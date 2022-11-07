ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Bay Net

Altercation At St. Charles High School Results In Arrests And Recovery Of Three Knives

WALDORF, Md. – On November 9 at 2:12 p.m., school administrators and the school resource officer at St. Charles High School were alerted to an altercation inside the school. One of the students involved, a 17-year-old male, walked out of the school to the parking lot and called a friend to reengage in the altercation with him. The friend, a 28-year-old male, arrived and attempted to enter the school, but was stopped due to the secondary doors to the school being locked and a school administrator approaching him.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man in Anne Arundel County allegedly impersonated police officer during traffic stop

BALTIMORE -- A man who allegedly pretended to be a police officer during a traffic stop in Odenton, Maryland, has been arrested, according to authorities.An Anne Arundel County Police Department officer conducted the traffic stop when 28-year-old Raymonte Michael Washington was driving in the area of Piney Orchard Parkway and Ransom Drive on Tuesday, police said.Washington told the officer that he was a law-enforcement officer too. Authorities asked Washington to produce his police credentials. He could not produce credentials but continued to assert that he was a police officer, according to authorities.Washington faces misdemeanor charges of impersonating an officer, according to District Court of Maryland records.Court documents show that he has been released on his own recognizance.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Police investigate shooting at Fairfax County home

OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a shooting at a home in the Oakton area on Wednesday. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers found a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 12-Year-Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Sarah Hannah Hammad, a missing 12-year-old from Silver Spring. Hammad was last seen on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m., in the 3000 block...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

CCSO Seeks The Whereabouts Of Anastasia Jesnique Gilmore

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Anastasia Jesnique Gilmore, age 30. Gilmore s wanted for Failure to Pay Child Support. Anyone with information in regards to Gilmore, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800,...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Double shooting in Landover sends 2 to hospital

LANDOVER, Md. - Authorities say two people were shot early Thursday morning in Prince George's County. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. near East Ridge Drive and East Spring Place in the Landover area. Police say one of the victims is an adult male and the other is a male...
LANDOVER, MD
WJLA

Police ask for help identifying gunman who shot a man in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who shot a young man on Thursday. Officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 1200 block of 5th Street Northwest and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC

