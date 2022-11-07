Arizona Man Dismembered Elderly Veteran Roommate with Chainsaw, Pawned the Murder Weapon While It Was Still Covered in ‘Torn Flesh’: Cops

Read full article on original website
Phoenix police officers shot at by man while in patrol car leaving convenience store, leads to violent arrest
Two Phoenix police officers were shot at by a man moments after speaking with him outside a convenience store, authorities said
AZFamily
Man linked to several burglaries arrested after brief chase in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man linked to several Chandler burglaries is facing charges after leading Phoenix officers on a brief chase Thursday afternoon. Just after 2 p.m., officers attempted to pull over 18-year-old Jose Miguel Puga, who was driving a reported stolen Hyundai near 5th Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix. The car was stolen on Oct. 30 when police say Puga was caught on surveillance video pulling into a driveway just a few blocks where the car was stolen.
AZFamily
Man accused of shooting teen boy in the head during hunting trip in Tonopah
TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after reportedly shooting a teenage boy in the head by accident on Sunday afternoon in Tonopah. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call from the Harquahala Valley Fire Department that a gun had gone off and someone was shot. When deputies arrived, they found a teenage boy dead with a gunshot wound to his head. Deputies learned that the teenager and three others had been hunting in the area and were driving two pickup trucks on Lower Buckeye Road.
AZFamily
Man denies killing victim even after caught on camera dragging his body, Mesa police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man murdered a Mesa man and the killer denied his involvement even though he was seen on surveillance camera moving the body. According to court documents, 30-year-old Michael Binion-Jones went with 36-year-old Deangelo Tye to his apartment near University Drive and Sossaman Road around 3 a.m. on Sunday. A few minutes later, witnesses said they heard gunshots in the complex. Police said Binion-Jones was then seen on surveillance camera dragging Tye’s body down the stairs and to the bushes nearby.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Circle K employee shoots man, leaving him critically injured
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a Circle K clerk shot a man at a location near 35th Avenue and Greenway on Thursday. Officials say the incident happened during a food delivery while the store was closed at around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 10. The clerk walked inside the...
AZFamily
Man arrested after deadly stabbing in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after police say he stabbed another man to death in El Mirage Monday afternoon. El Mirage officers initially responded to the report of a dog bite near Alto Street and El Mirage Road around 2:30 p.m. Officers didn’t find evidence of a dog bite, but when they arrived, they reportedly found a 52-year-old man with several stab wounds. El Mirage firefighters took him to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died. The man hasn’t been identified. The Neighborhood Enforcement Team and El Mirage detectives soon learned that Abel Aguirre, 38, had stabbed the man.
AZFamily
Attorney, former police officer weigh in on Scottsdale detective DUI arrest
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale Police Department detective was arrested over the weekend, accused of driving under the influence and crashing into another car. Police say Detective Michael Lanouar was off-duty in a city-leased vehicle. The crash happened Friday around 10 p.m. near Pima and Indian School Roads,...
AZFamily
Woman shot by Tempe police after allegedly ramming patrol cars released from hospital, booked into jail
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman who was shot by Tempe police officers after allegedly ramming patrol vehicles last month has been released from the hospital and booked into the Maricopa County jail. Kristina Duranceau, 33, faces multiple charges including five counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement, five...
Phoenix firefighter memorialized after killed in car crash
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department memorialized one of their own Thursday after he was killed in a car crash near Kingman in September. Firefighter Chris Carter died on Sept. 23 in a collision reported on Highway 93. A memorial service was held for the 35-year-old in Peoria and several members of the agency were in attendance.
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Arizona suspects arrested in connection with dismembered Air Force veteran: 'It's sick'
Two suspects were arrested in connection with the dismembered corpse of an 80-year-old Air Force veteran whose body parts were discovered by police after being stuffed in bags.
AZFamily
Baby hospitalized after reported overdose in west Phoenix home
MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A baby is in the hospital after reportedly overdosing on an unknown substance Monday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they responded around 8 p.m. to a home near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road after a child called to report that a baby wasn’t breathing. Police say the parents began CPR before Phoenix firefighters arrived, who then took the child to a nearby hospital.
fox10phoenix.com
Body found in Phoenix canal near 7th and Dunlap avenues, police say
PHOENIX - A dead body was found inside a Phoenix canal on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, the police department said. The unidentified body was found inside the canal near Dunlap and 7th avenues. "The area was secured and additional resources were called to assist with the recovery," Phoenix...
AZFamily
Man accused of killing his roommate, chopping up his body inside a Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The body of a man who hadn’t been seen or heard from for about a month was found chopped up in his Phoenix home, and police said they caught the man who did it. Thomas Wallace was roommates with the unidentified man and is now facing multiple felonies in connection to his death.
30-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday night. The accident took place on Indian School Road just east of 35th Avenue and was reported at around 11.50 p.m.
'Did not deserve this': Man shot to death following a dispute over final paycheck, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX — An argument over a paycheck and missing property resulted in one Valley man shooting and killing another man, police said. Dariusz Swiader, 47, was found dead with two gunshot wounds to his head near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road Wednesday afternoon. Officers arrested David Gordon, 51, in...
Off highway vehicle fatal crash on Sunday
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to an off highway vehicle fatal crash. The post Off highway vehicle fatal crash on Sunday appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
Man shoots ex’s new boyfriend before turning gun on himself in Mesa restaurant, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after police say he was shot by his girlfriend’s ex inside a Mesa restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The suspect then shot himself. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting inside Desert Peaks Pizza and...
AZFamily
Mother of missing ‘Baby Gabriel’ legally changes identity as case continues receiving attention
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a true crime case that’s gripped the Valley for more than 12 years — ‘Baby Gabriel’ went missing from Tempe just after Christmas in 2009. His mother, Elizabeth Johnson, first claimed she killed the baby, then said she gave him away to a couple at a park. He’s never been seen again, and this is still an open investigation, but now Elizabeth has taken new steps in court to try to make the story go away by changing her identity.
KTAR.com
NB Loop 101 Pima Freeway closed temporarily after wreck in Scottsdale
PHOENIX – Northbound traffic on the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale was backed up for miles after a crash Monday morning, authorities said. The freeway was closed at Chaparral Road for about 90 minutes starting around 10:30 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said. The wreck occurred when...
