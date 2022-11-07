ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

fightnews.com

Love-Spark face-off in Cleveland

Montana Love and Stevie Spark face-off in Cleveland, Ohio for their upcoming fight on DAZN Saturday at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone. 1. Keep comments related to boxing. 2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean. 3....
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland radio station flips to Christmas music beginning Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. It is a time when holiday shopping begins, winter temperatures move in, and Christmas music returns to the airwaves. Cleveland FM radio station Majic 105.7 will transition to playing holiday music beginning Friday morning. Majic 105.7 is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland's 'Holy War' continues in OHSAA football playoffs

OHIO — We’re still a week away from the Ohio High School Athletic Association football regional finals, two weeks to the state semifinals, and three weeks until state championship games. That doesn’t mean there are significant changes this weekend for the regional semifinals. First off, games are...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Pearl Street Wine Market & Café sets opening date

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pearl Street Wine Market & Café – owned by restaurateurs Karen Small and Jill Davis – is set to open noon Friday, Nov. 18. The restaurant, located in Small’s former Flying Fig location, will feature a wine shop, wine club and casual eatery with renovated 40-person capacity bar space.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Are you looking for a place to grab a delicious breakfast?. If you're out in the suburbs of Cleveland, you should check out these local joints. This place on the westside serves great breakfasts at inexpensive prices. Many customers love their country fried steak with sausage gravy, homemade corned beef hash, and Greek breakfast, which includes tasty grilled gyro meat, eggs, hash browns, toast, and a side of cucumber sauce. If you're a big fan of meat, check out their aptly-named meat stack sandwich, which is served on grilled sourdough and filled with a scrambled egg patty, two sausage patties, two strips of bacon, two pieces of Canadian bacon, American cheese, and Swiss cheese. If you prefer something sweet, check out their banana caramel walnut waffles. And if you love tater tots, many of their breakfast entrée options include tots as a side.
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

9 Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving in Greater Cleveland!

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and plenty of folks across Cleveland are already gathering their ingredients and making their plans. Are you one of them?. Or would you rather just find a quick, no-frills meal at a local restaurant?! Then spend your Sunday with a full belly and football in a quiet house!?
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Plymouth Memorials Co. to close after 72 years

Plymouth Memorials Co., which has provided thousands of carved gravestones with Hebrew and English dotting Jewish cemeteries across Greater Cleveland, is closing at the end of November after more than 72 years in business. The business first operated at 756 E. 105th St. in Cleveland. Irving M. Glick is credited...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Dunkin’ to open store in Old Brooklyn

Dunkin’ is planning to open a store in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood near the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. A Dunkin’ Go location, it will be at 4100 Pearl Road in the space formerly occupied by an ice cream shop called The Shack. Dunkin’ Go concepts are smaller than the traditional Dunkin’ stores, with this specific location slated to occupy 900 square feet. It will have walk-up and drive-thru service, but does not have a dining room, according to plans submitted to the city of Cleveland planning commission.
CLEVELAND, OH

