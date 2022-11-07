Read full article on original website
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, ORTerry MansfieldPortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Oregon Air National Guard conducting flyovers in honor of Veterans Day and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Teenager hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland, voters projected to pass Measure 114Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Eater
What to Know About Southern Cocktail Bar-Meets-Music Venue Lollipop Shoppe Before You Go
Walking into Lollipop Shoppe, the new bar within the former home of Dig a Pony, it may seem like little has changed — until the night really begins. Portlanders sip hurricanes and house shrimp po’ boys before bands like Spoon Benders and Rip Room take to the bar’s small stage. From the teams behind one of Portland’s cult favorite cocktail lounges and an independent music festival, Lollipop Shoppe feels like the bar your out-of-town friends expect to find here, with hardcore sandwiches and live music from bands right on the edge of blowing up. Below, we’ve compiled the crucial details you’ll need before you visit, including what to eat, what you’ll hear, and what’s coming next.
Nodoguro, Portland’s finest Japanese restaurant, has found a new home
Nodoguro, the “by-appointment-only” Japanese restaurant that closed its original Southeast Portland location during the pandemic, has found a new home, chef Ryan Roadhouse tells The Oregonian. The new Nodoguro will open on Thursday in a former events space tucked behind an upcoming Kerns neighborhood retail outlet for Eleusis,...
Eater
The 2022 Eater Portland Holiday Gift Guide
Portland’s status as a “food city” doesn’t simply refer to its restaurants: This is a town full of knifesmiths and spice merchants, distillers and master preservers. At places like My People’s Market or Wellspent, locals search for locally made hot sauces or olive oils, charcuterie or ceramics. At Vivienne Kitchen & Pantry or even Powell’s, home cooks scope out cookbooks from Oregonian chefs and authors, specializing in everything from dumplings to campout cooking. So when looking for a holiday gift, there’s no need to venture too far from home. Below, we’ve compiled some of our favorite food-themed gifts, all made in Oregon. For more ideas, check out last year’s gift guide.
WWEEK
What to Do in Portland (Nov. 9-15, 2022)
After forceful performances at Coachella, Lollapalooza and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Adam Aminé Daniel, known mononymously as Aminé, brings his talents to the orchestral stage. As one of Portland’s most successful homegrown rappers, Aminé teams with the Oregon Symphony for a world premiere concert. Try and snag a much-sought-after ticket to see what the mind behind the six-time platinum “Caroline” can do with a full complement of classical music pros. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday, Nov. 9. $29-$95.
WWEEK
The Holiday Ale Festival Is Canceled for the Third Straight Year
Beer lovers who expected to ring in December with dozens of dark brews under the Pioneer Courthouse Square Christmas tree are in for some disappointment: The Holiday Ale Festival has pulled the plug once again. An announcement about the cancellation quietly went up on the event’s website, though nothing has...
Oregon Zoo announces ZooLights dates, prepares to dazzle holiday guests again
The Oregon Zoo will once again be illuminated in more than 1.5 million brightly colored lights for the annual holiday ZooLights event.
It’s the 50th anniversary of an important part of Portland’s history
This year marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most influential city plans in Portland's history.
Celebrate the 2022 holiday season with these 20 live music events
Portlanders looking to rekindle some pre-COVID holiday magic are in luck this year. With many pandemic restrictions lifted, holiday concerts are back in a big way. Are you ready to sing along with your mask off? Here are 20 chances to feel the magic and celebrate the season with music this year. Also, make sure you check before you actually take your mask off – rules vary by venue.
The Portland Mercury
Jo Ann Got Defunded
[Editor's Note: Rene Gonzalez... this is supposed to be an ANONYMOUS forum! Oh, and ask your campaign manager to stop avoiding us.]. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute information, progressive journalism, and fun things to do in Portland by making a small recurring monthly contribution. Never forget: Your help is essential and very much appreciated!
Puff Coffee, from Stumptown founder Duane Sorenson, opens first Southeast Portland cafe
Five years ago, Duane Sorenson couldn’t wait to open Puff Coffee, the coffee pioneer’s first new coffee company since selling Stumptown in 2015. “I miss roasting coffee,” Sorenson told The Oregonian at the time. “I want to roast coffee. I miss turning on the coffee roasters and smelling the coffee all day long and working directly with the farms.”
Kohr Explores: Meat market offers all Thanksgiving fixings
Thanksgiving is now a little more than two weeks away, so many are starting to plan their holiday feast.
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Drazan Refuses to Concede, Gonzalez Shows Love to Patriot Prayer Member, and Alex Jones Fined AGAIN 😂
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! First, let's check...
Minimum monthly income needed to afford a home in Portland, SW Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — Anyone looking to find an affordable home in Portland better bring a six-figure salary. More specifically, to afford a home in the 97210 ZIP code in Northwest Portland, which includes Forest Park, you would need an annual income of $212,041, based on median home values of $868,928.
opb.org
Massive change coming to Portland city government
Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024. Voters in Oregon’s largest city opted for major change in Tuesday’s election. They ousted Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a proud progressive...
gratefulweb.com
Dave Matthews Band Returns to Portland After 19 Years
On Saturday, Nov 5, Dave Matthews Band took their fall 2022 North America tour to the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Though the band has played near Portland in their annual The Gorge Amphitheater performances every Labor Day Weekend, this show was their first time in Portland since 2003. Portland fans were ready, and the crowd's roar was steady throughout the show as everyone sang along.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Get a Free Krispy Kreme Doughnut on Election Day
Krispy Kreme is celebrating election day by giving away a free doughnut to everyone. On November 8, Krispy Kreme is encouraging everyone to get out and vote by offering its Original Glazed doughnut for free in-shop and drive-thru to all customers. All you have to do is stop by a...
Rene Gonzalez with healthy lead over Jo Ann Hardesty in bruising Portland City Council race, partial returns show
Portland businessman and political newcomer Rene Gonzalez racked up a healthy lead over incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty by Wednesday morning in a bruising City Council race that offered striking contrasts in track records and policy and competing visions for how to best bring the city’s multiple crises under control.
KTVL
Portland Air National Guard to hold Veterans Day flyovers across the state
OREGON — The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base will conduct flyovers across the state on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor those that have served before us," says 142nd Wind Commander Colonel Todd Hofford, "the demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country."
KTVZ
A second $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon, as $2.04 billion jackpot won in California
Salem, Ore. – Another $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased in Oregon, as the record Powerball jackpot run ended Tuesday with a single ticket sold in California worth $2.04 billion. The $1 million ticket sold on Monday was purchased in Salem. A $1 million ticket was also sold in Portland last Wednesday.
