwood, and the play unfolded. There was a pick, the Kentucky player came off the pick and caught the ball. The clocked ticked down to the two second mark. The shooter elevated and took, what admittedly by the player himself was a line drive. Not the prettiest shot in the world.
