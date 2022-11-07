Ben Simmons Says He Is Feeling Great And Will Play Against The Dallas Mavericks

Ben Simmons is feeling great ahead of the Nets' game against the Mavericks.

Credit: Wendell Cruz/USA Today Sports

To say that the Brooklyn Nets are in turmoil would be one of the understatements of the season. The franchise still hasn't appointed a new Head Coach after parting ways with Steve Nash, and Kyrie Irving is as good as out of the picture at the moment. The Nets have lost 6 of their first 10 games, and Ben Simmons has already missed 4 games as well.

However, despite all the odds, the Nets have won their last 2 games. They blew the Wizards out with ease and then eked out a close win against the Charlotte Hornets to follow it up. Seth Curry has returned, and Kevin Durant is doing Kevin Durant things. Their back-to-back wins have come without Kyrie Irving or Ben Simmons on the floor, something that has not gone unnoticed by fans .

But with Kyrie Irving's situation unlikely to be resolved soon, the Nets need their other former All-Star to start making an impact. Ben Simmons has had his issues, and he's not exactly been in stellar form to start the season, but the Nets will need him to be close to his best if they hope to make a deep playoff run. And he recently sent an optimistic message, having earlier revealed that he loves proving people wrong .

Ben Simmons Says He Feels Great Ahead Of The Nets' Game Against The Mavericks

The Brooklyn Nets take on MVP candidate Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks for the second time this season on Monday night, and it will be a tougher test than the Wizards as well as the Hornets. But they can expect Simmons to be on the floor, and he went as far as to say that he feels great to the press before the game.

"Ben Simmons says he 'feels great' and will play vs. Mavs tonight. He thinks he will be limited to about 20 minutes."

Simmons isn't exactly scoring at a high clip, but his defense is going to be important for the Nets all season long. Having him on the floor as much as possible and moving towards being his best is imperative for the franchise at this point. Simmons wasn't able to contain Luka Doncic too well in the Nets' loss to the Mavs earlier this season, but he has all the tools to do it effectively on Monday. His being good is a bit of a long shot, but the Nets need whatever positives they can get right now.

