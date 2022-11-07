ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Ben Simmons Says He Is Feeling Great And Will Play Against The Dallas Mavericks

By Divij Kulkarni
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zyXcP_0j242yZX00

Ben Simmons is feeling great ahead of the Nets' game against the Mavericks.

Credit: Wendell Cruz/USA Today Sports

To say that the Brooklyn Nets are in turmoil would be one of the understatements of the season. The franchise still hasn't appointed a new Head Coach after parting ways with Steve Nash, and Kyrie Irving is as good as out of the picture at the moment. The Nets have lost 6 of their first 10 games, and Ben Simmons has already missed 4 games as well.

However, despite all the odds, the Nets have won their last 2 games. They blew the Wizards out with ease and then eked out a close win against the Charlotte Hornets to follow it up. Seth Curry has returned, and Kevin Durant is doing Kevin Durant things. Their back-to-back wins have come without Kyrie Irving or Ben Simmons on the floor, something that has not gone unnoticed by fans .

But with Kyrie Irving's situation unlikely to be resolved soon, the Nets need their other former All-Star to start making an impact. Ben Simmons has had his issues, and he's not exactly been in stellar form to start the season, but the Nets will need him to be close to his best if they hope to make a deep playoff run. And he recently sent an optimistic message, having earlier revealed that he loves proving people wrong .

Ben Simmons Says He Feels Great Ahead Of The Nets' Game Against The Mavericks

The Brooklyn Nets take on MVP candidate Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks for the second time this season on Monday night, and it will be a tougher test than the Wizards as well as the Hornets. But they can expect Simmons to be on the floor, and he went as far as to say that he feels great to the press before the game.

"Ben Simmons says he 'feels great' and will play vs. Mavs tonight. He thinks he will be limited to about 20 minutes."

Simmons isn't exactly scoring at a high clip, but his defense is going to be important for the Nets all season long. Having him on the floor as much as possible and moving towards being his best is imperative for the franchise at this point. Simmons wasn't able to contain Luka Doncic too well in the Nets' loss to the Mavs earlier this season, but he has all the tools to do it effectively on Monday. His being good is a bit of a long shot, but the Nets need whatever positives they can get right now.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team

In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
SACRAMENTO, CA
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMZ.com

Al Sharpton Says Kyrie Irving Isn't Receiving 'Lashing' Over Antisemitism

Kyrie Irving is facing justified consequences for propagating antisemitic views -- despite some in the Black community feeling like he's getting a "lashing" ... so suggests Rev. Al Sharpton. We got the civil rights leader in NYC Wednesday to speak about the growing sentiment that KI is being overly-punished and...
Lakers Daily

John Salley reveals Phil Jackson benched Kobe Bryant in 81-point game to prevent him from scoring 100

Los Angeles Lakers fans surely remember exactly where they were when team legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in January of 2006. Bryant led his team to a comeback victory in the game by going 28-for-46 from the field and 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Of course, he etched his name into league history by scoring the second-most points ever in an NBA game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Gives Shout Out To Kyrie Irving & Stephen A. Smith

Kanye West praised Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith for being “real ones” on Instagram. Kanye West labeled Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith “real ones” on Instagram, Sunday night. The post comes after the Brooklyn Nets star faced criticism for promoting a film on Twitter that reportedly featured antisemitic content.
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy