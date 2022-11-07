Read full article on original website

Commercial Dispatch
At least 60 shots fired, 3 wounded in Yo’ Bar shootout
Three people were wounded, one critically, after at least 60 shots were fired in the parking lot of the Yo’ Bar this morning, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The incident happened about 12:40 a.m. in the parking lot at the popular nightspot, located at 3500 Bluecutt...
wcbi.com
Shooting at Yo Bar leaves one victim in critical condition, injures two others
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate an early morning shooting where it is believed more than 60 shots were fired and three people were injured. The shootout happened outside of Yo Bar on Bluecutt Road at about 12:40 a.m. Officers arrived at a chaotic scene where...
wcbi.com
Murder suspect, on the run for months, arrested in West Point Monday
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect in an April shooting death in Tupelo was captured in West Point. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task force arrested Nijel Hall Monday in West Point. Hall was wanted in connection with a shooting on April 8 of this year in Tupelo.
wcbi.com
Columbus man arrested for shooting at woman, infant while driving
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is accused of shooting at a woman and her six-week-old child while driving down the road. A city spokesman said the incident started at about 8:45 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. 39-year-old Terence Barrow is accused of following the victim...
Commercial Dispatch
Shooting, car chase ends in arrest on Highway 45
A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday after a miles-long car chase through town, during which he fired shots at a female victim who had a 6-week-old infant in her vehicle. Terence Lee Barrow, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with the intent to produce death. According to a Columbus Police...
wcbi.com
Seventh suspect arrested in West Point murder investigation
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – This is an update to a story we brought you earlier today. West Point police made the seventh arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation over a month ago. Earlier we told you that Kevin Lashawn Holliday Junior was wanted by law enforcement and considered...
wcbi.com
Columbus police search for man who stole woman’s car Monday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This is the car Columbus Police said was stolen early Monday. The 1996 Oldsmobile Model 88 was taken from the home of a Columbus resident near the Highway 82 bypass at Love’s Truck Stop. Columbus Police said a man pushed his way into the...
wcbi.com
LCSO releases identities of 19 suspects in drug trafficking investigation
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New details after Lowndes County investigators arrest 19 people during a drug round-up. This was part of a six-month investigation involving multiple state and federal agencies into illegal drug trafficking in the county. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said between the 19 suspects, 33...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County deputies make 18 arrests in countywide drug bust
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies make 18 arrests in another drug round-up throughout the county. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said deputies and narcotics agents started making arrests early this morning. Many of the people charged were wanted for selling drugs. There were a few people with suspects...
wtva.com
Murder trial dismissed in Louisville after eyewitness admits to lying
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The district attorney dismissed charges against two murder suspects in Louisville. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker were on trial for the murders of Sam Jones and Roman Mosely. The two men were shot to death in Louisville in May 2021. District Attorney Doug Evans said the...
wcbi.com
Police make sixth arrest in West Point murder investigation
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police make the sixth arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation. 21-year-old Shaunmicah Strong is charged with murder. He was arrested yesterday. Bond for Strong was set at $1 million. This afternoon, investigators released the name of a seventh suspect. Kevin Lashawn Holliday...
wtva.com
Columbus PD searching for home invader
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individual who kidnapped an elderly person in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, someone broke into the victim’s home early Monday, Nov. 7, tied up the victim, then stole the victim’s car. Police said the home invader threatened the...
wcbi.com
Two people died in Houston from what police describe as domestic incident
HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are dead in Houston from what police describe as a domestic incident. Houston Police Chief Adam Harmon said officers were called to a home on Parker Avenue Monday afternoon. The chief said a man on the scene was dead, and a female with serious injuries was flown to NMMC in Tupelo.
Neshoba Democrat
DUI wreck on 16 results in 1 death
A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly wreck on Highway 16 west last week, the authorities said. The woman, Tyjaylan K. Harrison, 20, 7272 Young Crossing Road, Louisville, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the Oct. 31 accident. Jail records show...
Mississippi man on the run since April, arrested on capital murder charge
A Mississippi man wanted on a capital murder charge and on the run since an April fatal shooting has been captured. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Nijel Valdez Hall, 24, of Tupelo, was found Monday hiding in a closet inside his grandmother’s house in West Point. Hall...
wcbi.com
Jury selection opening statements begin in Louisville murder trial
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection opening statements begin today in a Louisville murder trial. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker are charged with murder. The men were arrested in May 2021 in Kemper County. They are being tried at the same time. The deadly shooting happened on Alice Circle...
wcbi.com
Man wanted for beating in Columbus charged with aggravated assault
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a brutal beating in Columbus was brought back from Las Vegas to face his day in court. 19-year-old Daniel Calvin is charged with aggravated assault with intent to produce death. A Lowndes County Grand Jury recently indicted him. Columbus...
wtva.com
One person shot in Clay County cemetery, suspect claimed self-defense
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Clay County deputies are investigating a weekend shooting at a cemetery. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said it happened at Memorial Gardens Saturday. One person was shot. An ambulance took the victim to the North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. According to Sheriff Scott,...
Commercial Dispatch
19 arrested in Lowndes drug roundup
A 5-year-old girl passed by the open door of a dilapidated mobile home with an up-to-date camera system on the outside as law enforcement filled the lawn and porch. The adults inside were arrested moments later after officers discovered drug paraphernalia in the house. Early Wednesday, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office...
wcbi.com
New developments arise in discussion about Sandfield Cemetery
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new development in the City of Columbus’s discussion about the historic Sandfield Cemetery. The cemetery has been a regular topic since September when Columbus resident, Attorney Nicole Clinkscales, spoke to the council about upkeep, particularly in the eastern portion of the cemetery.
