Portland, OR

Eater

What to Know About Southern Cocktail Bar-Meets-Music Venue Lollipop Shoppe Before You Go

Walking into Lollipop Shoppe, the new bar within the former home of Dig a Pony, it may seem like little has changed — until the night really begins. Portlanders sip hurricanes and house shrimp po’ boys before bands like Spoon Benders and Rip Room take to the bar’s small stage. From the teams behind one of Portland’s cult favorite cocktail lounges and an independent music festival, Lollipop Shoppe feels like the bar your out-of-town friends expect to find here, with hardcore sandwiches and live music from bands right on the edge of blowing up. Below, we’ve compiled the crucial details you’ll need before you visit, including what to eat, what you’ll hear, and what’s coming next.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

The 2022 Eater Portland Holiday Gift Guide

Portland’s status as a “food city” doesn’t simply refer to its restaurants: This is a town full of knifesmiths and spice merchants, distillers and master preservers. At places like My People’s Market or Wellspent, locals search for locally made hot sauces or olive oils, charcuterie or ceramics. At Vivienne Kitchen & Pantry or even Powell’s, home cooks scope out cookbooks from Oregonian chefs and authors, specializing in everything from dumplings to campout cooking. So when looking for a holiday gift, there’s no need to venture too far from home. Below, we’ve compiled some of our favorite food-themed gifts, all made in Oregon. For more ideas, check out last year’s gift guide.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

What to Do in Portland (Nov. 9-15, 2022)

After forceful performances at Coachella, Lollapalooza and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Adam Aminé Daniel, known mononymously as Aminé, brings his talents to the orchestral stage. As one of Portland’s most successful homegrown rappers, Aminé teams with the Oregon Symphony for a world premiere concert. Try and snag a much-sought-after ticket to see what the mind behind the six-time platinum “Caroline” can do with a full complement of classical music pros. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday, Nov. 9. $29-$95.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

The Holiday Ale Festival Is Canceled for the Third Straight Year

Beer lovers who expected to ring in December with dozens of dark brews under the Pioneer Courthouse Square Christmas tree are in for some disappointment: The Holiday Ale Festival has pulled the plug once again. An announcement about the cancellation quietly went up on the event’s website, though nothing has...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Celebrate the 2022 holiday season with these 20 live music events

Portlanders looking to rekindle some pre-COVID holiday magic are in luck this year. With many pandemic restrictions lifted, holiday concerts are back in a big way. Are you ready to sing along with your mask off? Here are 20 chances to feel the magic and celebrate the season with music this year. Also, make sure you check before you actually take your mask off – rules vary by venue.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Jo Ann Got Defunded

[Editor's Note: Rene Gonzalez... this is supposed to be an ANONYMOUS forum! Oh, and ask your campaign manager to stop avoiding us.]. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute information, progressive journalism, and fun things to do in Portland by making a small recurring monthly contribution. Never forget: Your help is essential and very much appreciated!
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Drazan Refuses to Concede, Gonzalez Shows Love to Patriot Prayer Member, and Alex Jones Fined AGAIN 😂

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! First, let's check...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Massive change coming to Portland city government

Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024. Voters in Oregon’s largest city opted for major change in Tuesday’s election. They ousted Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a proud progressive...
PORTLAND, OR
gratefulweb.com

Dave Matthews Band Returns to Portland After 19 Years

On Saturday, Nov 5, Dave Matthews Band took their fall 2022 North America tour to the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Though the band has played near Portland in their annual The Gorge Amphitheater performances every Labor Day Weekend, this show was their first time in Portland since 2003. Portland fans were ready, and the crowd's roar was steady throughout the show as everyone sang along.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Get a Free Krispy Kreme Doughnut on Election Day

Krispy Kreme is celebrating election day by giving away a free doughnut to everyone. On November 8, Krispy Kreme is encouraging everyone to get out and vote by offering its Original Glazed doughnut for free in-shop and drive-thru to all customers. All you have to do is stop by a...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Portland Air National Guard to hold Veterans Day flyovers across the state

OREGON — The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base will conduct flyovers across the state on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor those that have served before us," says 142nd Wind Commander Colonel Todd Hofford, "the demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country."
PORTLAND, OR

