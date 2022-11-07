Read full article on original website
Most Americans still charge their phones two or more times each day
OnePlus today announced the results of a consumer study compiled by The NPD Group. This study captured the responses from 1,000 U.S. consumers who have purchased a smartphone priced at $600 and up over the last 12 months. The survey revealed that even in this era of larger smartphone batteries, users are charging their handsets multiple times per day and 43% are frustrated with how long it takes their phone's battery to charge. 69% have to charge their device at least twice a day.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs S22 Ultra: what to expect
What new features does the Galaxy S23 Ultra bring and should owners of last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra upgrade?. The new S23 Ultra is not official just yet, but with plenty of leaks and rumors, we know a lot about the upcoming flagship. The highlights include a rumored switch to a new Snapdragon chip for all models, ending years of a painful split where consumers outside the US got a lesser Exynos processor. Then, on the camera front, a new 200MP main camera takes over, and you get other improvements to the camera system.
Android 13 is here to further improve the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro's holiday appeal
As if the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro were not compelling enough for Android power users on tight budgets this holiday season, already scoring hefty Black Friday discounts while packing undeniably impressive internals, their manufacturers are reportedly adding a hot new software component to the value equation of the two early 2021-released high-enders.
Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which one's a plus and which one's a minus?
Are you looking to jump ship between iPhone and Android, without breaking the bank on the most top tier flagships by the two brands that dominate those two worlds?. Well, currently both Apple and Samsung are happy to offer "Plus" models of their flagship series for people who either want to do that, or simply want a big and reliable phone, and are not exactly sure whether the upcoming Galaxy S23 Plus or the already-released iPhone 14 Plus is the better choice for them.
Samsung announces Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition
It is official - the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the premier fashion-forward smartphone. The device’s status as a stylish accessory, in addition to its merits as a powerful foldable is what makes the Flip a seamless blend of beauty and technology. Who better to consolidate the Flip’s...
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
Grab the criminally underrated Galaxy S21 FE at a huge discount
Some phones don't get the attention they deserve and the Galaxy S21 FE is a textbook example of that. Now that it has been discounted as part of Samsung's early Black Friday sale, it's totally worth a look over pricier recent flagships. The Galaxy S21 FE offered a lot for...
Verizon has Apple's unpopular iPhone 14 Plus on sale for $10 a month with no trade-in
Just in case you needed even that the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus is doing... about as well as the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini was this time last year and the iPhone 12 mini the year before that, Verizon appears to have discreetly kicked off a pretty amazing early Black Friday 2022 deal on precisely this unpopular model today.
Surprise early access Black Friday sale takes up to 69% off Galaxy S22 phones
Black Friday isn't quite here yet, but that doesn't mean you have to wait until November 25 for deals and discounts. Many early access deals are already live and not one to be left behind, Samsung has introduced a pre-holiday season sale of its own. The sale includes discounts on all of Samsung's flagship 2022 gear, including its best conventional phones of the year, the Galaxy S22 devices.
The foldable Honor Magic Vs is to be announced this month in China
Earlier this week, news broke out about a planned event in China, where Honor was about to unveil its latest flagship phone. While this may also include the Magic 5 series of phones, new information confirms that the Magic Vs will be announced for sure. The news comes directly from...
Samsung's huge Black Friday 2022 Early Access sale is here with sweet deals on Galaxy S22, Z Fold 4, and more
Ladies and gentlemen, the biggest shopping day of the year has arrived. Wait, no, that can't be right. It's only November 11, which means there are still exactly two weeks left until Black Friday 2022. But that's certainly not stopping Samsung from taking a page out of Best Buy, Walmart,...
Samsung outdoes itself with massive new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 discounts
Can you remember the last time you saw Samsung's latest foldable powerhouses (or at least one of the two) actually being sold at their "regular" prices? It's... definitely been a while, and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 were only released in late August in the first place.
Samsung Black Friday deal shaves up to $300 off the price of every Galaxy Tab S8 model
Samsung has kicked off the early Black Friday deals, which means customers can grab some of the company’s greatest products at much lower prices. The entire Galaxy S22 lineup, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold4, and Galaxy Watch 5 are all getting massive discounts for a limited time. We’re...
Black Friday Galaxy deals: Save up to $1100 on a new Galaxy Z Fold 4!
Black Friday 2022 is basically here already - the biggest annual shopping event of them all! If you're planning on buying a new Samsung phone, or even several for the whole family, it only makes sense to do it during the peak of Black Friday, and save yourself a lot of money!
Samsung's Android 13 rollout is getting ridiculous, already reaching the Galaxy A33 5G mid-ranger
It's not even the middle of November yet, and while some companies are barely starting to update their latest high-end smartphones to the newest Android version, Samsung is already taking care of its second best mid-ranger, looking pretty much guaranteed to complete all the tasks it ambitiously scheduled for this month (at least in certain regions) with plenty of time to spare.
Major Pixel security bug finally fixed by Google with November patch
By now, Google’s Pixel phones have built a solid reputation for being among the most bug-filled out there. Now, yes, these bugs can be annoying especially when they affect your daily usage and make it cumbersome to use your phone. That being said, the truly critical ones are those that hurt the integrity of your phone’s security.
Audio-Technica’s latest earbuds are armed with Anti-Bacterial UV lights
Remember the Samsung Gear IconX true wireless earbuds from 2016? Later that year we got Apple’s AirPods. Well, Audio-Technica’s foray into the true wireless earbuds market was quite later, with it happening only recently, in 2020. It may seem ridiculous to some, but that is because the brand...
Samsung's stable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Android 13 updates are underway... for some users
Remember how the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 followed the S21 family on the stable Android 12 bandwagon extremely quickly last year? For some reason, things appear to be going very differently for Samsung's latest foldables in comparison with the Galaxy S22 series this year as far as the official Android 13 rollout is concerned.
The Dynamic Island gets a small but important change in the latest iOS 16.2 Beta
The Dynamic Island is arguably the best new feature found on this year's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. The shape-shifting multitasking notification panel that replaces the notch will reportedly be found on all four iPhone 15 models next year. That Apple was able to take the controversial notch and turn it into something exciting is quite a feather in Apple's cap.
Verizon's early Black Friday deals include free phones, free tablets, free watches, and free buds
Verizon is joining the likes of Best Buy and Walmart in the early Black Friday 2022 arena, fighting to convince as many new and existing customers as possible to pay for "premium" unlimited plans for as long as possible by not charging anything for the devices you actually choose to put on said plans this holiday season.
