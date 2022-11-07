ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Dispatch

At least 60 shots fired, 3 wounded in Yo’ Bar shootout

Three people were wounded, one critically, after at least 60 shots were fired in the parking lot of the Yo’ Bar this morning, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The incident happened about 12:40 a.m. in the parking lot at the popular nightspot, located at 3500 Bluecutt...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus man arrested for shooting at woman, infant while driving

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is accused of shooting at a woman and her six-week-old child while driving down the road. A city spokesman said the incident started at about 8:45 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. 39-year-old Terence Barrow is accused of following the victim...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Shooting, car chase ends in arrest on Highway 45

A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday after a miles-long car chase through town, during which he fired shots at a female victim who had a 6-week-old infant in her vehicle. Terence Lee Barrow, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with the intent to produce death. According to a Columbus Police...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Seventh suspect arrested in West Point murder investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – This is an update to a story we brought you earlier today. West Point police made the seventh arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation over a month ago. Earlier we told you that Kevin Lashawn Holliday Junior was wanted by law enforcement and considered...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police search for man who stole woman’s car Monday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This is the car Columbus Police said was stolen early Monday. The 1996 Oldsmobile Model 88 was taken from the home of a Columbus resident near the Highway 82 bypass at Love’s Truck Stop. Columbus Police said a man pushed his way into the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

LCSO releases identities of 19 suspects in drug trafficking investigation

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New details after Lowndes County investigators arrest 19 people during a drug round-up. This was part of a six-month investigation involving multiple state and federal agencies into illegal drug trafficking in the county. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said between the 19 suspects, 33...
wcbi.com

Lowndes County deputies make 18 arrests in countywide drug bust

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies make 18 arrests in another drug round-up throughout the county. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said deputies and narcotics agents started making arrests early this morning. Many of the people charged were wanted for selling drugs. There were a few people with suspects...
wtva.com

Murder trial dismissed in Louisville after eyewitness admits to lying

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The district attorney dismissed charges against two murder suspects in Louisville. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker were on trial for the murders of Sam Jones and Roman Mosely. The two men were shot to death in Louisville in May 2021. District Attorney Doug Evans said the...
LOUISVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Police make sixth arrest in West Point murder investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police make the sixth arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation. 21-year-old Shaunmicah Strong is charged with murder. He was arrested yesterday. Bond for Strong was set at $1 million. This afternoon, investigators released the name of a seventh suspect. Kevin Lashawn Holliday...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Columbus PD searching for home invader

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individual who kidnapped an elderly person in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, someone broke into the victim’s home early Monday, Nov. 7, tied up the victim, then stole the victim’s car. Police said the home invader threatened the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Two people died in Houston from what police describe as domestic incident

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are dead in Houston from what police describe as a domestic incident. Houston Police Chief Adam Harmon said officers were called to a home on Parker Avenue Monday afternoon. The chief said a man on the scene was dead, and a female with serious injuries was flown to NMMC in Tupelo.
HOUSTON, MS
Neshoba Democrat

DUI wreck on 16 results in 1 death

A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly wreck on Highway 16 west last week, the authorities said. The woman, Tyjaylan K. Harrison, 20, 7272 Young Crossing Road, Louisville, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the Oct. 31 accident. Jail records show...
LOUISVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Jury selection opening statements begin in Louisville murder trial

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection opening statements begin today in a Louisville murder trial. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker are charged with murder. The men were arrested in May 2021 in Kemper County. They are being tried at the same time. The deadly shooting happened on Alice Circle...
LOUISVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Man wanted for beating in Columbus charged with aggravated assault

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a brutal beating in Columbus was brought back from Las Vegas to face his day in court. 19-year-old Daniel Calvin is charged with aggravated assault with intent to produce death. A Lowndes County Grand Jury recently indicted him. Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

One person shot in Clay County cemetery, suspect claimed self-defense

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Clay County deputies are investigating a weekend shooting at a cemetery. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said it happened at Memorial Gardens Saturday. One person was shot. An ambulance took the victim to the North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. According to Sheriff Scott,...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

19 arrested in Lowndes drug roundup

A 5-year-old girl passed by the open door of a dilapidated mobile home with an up-to-date camera system on the outside as law enforcement filled the lawn and porch. The adults inside were arrested moments later after officers discovered drug paraphernalia in the house. Early Wednesday, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

New developments arise in discussion about Sandfield Cemetery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new development in the City of Columbus’s discussion about the historic Sandfield Cemetery. The cemetery has been a regular topic since September when Columbus resident, Attorney Nicole Clinkscales, spoke to the council about upkeep, particularly in the eastern portion of the cemetery.
COLUMBUS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy