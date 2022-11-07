Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
I-70 closed in Licking County following deadly crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A section of Interstate 70 eastbound in Licking County is closed Friday morning following a deadly car crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident involved a car and a semi-truck. Police said a Chevrolet Equinox being driven by James L. Parker, 82, of...
myfox28columbus.com
Advocates stress need for outlets, influences as police search for teen shooting suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are still searching for 18-year Keimariyon Ross, charged with murder in connection to a gas station shootout that left one man dead. Investigators said Ross fired the shot that killed 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky on Oct. 30 at a Sheetz gas station on Cassady Avenue. Police said Sobnosky was an innocent bystander pumping gas when a gun battle broke out between two groups of people.
myfox28columbus.com
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The driver of a motorcycle died after a crash Thursday in Franklin County, the sheriff's office said. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday on West Broad Street at Broadlawn Avenue. A motorcycle struck a car that was making...
myfox28columbus.com
Licking County man sentenced to 15 years for bank robberies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Heath man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for committing three armed bank robberies in Ohio in July and August 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, knowingly pulled a firearm during crimes of violence and stole nearly...
$9 million worth of cocaine found in Ohio
LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from Mexico has been arrested and charged after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say they found over 200 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle. OSHP reports that troopers in Madison County stopped a U-Haul truck with Arizona registration on Nov. 2 just before 2 p.m. for a following too […]
myfox28columbus.com
Police: Body found in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after a body was found at a residence in the Hilltop Thursday morning. Officers are on the scene along Nashoba Avenue where there was a report of a body found. The unidentified person was pronounced dead by medics when they arrived, police...
myfox28columbus.com
Student charged after bringing loaded gun to Columbus City School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A student was charged after bringing a loaded gun to a Columbus Public School this week. Officers responded to South High School, located along Ann Street, on Wednesday just before 1 p.m. Police said they received a report that a student brought a gun to school and was fighting with school security.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local woman killed in Ross Co. crash
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Route 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Troopers say Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign at Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges.
wktn.com
Union County Man Killed in Multiple Vehicle Crash in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating three crashes that occurred on Nov. 9 on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Township. The first crash occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m., when a Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Jordan April,...
Dash cam video shows trooper arrive at on scene as deadly crash occurs on I-70
CLARK COUNTY — A 21-year-old Union County man is dead after three crashes early Wednesday on I-70 eastbound near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Twp. News Center 7 obtained new dash camera video through a public records request. The video shows an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper approaching the scene and seeing the third and deadly crash.
One injured in northwest Columbus fiery crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a crash in northwest Columbus Tuesday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened in the Sawmill Road and Case Road area at approximately 9:33 p.m. Police said the crash resulted in one of the vehicles catching fire. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist […]
myfox28columbus.com
Grieving mom wants more awareness that Morse Road is a magnet for traffic tragedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving mother is trying to make a difference after her son’s life was cut short in a crosswalk. Kellie Lindesmith said she wants to know why her son was killed last month on Morse Road. Police said Jesse Erwin was struck by a...
myfox28columbus.com
Endangered missing adult alert issued for 75-year-old Worthington man
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — The Dublin Police Department has issued an endangered missing adult alert for a 75-year-old man who was last seen Sunday afternoon. Police said Dean Stevenson, 75, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Sunday when he drove away from his home on Saint Antoine Street in Worthington and failed to return.
myfox28columbus.com
Body found on side of I-71 in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a body was found on the side of Interstate 71 in south Columbus Wednesday morning. The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Fire Department arrived at the scene and the person was dead, officials said. I-71 south is closed from I-70/State Route 315...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Thieves steal gas from a local Chillicothe business
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local Chillicothe business says thieves stole gas from one of their company vehicles. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers responded Monday to Advanced Heating and Cooling on Renick Avenue after receiving a call that a vehicle had been damaged and fuel had been stolen.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Turkey Trot returns on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Turkey Trot is a Thanksgiving tradition in Central Ohio!. This annual tradition returns on Thanksgiving and benefits the Easterseals of Central and Southeast Ohio. The event is a big partnership with Chase Bank as well. Easterseals CEO Pandora Shaw-Dupras, Chase Bank market director...
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County Dog Shelter faces food shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you walk into the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, you will see empty shelves and a bare pantry. The pantry at the shelter is stocked with 100% donations and it serves the community for free. It provides temporary support for those who could not afford to feed their fur babies.
Times Gazette
Two die in U.S. Route 68 crash
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 68 last Wednesday. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
Police: Man, woman found dead in Dayton home
When crews searched the residence, they found the bodies of a 55-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. They both had gunshot wounds, according to Dayton police.
myfox28columbus.com
What to do this weekend in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several events are taking place this weekend across Central Ohio including Veterans Day Parades and activities. WonderLight's Christmas also returns to the Hartford Fairgrounds on Friday!. Friday, November 11. Veterans Day at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering half-priced admission...
