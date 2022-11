Syracuse players stepped to the penalty spot five times in a penalty shootout to determine an ACC tournament semifinal between Syracuse and Virginia, and all five times the Orange converted. In the end, SU knocked off UVA 5-3 in the penalty shootout in what was a 2-2 draw after double overtime. It was Colin Biros who sent home the fifth penalty and sent students flooding the field in celebration.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO