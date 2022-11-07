Seven University of Wisconsin faculty members have recently been hired with funding from the UW-Dairy Innovation Hub, joining six who were previously hired. Bahareh Hassanpour is serving as an assistant professor in plant and earth science at UW-River Falls, with a focus on agricultural-water management. She’s currently developing a research and outreach program on water management and protection specific to the dairy industry. She grew up in northern Iran, where water-related issues are common. From a young age she became interested in gaining knowledge to solve those issues. Her appointment began in March 2022.

