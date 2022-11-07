ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
FanBuzz

Joey Logano's Ford Collection Includes a '24 Model T and a Rare GT

Joey Logano may drive the No. 22 Ford Mustang GT for Team Penske, but his love of Ford isn't just limited to the NASCAR season. That passion burns year round. In the below video, the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion gives us an incredible look at his Ford collection, and the standout right off the bat is Logano's 1924 Ford Model T.
FanBuzz

FanBuzz

Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.

 https://fanbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy