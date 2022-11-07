ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Pelosi Gets Emotional While Talking About Assault on Husband

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
Nancy Pelosi had only been away from her San Francisco home for a day when her husband was brutally assaulted in an attack meant for her, she shared in an interview with CNN. “I was sleeping in Washington D.C., I had just gotten in the night before from San Francisco,” a visibly emotional Pelosi said in a short clip released Monday afternoon before the full interview airs at 8 p.m. ET Monday. “I hear the doorbell ring and it’s 5-something. It rings again and then bang-bang-bang-bang-bang on the door. So I run to the door, and it’s the Capitol Police.” Pelosi said her immediate fear was that something had happened to her children or grandchildren. She never considered it would be Paul. “I knew he wouldn’t be out and about,” she said. “We didn’t even know where he was or what his condition was, we just knew there was an assault on him in our home.” Mr. Pelosi was released from the hospital Thursday after surgeries to repair a skull fracture and injuries on his arm and hands.

