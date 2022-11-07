BALTIMORE -- A man who allegedly pretended to be a police officer during a traffic stop in Odenton, Maryland, has been arrested, according to authorities.An Anne Arundel County Police Department officer conducted the traffic stop when 28-year-old Raymonte Michael Washington was driving in the area of Piney Orchard Parkway and Ransom Drive on Tuesday, police said.Washington told the officer that he was a law-enforcement officer too. Authorities asked Washington to produce his police credentials. He could not produce credentials but continued to assert that he was a police officer, according to authorities.Washington faces misdemeanor charges of impersonating an officer, according to District Court of Maryland records.Court documents show that he has been released on his own recognizance.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO