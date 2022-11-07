Brandi Carlile And Pink Honor Dolly Parton With Beautiful Duet Of “Coat Of Many Colors” At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

What a damn tribute.

The great Dolly Parton is now officially a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and in honor of her big accomplishment, Pink and Brandi Carlile teamed up for an incredible duet of Dolly’s hit “Coat of Many Colors.”

After initially declining the invitation, the country music legend was inducted as one of the members in the 2022 class over the weekend, alongside the likes of Eminem, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon.

Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis received the Musical Excellence Award, Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten the Early Influence Award, and Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine, and Sylvia Robinson the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Dave Grohl, Mary J. Blige, Gwen Stefani, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruce Springsteen, Zac Brown, Brandi Carlile, Lenny Kravitz, and more were on hand for introduction, presentations and performances… it was a star-studded night.

The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony was filmed at Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theater, and will be broadcast November 19th on HBO. And from the videos I’ve already seen, it looks like it was a helluva show, and Brandi and Pink’s duet is one of my favorite performances from the night.

A solo write by Dolly, “Coat of Many Colors” was released in September 1971 as the second single and title track to her Coat of Many Colors album. It peaked at #4 on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart later that year.

She actually got the idea and initially penned the track in 1969 while traveling with Porter Wagoner on a tour bus, but had to write it on the back of a dry cleaning receipt from one of his suits because she had no paper on the bus.

Once the song became a huge hit, he of course had that receipt framed, as she explained in her 1994 memoir, My Life and Other Unfinished Business.

And I mean, it’s no secret that doing the queen herself justice is no easy feat, but these two crushed this cover and their vocals are absolutely killer:

And another angle with the full performance:

Here’s a little footage of the epic performance of Dolly’s “Jolene,” that featured the likes of Duran Duran, Judas Priest, Sheryl Crow, Pink, Pat Benatar, and more:

“Coat of Many Colors”