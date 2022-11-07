ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
kpic

Coos Bay school honors local veterans

COOS BAY, Ore. — Millicoma School honored local veterans Wednesday with a breakfast and ceremony as a way to say thank you on the last day of school before Veterans Day, the Coos Bay School District reported. "After COVID restrictions forced the traditional Veterans Day breakfast to be cancelled...
COOS BAY, OR
kpic

Holiday Lights return to Shore Acres State Park after two years

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — After a two-year break, Holiday Lights at Shore Acres State Park is back. Since 1987, the event has welcomed thousands of visitors to the South Coast each winter. It was canceled twice due to the pandemic. David Bridgham with the Friends of Shore Acres helped...
COOS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

I-5 southbound reopened between Rogue River and Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation's Southwest Oregon advisory tonight (Thursday night) is updated, saying the left-hand lane of southbound Interstate 5 is open now. ODOT says Interstate 5 at mile post 52 southbound, just south of Grants Pass, has its southbound fast lane open to traffic after...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kpic

Measure passes allowing ATV route access in Lakeside

Just over half of voters in Lakeside have said yes to a ballot measure allowing access to the city's ATV route via city streets. Before this general election, ATV's would have to be transported to the route, often on trailers, to gain access. The measure allows both residents and visitors...
LAKESIDE, OR
nbc16.com

How different counties voted in the race for the 4th District

Taking a closer look at how different counties voted in the race for the fourth district. As of right now, Douglas County has the biggest gap, with Skarlatos taking nearly two-thirds of the vote there. It's much slimmer in Lane County, where Val Hoyle is ahead with 56-percent, compared to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

I-5 reopened south of Grants Pass after jackknifed truck closed all lanes

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — UPDATE #2 (4:27 a.m.) - ODOT reports that all lanes of traffic reopened just before midnight. Southbound lanes were closed for about four hours Thursday night. --- UPDATE: ODOT says the southbound fast lane is now open to traffic. Empty trailers were pulled off to...
beachconnection.net

S. Oregon Coast's Exhilarating Holiday Lights Celebrations at Brookings, Bandon, Charleston

(Brookings, Oregon) – The term “southern hospitality” takes on a new dimension down around the southern Oregon coast when it comes to the holidays. “Small Towns, Big Lights” could also be the headline, with Brookings, Bandon and Charleston / Coos Bay hitting some high notes for the season for its various lit-up celebrations. (Above: Brookings' Azalea Park, courtesy photo)
BROOKINGS, OR
kezi.com

November 2022 local ballot measure results

Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/8 – Search Warrants Served at Two Locations Near Cave Junction, Shady Cove City Leaders Under State Investigation, Election Day in Oregon

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. OSP SW Region DES and JMET Serve Search Warrants at Two Locations Near Cave Junction. On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police...
SHADY COVE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER TAKEN TO HOSPITAL, VEHICLE HITS HOUSE

A driver was taken to the hospital after his vehicle hit a house on Wednesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said just before 7:30 a.m. officers responded to the accident in the 700 block of West Hickory Street. Officers determined that the wreck was likely caused by a medical issue.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Medford I-5 sideswipe put a construction worker in a hospital

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon State Police report today that I-5 in Medford is the location of a construction worker getting hit by a large truck. Oregon State Police (OSP) information shows a crash with injury occurred around 10pm Sunday near mile post 29 for Interstate 5 southbound in Medford. OSP...
MEDFORD, OR
Greyson F

Popular Oregon-Based Restaurant Coming to Town

A new neighborhood restaurant and pub is opening.Carles Rabada/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has quickly become one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Outside of a handful of Texas-based communities, Phoenix continues to grow and expand. This isn’t only limited to its population but also the number of restaurants migrating into the Valley. It is fertile ground for both new and established brands from around the country. And now, one popular Oregon-based restaurant has announced it will make the move to the greater Phoenix area in the coming months.
PHOENIX, AZ
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR PUBLIC DEFECATION

Roseburg Police cited a man for public defecation on Monday afternoon. An RPD report said at 4:20 p.m. an employee at the Public Safety Center witnessed the 29-year old California man pull his pants down near the front doors of the building, then walk west on Southeast Douglas Avenue. When officers went outside, they saw a large pile of human feces on the ground where the suspect had pulled his pants down.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Body found in Eugene storm drain; police investigating

EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are investigating after a dead person was found in a storm drain Tuesday morning. The body was reportedly found in the morning of November 8 in a storm drain on Minda Drive east of Gilham Road. Several officers from the Eugene Police Department were reported to be in the area around 9:30 a.m. with a giant tarp.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Search Warrants Served in Southern Oregon, Nov. 8

On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team with assistance from the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) of the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, executed search warrants at two (2) separate locations in Cave Junction, Josephine County; the 8600 block of Caves Hwy and 3700 block of Holland Loop Rd. Located at the Caves Hwy property and seized were approximately 960 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana, seven firearms, approximately eight pounds of illegal THC extracts, and one cargo trailer. Additionally, evidence of illegal marijuana exportation from Oregon was discovered on-scene. James Rossi (30) was arrested and subsequently lodged in the Josephine County jail on the charges of 475C.337 Possession of Marijuana-Persons>=21-Over 8 lbs. usable (Fel C) and 475C.349 Manufacture of Marijuana-Over 12 Plants. Located and seized at the Holland Loop road property were a firearm, 916 illegal marijuana plants, and approximately 2,000 pounds of dried, processed illegal marijuana products in the form of flower buds, concentrates, and extracts. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The illegal marijuana seized at both locations was ultimately destroyed. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy