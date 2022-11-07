Read full article on original website
DMV Announces New Veteran Indicator for Driver License or Identification Card
On the eve of Veterans Day, the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is excited to announce Veterans of the United States Armed Forces, or the National Guard can now add a new Veteran indicator to their driver license or identification card. Governor John Carney signed House Bill 408 (HB...
Governor Carney Formally Extends Public Health Emergency
WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor Carney on Thursday formally extended the Public Health Emergency order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “As we enter the holiday season, it’s important that we keep doing the things we know...
Department of State Photographs: Cities & Towns
The Cities and Towns category of the Delaware Public Archives General Photograph Collection consists of 333 photographs of various cities and towns in Delaware. Several of the photos are from the nineteenth century, but a majority were taken during the twentieth century. The following cities and towns are included: Arden, Bower’s Beach, Bridgeville, Cheswold, Clayton, Delaware City, Delmar, Dover, Farmington, Felton, Georgetown, Harrington, Houston, Kirkwood, Laurel, Lewes, Little Creek, Middletown, Milford, Milton, New Castle, Newark, Odessa, Rehoboth Beach, Seaford, Selbyville, Smyrna, St. George’s, Viola, Wilmington, and Woodside. This collection contains photographs of landscapes, buildings, street scenes, aerial views, and an archaeological dig.
DHSS Press Release
NEW CASTLE (Nov. 10, 2022) - Nine individuals and six groups will be honored with the 2022 Governor's Outstanding Volunteer Awards during a ceremony to be held Dec. 1 at the Executive Banquet & Conference Center in Newark. The award recipients will be recognized for exceptional contributions and outstanding dedication to service and volunteerism in Delaware.
State Highway Department Photograph Collection
View on CONTENTdm View on Flickr View the Finding Aid. Since the main responsibility of the Department of Transportation is to design, construct, and maintain roads and bridges, most of the photos relate to these activities. These photographs were used by the department to document road and bridge construction, maintenance, conditions, and other department activities.
Cristine Vogel Named Director of Value-Based Health Care Delivery
Experienced healthcare management strategist hired after lengthy national search. Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro welcomed Cristine Vogel to the Delaware Department of Insurance as its Director of Value-Based Health Care Delivery this week after a lengthy national search to fill the role. As the inaugural Director, Vogel will lead efforts that relate to value-based care, primary care, pharmaceuticals and pharmacy benefit managers, affordability, and other health-policy initiatives including grant programs.
Microfilm Digitization Project Update
The Delaware Public Archives has approximately 69,900 rolls of microfilm from various collections. Microfilm, a scaled-down reproduction of paper records, was used heavily between 1950 and 1990 to preserve and store large amounts of information. Microfilmed images are reduced to about 4% or 1/25th of the original document size, making it a great option to save space for many repositories – including the Delaware Public Archives!
