Read full article on original website
Related
Joey Logano, Noted Hot Wheels Enthusiast, Was Once a World Record Holder
Joey Logano may not have successfully defended his NASCAR Cup Series championship back in 2019, but he did manage to pull off another incredible feat that was more than a year in the making. On November 21, 2019, Logano set a new world record for the longest Hot Wheels track at his Huntersville, North Carolina-based race shop.
Joey Logano's Ford Collection Includes a '24 Model T and a Rare GT
Joey Logano may drive the No. 22 Ford Mustang GT for Team Penske, but his love of Ford isn't just limited to the NASCAR season. That passion burns year round. In the below video, the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion gives us an incredible look at his Ford collection, and the standout right off the bat is Logano's 1924 Ford Model T.
FanBuzz
Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.https://fanbuzz.com/
Comments / 0