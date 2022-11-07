ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3d ago

These elite, virtue signaling liberals are seeing the result of their voting patterns… keep voting for democrats- you get more crime! Enjoy the consequences of your choices! Soft on crime democrats don’t protect citizens!

rwcpulse.com

Blog: An ’illegal operation’ gone horribly wrong

Here’s a tragic tale of an illegal abortion that went wrong—back in the day when a newspaper couldn’t use the actual word “abortion.”. “Dr. Ephriam Northcott, San Francisco physician, who was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection with the death of Miss Inez Reed, army nurse, whose body was found in the San Mateo Creek ravine on March 8, was brought to the county jail in Redwood City Wednesday afternoon. The accused man had been confined in prison in San Francisco since Monday night, when he was taken into custody at his home.
KRON4 News

Thief arrested after Colma police recover 7 license plates, bags of marijuana

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing license plates and displaying false registration for a vehicle, the Colma Police Department announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post. The unnamed suspect, a 27-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested Tuesday around 3:57 a.m. on the 100 block of Hickey Boulevard where […]
CBS San Francisco

More Bay Area tech layoffs confirmed at Lyft

SAN FRANCISCO -- More layoffs were confirmed Thursday at local tech company Lyft, raising questions about what the loss of jobs will mean for the wider Bay Area economy. Ride-hailing app company Lyft confirmed the layoffs to KPIX. Lyft is eliminating 227 jobs. Meanwhile, online banking company Chime is reportedly laying off over 150 workers. Both companies have notified the state Employment Development Department as required, according to reports.
SFGate

Family of man fatally shot by police to get $3M settlement

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area city will pay the mother of a 21-year-old man shot and killed by police in 2017 nearly $3 million to settle a wrongful death and federal civil rights lawsuit. The family of Angel Ramos filed the lawsuit against the city...
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist killed following San Jose collision with SUV

SAN JOSE –  A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in south San Jose.San Jose police said the collision occurred at approximately 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. The preliminary investigation showed a man riding a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Cottle Road collided with a 2006 Honda SUV that was turning left from southbound Cottle Road onto eastbound Coronado Avenue on a solid green turn signal. The woman driving the Honda remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.The incident was the 57th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year and the person who died the 59th victim killed in a traffic accident in 2022.The motorcyclist's identity was withheld until family members were notified. Anyone with information on this investigation was urged to contact Detective Dellicarpini #4103 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654. 
thesfnews.com

Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested by SFPD, Seize Firearm

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect in connection to a series of catalytic converter thefts. The SFPD reported on October 25, at approximately 3:11 a.m., officers from the Northern Station were patrolling the area of Turk Street and Nido Avenue when they spotted a sedan vehicle lifted off the ground by a floor jack with individuals near the vehicle. Officers had the knowledge and experience that catalytic converter thefts generally occur overnight and have multiple suspects use various tools. Officers exited the patrol car with lights activated to detain the suspects and investigate the incident.
vanlifewanderer.com

Is Fremont, CA Safe? (2022 Crime Rates and Crime Stats)

If you are thinking about visiting Fremont and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Fremont really is.
KRON4 News

Officers deploy projectile device to end Petaluma standoff

(KRON) — One suspect is in custody following a standoff with officers that took place Thursday evening at Plaza South Shopping Center in Petaluma, according to a news alert from the Petaluma Police Department. Daniel Rauer, 36 of Santa Rosa, was arrested following the altercation, which began when he allegedly pursued a female victim who […]
SFGate

