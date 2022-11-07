ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WAPT

Mississippi governor responds to probe of Jackson water woes

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeveshas released his response to a congressional investigation of the crisis that left 150,000 people in the state’s capital city without running water for several days in late summer. Reeves said Jackson has received a disproportionate amount of funding for its water...
WLBT

School board race reportedly left off some Madison County ballots

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some voters turning out for the Mid Term Elections ran into problems in Madison County Tuesday morning when they said an entire race was left off their ballots. According to election officials, the votes were cast for their candidates, but that doesn’t alleviate the concerns about the outcome of the race.
WJTV 12

Longtime Hinds County Circuit Clerk Barbara Dunn dies

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Longtime Hinds County Circuit Clerk Barbara Dunn passed away. Dunn became the clerk through a special election and took office in 1984. She retired in 2015. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones commented on Dunn’s passing. He said, “Our hearts and prayers are with the friends and family of longtime Circuit […]
WAPT

Thompson holds off Flowers to win re-election to U.S. House

JACKSON, Miss. — Incumbent Democrat Bennie Thompson has successfully held off Republican challenger Brian Flowers to win re-election to the U.S. House. Thompson, of Bolton, has been a member of Congress since 1993 and is the chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security. Thompson is also the chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
WLBT

Things To Know Wednesday, November 9

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. 1. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) & Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.) reelected...
WJTV 12

Man denied bond on arson charges in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of intentionally setting multiple buildings on fire in Jackson, including two churches, appeared in court on Wednesday. Devin McLaurin was charged with felony malicious mischief, four counts of first degree arson (dwelling or house) and two counts of arson (other than dwelling house). Asst. Police Chief Joseph Wade […]
WLBT

Board of Supervisors clear the way for 183-acre housing project

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nearly 183-acre residential development outside the city of Clinton is moving forward, following a vote Monday by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. On Monday, the board approved a rezoning request from Dale and Casey Keith to rezone property along Clinton-Tinnin Road from agricultural to...
WLBT

Flora woman pleads guilty to committing COVID-19 relief fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flora woman pleaded guilty to defrauding the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Wednesday. According to court documents, Tarshuana Thomas, 34, fraudulently applied for two PPP loans due to claiming to be a sole proprietor of a dog breeding and sitting service. Thomas received $12,586, which...
vicksburgnews.com

Mayor Flaggs to recommend resolution in support of new JSU stadium

On Monday, Nov. 7, Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. plans to recommend that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen adopt a “Resolution in Support of a New Stadium for Jackson State University,” the fourth largest university in the State of Mississippi. Mayor Flaggs is calling on all JSU alumni...
