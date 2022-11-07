Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Says He 'Sent in the FBI' To Stop Ron DeSantis Losing Election
This is the first time the former president has made any mention of apparently stopping the 2018 Florida gubernatorial election from being "stolen."
US providing abortion access for detained migrant youths
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government took steps Thursday to ensure that pregnant migrant youths who are in its custody but not accompanied by parents can access abortion services by assigning them to shelters in states that still allow the procedure. Pregnant migrants under 18 who want an abortion should also be provided […]
How many election deniers won? Where 'the big lie' paid off (and didn't) in the midterms
Although some races were still too close to call, prominent election deniers in these states have had mixed results in Tuesday's midterm elections.
Trump mocks another potential GOP 2024 opponent, saying Virginia Gov. Youngkin's name 'sounds Chinese'
Former President Donald Trump continues to attack other Republicans ahead of his expected presidential campaign announcement next week, giving insight into whom he may deem political rivals.
