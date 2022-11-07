Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Pinkeye-prevention targeted
Two different variants of Moraxella bovis – M. bovis recently were identified. The finding will help scientists develop preventative measures to protect cattle against pinkeye. Cattle pinkeye is a contagious infection that causes redness, itchiness, pain and discomfort in affected animals. Severe cases can result in blindness and impair...
agupdate.com
Swine-, human-health research boosted
Therapies and treatments that are successful in pigs may be successful in treating humans with the same diseases. To hasten development of such treatments the National Institutes of Health recently awarded $8 million to the National Swine Resource and Research Center at the University of Missouri. The funding will be used toward expanding the facility.
agupdate.com
Dairy Insights Summit to assess water facts, food safety, more
For well more than a decade, Professional Dairy Producers® – PDPW – has hosted an annual program designed for leaders from across the entire food and agriculture chain to discuss opportunities facing the dairy industry and food system. The program allows producers, educators, policymakers and food-system leaders to ask questions of each other as well as share ideas regarding current trends and potential challenges.
agupdate.com
Agrarian imperative, good farming stewardship are allied
Editor’s note: Please enjoy this Dr. Rosmann column from 2015. Although scientific evidence indicates the urge to farm is an inherited drive called the agrarian imperative, how the urge is carried out consists mostly of learned methods of farming. The agrarian imperative that motivates agricultural producers to provide food...
agupdate.com
High turkey, ham prices support beef alternative
Analysts are watching meat-buying habits as the holidays draw closer. University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith said retailers and the food service industry are seeking to get beef for the holidays as consumers start to make Thanksgiving purchases. “Retailers and food service participants are attempting to secure their beef...
agupdate.com
Dairy Innovation Hub welcomes new UW faculty
Seven University of Wisconsin faculty members have recently been hired with funding from the UW-Dairy Innovation Hub, joining six who were previously hired. Bahareh Hassanpour is serving as an assistant professor in plant and earth science at UW-River Falls, with a focus on agricultural-water management. She’s currently developing a research and outreach program on water management and protection specific to the dairy industry. She grew up in northern Iran, where water-related issues are common. From a young age she became interested in gaining knowledge to solve those issues. Her appointment began in March 2022.
agupdate.com
Project aims to boost ag tech through improved field connectivity
Many farmers and agricultural experts see digital farming as the way of the future. Managing farms using sensors, drones and robots, artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics and more will be key to efficiently feeding the world’s increasing population, expected to reach 10 billion by 2050. But maximizing agricultural technology’s...
agupdate.com
Corn market quiet with harvest wrapping up
There hasn’t been a lot of news or price movement in the corn market in recent weeks as producers have been busy wrapping up the 2022 harvest. “For corn, the market has been pretty quiet. It’s looking for some direction, for some news,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D.
agupdate.com
Dryness dominates but Mississippi rises
Dry weather continued to dominate many parts of the country the week of Oct. 23-29, allowing a rapid harvest pace to proceed for a variety of crops, according to the Nov. 1 USDA Weekly Weather and Crop Bulletin. Little or no precipitation fell across large sections of the East, High Plains, Far West and upper Midwest. However, a notable rain event unfolded across the southeastern Plains and mid-South, extending into the middle and lower Mississippi Valley.
