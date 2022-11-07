A boxer was placed into a medically-induced coma after suffering a horrible knockout defeat Saturday

David Morrell Jr. and Aidos Yerbossynuly. Photo by Esther Lin/Showtime

Aidos Yerbossynuly, a 30-year-old boxer, was placed into a medically-induced coma after suffering a horrible knockout defeat Saturday.

Yerbossynuly contested a super middleweight match against rising star David Morrell Jr. during a Premier Boxing Champions event broadcast on Showtime from the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Morrell out-landed Yerbossynuly by a considerable margin in each of the fight's 12 rounds, throwing 607 punches by the end and connecting with 39% of his shots, according to Compubox data sent to Insider.

He landed 70 of his jabs and 167 of his power punches (46 of which connected with his opponent's body). Morrell also limited Yerbossynuly to landing a mere 15% of his 535 punches.

The story of the fight, though, goes beyond the punch statistics as, inside the ring, Morrell established a clearly higher level of skill, power, and accuracy over Yerbossynuly.

From the second round, it was evident who would go on to win the fight and commentators began questioning why the fighter's corner — or even the referee Tony Weeks — did not consider withdrawing Yerbossynuly from the fight.

"I saw he was hurt, then the results came in, that knockdown came," Morrell said at the time. "A knockout is a knockout, so if it's in the eighth or 12th round, it's a knockout anyways."

Yerbossynuly was transported to hospital

Following his stoppage loss, Morrell and Weeks assisted Yerbossynuly to his stool where he received medical attention from the ringside physician, reporter Dan Rafael said in his Fight Freaks United newsletter.

Rafael then reported that Yerbossynuly was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center — a 0.2-mile drive from the boxing venue.

He was placed in a medically-induced coma because of a brain bleed, a source told Rafael.

"I'm sick to my stomach at this point," Yerbossynuly's trainer Emanuel Savoy told ESPN on Sunday.

"I just hope for a speedy recovery for Aidos."

Suleimen Promotions, a Kazakh boxing firm that represents Yerbossynuly said in a statement on Instagram that doctors indicated that the fighter is "in normal shape and we are confident he'll get better soon."

The statement added: "According to doctors, there is no threat to life, it will be monitored for about two weeks."

The loss was the first Yerbossynuly suffered.

Morrell, meanwhile, advanced his pro boxing record to eight wins (seven knockouts) and remains unbeaten.