Two Teens, Grown Man Cited For HS Incident Involving Knives, Spit, Pot In Waldorf: Sheriff
A strange scene played out inside and outside a Maryland high school on Wednesday afternoon, leading to charges for two teens and a 28-year-old man for various offenses, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced. School administrators and the school resource office at St. Charles High School in Waldorf alerted...
Man sentenced to life plus 125 years in prison for fatal shooting in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 39-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole plus 125 years in prison for fatally shooting a man while his parents watched in Charles County. On June 15, 2020, law enforcement officers responded to Shawnee Lane in Waldorf after reports of a shooting....
Restaurant Fight Spills Into Waldorf Parking Lot, Escalates To Gun Violence, Sheriff Says
Authorities say a gunman is at large after a man was found early on Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds outside a Maryland restaurant. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 to the 12500 block of Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf, where there was a report of a shooting that had just taken place.
Man charged with assaulting officer after allegedly resisting arrest following Woodbridge shoplifting incident
A man has been take into custody and charged with assaulting a police officer after he reportedly resisted arrest following a shoplifting incident in Woodbridge earlier this week.
Bay Net
Altercation At St. Charles High School Results In Arrests And Recovery Of Three Knives
WALDORF, Md. – On November 9 at 2:12 p.m., school administrators and the school resource officer at St. Charles High School were alerted to an altercation inside the school. One of the students involved, a 17-year-old male, walked out of the school to the parking lot and called a friend to reengage in the altercation with him. The friend, a 28-year-old male, arrived and attempted to enter the school, but was stopped due to the secondary doors to the school being locked and a school administrator approaching him.
WJLA
Woman charged with alleged assault at Loudoun County daycare center: Sheriff's Office
STERLING, Va. (7News) — A staff member at a Loudoun County daycare center has been arrested and charged with assault after two alleged incidents, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. On Oct. 26, deputies said they were notified by Child Protective Services that a staff member assaulted a...
Watch: Burglary suspect appears to wave at surveillance camera during school break-in
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police in Maryland are searching for a suspect who apparently waved at a surveillance camera after authorities said he broke into a Silver Spring middle school. According to WTOP, the incident occurred about 9:50 p.m. Sept. 25 at Silver Spring International Middle School. The Montgomery...
Man in Anne Arundel County allegedly impersonated police officer during traffic stop
BALTIMORE -- A man who allegedly pretended to be a police officer during a traffic stop in Odenton, Maryland, has been arrested, according to authorities.An Anne Arundel County Police Department officer conducted the traffic stop when 28-year-old Raymonte Michael Washington was driving in the area of Piney Orchard Parkway and Ransom Drive on Tuesday, police said.Washington told the officer that he was a law-enforcement officer too. Authorities asked Washington to produce his police credentials. He could not produce credentials but continued to assert that he was a police officer, according to authorities.Washington faces misdemeanor charges of impersonating an officer, according to District Court of Maryland records.Court documents show that he has been released on his own recognizance.
fox5dc.com
Oakton homeowner shot and killed armed intruder: police
Police in Fairfax County are still investigating the fatal shooting that took place at a home in Oakton on Wednesday night. FOX 5's Sierra Fox spoke to neighbors in the community.
Reckless driving suspect arrested after allegedly assaulting officer
A man is in custody after police say he assaulted an officer trying to arrest him after identifying him as a reckless driving suspect.
WJLA
Police search for missing mom after 2-year-old son finds gun, shoots himself in Manassas
A two-year-old Manassas boy was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound last month. After Child Protective Services notified police, officers responded to a home in the 7600 block of Monitor Ct. in Manassas at about 11:30 p.m. that night to investigate the shooting. Investigators determined that the boy,...
WJLA
Man dies in custody after Fairfax PD says he was running down road, yelling & hitting cars
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — A man died in police custody Thursday afternoon after officers said he was running in the road, acting disorderly and yelling at cars in Springfield, Va. Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) officers took the man into custody in the 6500 block of Amherst Avenue in...
fox5dc.com
Police investigate shooting at Fairfax County home
OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a shooting at a home in the Oakton area on Wednesday. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers found a...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 12-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Sarah Hannah Hammad, a missing 12-year-old from Silver Spring. Hammad was last seen on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m., in the 3000 block...
Bay Net
CCSO Seeks The Whereabouts Of Anastasia Jesnique Gilmore
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Anastasia Jesnique Gilmore, age 30. Gilmore s wanted for Failure to Pay Child Support. Anyone with information in regards to Gilmore, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800,...
Three Busted With Cache Of Weapons, Ammo, Drugs In Anne Arundel County, Police Say
Three people were arrested for firearms violations in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Maryland State Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of West Edgevale Road in Brooklyn Park where several firearms and dozens of rounds of ammunition were seized, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Police: Man armed with large landscaping rock fatally shot by homeowner in Fairfax Co.
OAKTON, Va. — Officers are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside a Fairfax County home Wednesday evening. Around 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road in Oakton, Virginia. A man was pronounced dead at...
fox5dc.com
Double shooting in Landover sends 2 to hospital
LANDOVER, Md. - Authorities say two people were shot early Thursday morning in Prince George's County. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. near East Ridge Drive and East Spring Place in the Landover area. Police say one of the victims is an adult male and the other is a male...
WJLA
Police ask for help identifying gunman who shot a man in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who shot a young man on Thursday. Officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 1200 block of 5th Street Northwest and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
Police release photos of persons of interest after teen injured in Northwest DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Colorado Avenue, NW just before 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found an unidentified teenage boy...
