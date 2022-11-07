Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Meteorologist turned nightclub owner finds new purpose in life after husband passes
CLEVELAND — An Emmy award-winning meteorologist from northeast Ohio is taking a new look at life. Beth McLeod was a TV meteorologist until she changed careers to become a nightclub owner. Her husband, Cavaliers broadcaster Fred McLeod, and her mother both died within a short window. Beth said finding...
Transformation needed for downtown Cleveland to thrive, leaders say
Even with the pandemic in the rearview mirror, downtown Cleveland leaders detailed how COVID-19 left behind a seismic shift in how businesses operate.
fightnews.com
Love-Spark face-off in Cleveland
Montana Love and Stevie Spark face-off in Cleveland, Ohio for their upcoming fight on DAZN Saturday at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone. 1. Keep comments related to boxing. 2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean. 3....
cleveland19.com
Cleveland radio station flips to Christmas music beginning Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. It is a time when holiday shopping begins, winter temperatures move in, and Christmas music returns to the airwaves. Cleveland FM radio station Majic 105.7 will transition to playing holiday music beginning Friday morning. Majic 105.7 is...
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West Side
After a morning full of doom-scrolling and trying to write, I was hungry. For my late lunch, I decided to hit up Al & B's Barbeque, a joint on the west side of Cleveland. Though Al & B's has a modest exterior, the place serves food that is hand-licking good.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Fiesta Dinnerware opening new outlet store in Ohio
A West Virginia-based company is opening a new outlet store location in Ohio this month.
Veterans Day 2022: Ceremonies and parades in Northeast Ohio
The time to honor those who served their country is Veterans Day. And this year it falls on Friday.
WKYC
OHSAA investigating controversial ending of Strongsville-Walsh Jesuit girls soccer game
CLEVELAND — The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) is planning to launch an investigation after a girls soccer regional final match between Strongsville and Walsh Jesuit ended in controversy last Saturday. The game was played at Nordonia High School in Macedonia. "We are going to investigate that situation...
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland's 'Holy War' continues in OHSAA football playoffs
OHIO — We’re still a week away from the Ohio High School Athletic Association football regional finals, two weeks to the state semifinals, and three weeks until state championship games. That doesn’t mean there are significant changes this weekend for the regional semifinals. First off, games are...
Pearl Street Wine Market & Café sets opening date
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pearl Street Wine Market & Café – owned by restaurateurs Karen Small and Jill Davis – is set to open noon Friday, Nov. 18. The restaurant, located in Small’s former Flying Fig location, will feature a wine shop, wine club and casual eatery with renovated 40-person capacity bar space.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland
Are you looking for a place to grab a delicious breakfast?. If you're out in the suburbs of Cleveland, you should check out these local joints. This place on the westside serves great breakfasts at inexpensive prices. Many customers love their country fried steak with sausage gravy, homemade corned beef hash, and Greek breakfast, which includes tasty grilled gyro meat, eggs, hash browns, toast, and a side of cucumber sauce. If you're a big fan of meat, check out their aptly-named meat stack sandwich, which is served on grilled sourdough and filled with a scrambled egg patty, two sausage patties, two strips of bacon, two pieces of Canadian bacon, American cheese, and Swiss cheese. If you prefer something sweet, check out their banana caramel walnut waffles. And if you love tater tots, many of their breakfast entrée options include tots as a side.
1 man injured in shooting at Giant Eagle parking lot in Cleveland Thursday night
A 31-year-old man was injured in a shooting at the parking lot of the Giant Eagle off of West 117 Street in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon, Cleveland Police Department confirmed to News 5.
9 Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving in Greater Cleveland!
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and plenty of folks across Cleveland are already gathering their ingredients and making their plans. Are you one of them?. Or would you rather just find a quick, no-frills meal at a local restaurant?! Then spend your Sunday with a full belly and football in a quiet house!?
Young and old turn to thrift stores for cost savings, sustainability
Generations young and old are turning to thrift stores not only to save a buck, but also as a sustainable alternative. Sales have increased at Cleveland-area thrift stores year-over-year.
Cleveland Jewish News
Plymouth Memorials Co. to close after 72 years
Plymouth Memorials Co., which has provided thousands of carved gravestones with Hebrew and English dotting Jewish cemeteries across Greater Cleveland, is closing at the end of November after more than 72 years in business. The business first operated at 756 E. 105th St. in Cleveland. Irving M. Glick is credited...
Cleveland Jewish News
Dunkin’ to open store in Old Brooklyn
Dunkin’ is planning to open a store in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood near the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. A Dunkin’ Go location, it will be at 4100 Pearl Road in the space formerly occupied by an ice cream shop called The Shack. Dunkin’ Go concepts are smaller than the traditional Dunkin’ stores, with this specific location slated to occupy 900 square feet. It will have walk-up and drive-thru service, but does not have a dining room, according to plans submitted to the city of Cleveland planning commission.
Rare, expensive whiskey escorted by police to Rocky River ahead of fundraiser
An extremely special delivery arrived in Rocky River from Ireland Wednesday night. It's a bottle of the rarest, most expensive whiskey in the world right now.
OHSAA football Division IV regional semifinal preview: Glenville gets Elyria Catholic in Northeast Ohio showdown
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Any rust Glenville could have gained from seven weeks — or six games — of blowout wins in the Senate League have been shaken the last two weeks with the Tarblooders’ performances in the OHSAA football playoffs. They picked apart Napoleon and ran...
Gray House Pies Owner to Open Detroit-Style Pizza and British Handpie Shop in Lakewood
“Other places claim to do Detroit-style, but they aren’t doing it the proper way," says Joe Schlott.
Comments / 0