kpic
Coos Bay school honors local veterans
COOS BAY, Ore. — Millicoma School honored local veterans Wednesday with a breakfast and ceremony as a way to say thank you on the last day of school before Veterans Day, the Coos Bay School District reported. "After COVID restrictions forced the traditional Veterans Day breakfast to be cancelled...
kpic
In-N-Out celebrates its grand opening in Roseburg; city warns of traffic congestion
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The long-awaited In-N-Out location in Roseburg celebrated its grand opening Thursday. First in line were a father and son who drove 13 hours from Salem, Utah for the occasion. The pair say Roseburg is their hometown and they know some of the people who will be working at the store.
kpic
Holiday Lights return to Shore Acres State Park after two years
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — After a two-year break, Holiday Lights at Shore Acres State Park is back. Since 1987, the event has welcomed thousands of visitors to the South Coast each winter. It was canceled twice due to the pandemic. David Bridgham with the Friends of Shore Acres helped...
KDRV
I-5 southbound reopened between Rogue River and Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation's Southwest Oregon advisory tonight (Thursday night) is updated, saying the left-hand lane of southbound Interstate 5 is open now. ODOT says Interstate 5 at mile post 52 southbound, just south of Grants Pass, has its southbound fast lane open to traffic after...
kpic
Measure passes allowing ATV route access in Lakeside
Just over half of voters in Lakeside have said yes to a ballot measure allowing access to the city's ATV route via city streets. Before this general election, ATV's would have to be transported to the route, often on trailers, to gain access. The measure allows both residents and visitors...
nbc16.com
How different counties voted in the race for the 4th District
Taking a closer look at how different counties voted in the race for the fourth district. As of right now, Douglas County has the biggest gap, with Skarlatos taking nearly two-thirds of the vote there. It's much slimmer in Lane County, where Val Hoyle is ahead with 56-percent, compared to...
kpic
I-5 reopened south of Grants Pass after jackknifed truck closed all lanes
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — UPDATE #2 (4:27 a.m.) - ODOT reports that all lanes of traffic reopened just before midnight. Southbound lanes were closed for about four hours Thursday night. --- UPDATE: ODOT says the southbound fast lane is now open to traffic. Empty trailers were pulled off to...
beachconnection.net
S. Oregon Coast's Exhilarating Holiday Lights Celebrations at Brookings, Bandon, Charleston
(Brookings, Oregon) – The term “southern hospitality” takes on a new dimension down around the southern Oregon coast when it comes to the holidays. “Small Towns, Big Lights” could also be the headline, with Brookings, Bandon and Charleston / Coos Bay hitting some high notes for the season for its various lit-up celebrations. (Above: Brookings' Azalea Park, courtesy photo)
kpic
Most Coos County races close, but sheriff's race has clear leader
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Election ballots continue to be counted in Coos County, and while some races are too close to call, there's a clear frontrunner for Coos County Sheriff. The winner appears to be Captain Gabe Fabrizio. On Wednesday, Fabrizio led with more than 70% of the vote,...
kpic
Friends of the Roseburg Library to hold Winter Book Sale, Local Authors Showcase
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Friends of the Roseburg Public Library has announced dates for its annual Winter Book Sale, paired with a one-day Local Authors Showcase. The announcement was made in a City of Roseburg press release. The sale will be held on in the library's Ford Room at...
kezi.com
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
KCBY
Eugene Police asks public's help to identify suspects in Valley River Center robbery
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking the public's help to identify two people suspected of stealing $1,700 worth of clothing from Hollister in the Valley River Center. In a Facebook post, EPD says the suspects left the mall in a beige/gold 2003-2006 Ford Expedition with a...
kpic
Eugene Police K9 'tenacity' helps capture suspect wanted on multiple charges
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says an early morning arrest on Wednesday came down to "a blend of police work and the tenacity and effectiveness of the nightshift K9 Unit." EPD says just before 2:30 a.m. on November 9, an officer spotted a man driving who had...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/8 – Search Warrants Served at Two Locations Near Cave Junction, Shady Cove City Leaders Under State Investigation, Election Day in Oregon
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. OSP SW Region DES and JMET Serve Search Warrants at Two Locations Near Cave Junction. On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police...
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER TAKEN TO HOSPITAL, VEHICLE HITS HOUSE
A driver was taken to the hospital after his vehicle hit a house on Wednesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said just before 7:30 a.m. officers responded to the accident in the 700 block of West Hickory Street. Officers determined that the wreck was likely caused by a medical issue.
KDRV
Medford I-5 sideswipe put a construction worker in a hospital
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon State Police report today that I-5 in Medford is the location of a construction worker getting hit by a large truck. Oregon State Police (OSP) information shows a crash with injury occurred around 10pm Sunday near mile post 29 for Interstate 5 southbound in Medford. OSP...
Popular Oregon-Based Restaurant Coming to Town
A new neighborhood restaurant and pub is opening.Carles Rabada/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has quickly become one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Outside of a handful of Texas-based communities, Phoenix continues to grow and expand. This isn’t only limited to its population but also the number of restaurants migrating into the Valley. It is fertile ground for both new and established brands from around the country. And now, one popular Oregon-based restaurant has announced it will make the move to the greater Phoenix area in the coming months.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR PUBLIC DEFECATION
Roseburg Police cited a man for public defecation on Monday afternoon. An RPD report said at 4:20 p.m. an employee at the Public Safety Center witnessed the 29-year old California man pull his pants down near the front doors of the building, then walk west on Southeast Douglas Avenue. When officers went outside, they saw a large pile of human feces on the ground where the suspect had pulled his pants down.
kezi.com
Body found in Eugene storm drain; police investigating
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are investigating after a dead person was found in a storm drain Tuesday morning. The body was reportedly found in the morning of November 8 in a storm drain on Minda Drive east of Gilham Road. Several officers from the Eugene Police Department were reported to be in the area around 9:30 a.m. with a giant tarp.
oregontoday.net
Search Warrants Served in Southern Oregon, Nov. 8
On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team with assistance from the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) of the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, executed search warrants at two (2) separate locations in Cave Junction, Josephine County; the 8600 block of Caves Hwy and 3700 block of Holland Loop Rd. Located at the Caves Hwy property and seized were approximately 960 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana, seven firearms, approximately eight pounds of illegal THC extracts, and one cargo trailer. Additionally, evidence of illegal marijuana exportation from Oregon was discovered on-scene. James Rossi (30) was arrested and subsequently lodged in the Josephine County jail on the charges of 475C.337 Possession of Marijuana-Persons>=21-Over 8 lbs. usable (Fel C) and 475C.349 Manufacture of Marijuana-Over 12 Plants. Located and seized at the Holland Loop road property were a firearm, 916 illegal marijuana plants, and approximately 2,000 pounds of dried, processed illegal marijuana products in the form of flower buds, concentrates, and extracts. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The illegal marijuana seized at both locations was ultimately destroyed. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release.
