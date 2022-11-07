Read full article on original website
WAPT
Mississippi governor responds to probe of Jackson water woes
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeveshas released his response to a congressional investigation of the crisis that left 150,000 people in the state’s capital city without running water for several days in late summer. Reeves said Jackson has received a disproportionate amount of funding for its water...
WLBT
Lumumba pleads for president’s help as state emergency over water winds down
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is pleading for federal help for Jackson’s beleaguered water system, just days before the state’s emergency declaration is set to expire. In a November 3 letter to President Joe Biden, the mayor implored him for help, citing Gov. Tate...
WLBT
Reeves: State has never denied water funding to Jackson, cannot discriminate under federal statute
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has never denied Jackson federal money to address water needs, according to a letter Gov. Tate Reeves sent to Reps. Bennie Thompson and Carolyn Maloney. Monday, Reeves released an 11-page letter he sent to the representatives in response to their inquiry into how the state...
WLBT
School board race reportedly left off some Madison County ballots
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some voters turning out for the Mid Term Elections ran into problems in Madison County Tuesday morning when they said an entire race was left off their ballots. According to election officials, the votes were cast for their candidates, but that doesn’t alleviate the concerns about the outcome of the race.
Longtime Hinds County Circuit Clerk Barbara Dunn dies
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Longtime Hinds County Circuit Clerk Barbara Dunn passed away. Dunn became the clerk through a special election and took office in 1984. She retired in 2015. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones commented on Dunn’s passing. He said, “Our hearts and prayers are with the friends and family of longtime Circuit […]
WAPT
Thompson holds off Flowers to win re-election to U.S. House
JACKSON, Miss. — Incumbent Democrat Bennie Thompson has successfully held off Republican challenger Brian Flowers to win re-election to the U.S. House. Thompson, of Bolton, has been a member of Congress since 1993 and is the chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security. Thompson is also the chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
WLBT
Ballots from 21 Hinds Co. precincts unaccounted for as of Tuesday night
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ballots from a total of 21 Hinds County precincts are unaccounted for as of Tuesday night. This according to District 4 Election Commissioner Yvonne Horton. Officials were seen scrambling Tuesday as they worked to locate all the thumb drives that contain the ballots casted. They’re confident...
Meet the candidates running for Hinds County Chancery, Circuit Court judges
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The General Election in Mississippi will be held on Tuesday, November 8. In Hinds County, there are several candidates who are running for judge positions in the Chancery and Circuit courts. WJTV 12 News talked to the candidates ahead of the General Election. Chancery Court District 5-3: Gayla Carpenter-Sanders Tametrice Hodges […]
Governor gives commitment to fixing water infrastructure in Mississippi
(The Center Square) – Responding to a pair of federal legislators, Gov. Tate Reeves said he and his administration are committing to repairing water infrastructure in the state capital. Representatives Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, and Bennie Thompson, D-MS, chastised the Republican governor for the handling of water infrastructure in Jackson,...
WLBT
Things To Know Wednesday, November 9
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. 1. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) & Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.) reelected...
WLBT
Final preparations and predictions are being made ahead of Mississippi’s midterm election day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Polls open for the midterm elections at 7:00 Tuesday morning. Local races will vary depending on where you live, but everyone in the state will be voting for the U.S. House seats. It takes a lot of logistics work at the county level to be prepared...
Mississippi capital to receive $35.6M to help fix crumbling water system
Mississippi officials on Friday approved the city of Jackson’s request for $35.6 million in federal funds to help fix its crumbling water infrastructure, following this summer’s flooding-induced breakdowns that left 150,000 people without running water for days. The Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program approved the...
Mississippi Alleged Arsonist Whom Set Fires At Two Black Churches And An HBCU Arrested
A 23-year-old Black man from Mississippi was arrested Tuesday for multiple fires he allegedly set around the city. The post Mississippi Alleged Arsonist Whom Set Fires At Two Black Churches And An HBCU Arrested appeared first on NewsOne.
WJTV.com
Man to be sentenced for defrauding Jackson area homeowners’ associations
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The sentencing for the man accused of defrauding homeowners’ associations in the Jackson-metro area will be held on December 14, 2022. The Northside Sun reported David Luke Lane will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. in U.S. District Court in Jackson. He pled guilty to...
Man denied bond on arson charges in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of intentionally setting multiple buildings on fire in Jackson, including two churches, appeared in court on Wednesday. Devin McLaurin was charged with felony malicious mischief, four counts of first degree arson (dwelling or house) and two counts of arson (other than dwelling house). Asst. Police Chief Joseph Wade […]
WLBT
Board of Supervisors clear the way for 183-acre housing project
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nearly 183-acre residential development outside the city of Clinton is moving forward, following a vote Monday by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. On Monday, the board approved a rezoning request from Dale and Casey Keith to rezone property along Clinton-Tinnin Road from agricultural to...
WLBT
Flora woman pleads guilty to committing COVID-19 relief fraud
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flora woman pleaded guilty to defrauding the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Wednesday. According to court documents, Tarshuana Thomas, 34, fraudulently applied for two PPP loans due to claiming to be a sole proprietor of a dog breeding and sitting service. Thomas received $12,586, which...
vicksburgnews.com
Mayor Flaggs to recommend resolution in support of new JSU stadium
On Monday, Nov. 7, Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. plans to recommend that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen adopt a “Resolution in Support of a New Stadium for Jackson State University,” the fourth largest university in the State of Mississippi. Mayor Flaggs is calling on all JSU alumni...
WAPT
Jackson mayor says it's 'unlikely' water system will be completely weatherized before winter
JACKSON, Miss. — Despite the work that's been done to repair Jackson's water system, it is not completely ready for winter. "I think that it would be unlikely that we will be able to do all the things that need to take place for all of the weatherization to be done," Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.
wrkf.org
Conflict between Mississippi’s largest hospital, insurer a breaking point for some residents
Natasha Zinda had spent the last 12 years of her life in Mississippi. But in September, she packed up her car with her personal belongings, her kids, and one of her best friends, and drove up the state’s main interstate to a town just outside of Chicago. Zinda was...
