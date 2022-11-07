Toby Keith Makes Surprise Return To The Stage After Year-Long Battle With Stomach Cancer

The big dog is back.

Back in June, Toby Keith revealed that he’d been battling stomach cancer for the past six months, sharing the news on social media:

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery.

So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax.

I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Although he initially left the remaining tour dates up on his site, which included a few festivals, the diagnosis ultimately led him to cancelling the remainder of his shows in 2022.

However, Keith had a bittersweet moment here recently, as he returned to the big stage for the first time since before his cancellations at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in Lexington, Kentucky.

Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment CEO Britney Ruby Miller shared on Facebook:

“Toby Keith is on the mend!! After a year of fighting stomach cancer, he chose Jeff Ruby’s Lexington stage to sing with Jeff Ruby. His first time singing in over a year… Toby sang for an hour.”

Miller is the daughter of restaurant owner Jeff Ruby, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

You gotta love it.

He performed a rendition of “I Love This Bar,” before bailing mid song for something the crowd was familiar with… apparently it wasn’t your standard Toby Keith crowd:

“Hey, fuck this… let’s play something y’all know.”

One of the biggest country music stars of the 2000s making a return to the stage after an incredibly difficult year.

“Johnny B. Goode”

“Keep Your Hands To Yourself”