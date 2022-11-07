Walking into Lollipop Shoppe, the new bar within the former home of Dig a Pony, it may seem like little has changed — until the night really begins. Portlanders sip hurricanes and house shrimp po’ boys before bands like Spoon Benders and Rip Room take to the bar’s small stage. From the teams behind one of Portland’s cult favorite cocktail lounges and an independent music festival, Lollipop Shoppe feels like the bar your out-of-town friends expect to find here, with hardcore sandwiches and live music from bands right on the edge of blowing up. Below, we’ve compiled the crucial details you’ll need before you visit, including what to eat, what you’ll hear, and what’s coming next.

