The Cities and Towns category of the Delaware Public Archives General Photograph Collection consists of 333 photographs of various cities and towns in Delaware. Several of the photos are from the nineteenth century, but a majority were taken during the twentieth century. The following cities and towns are included: Arden, Bower’s Beach, Bridgeville, Cheswold, Clayton, Delaware City, Delmar, Dover, Farmington, Felton, Georgetown, Harrington, Houston, Kirkwood, Laurel, Lewes, Little Creek, Middletown, Milford, Milton, New Castle, Newark, Odessa, Rehoboth Beach, Seaford, Selbyville, Smyrna, St. George’s, Viola, Wilmington, and Woodside. This collection contains photographs of landscapes, buildings, street scenes, aerial views, and an archaeological dig.

